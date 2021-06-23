Graphics: AMDGPU, Wayland, Gallium3D
AMD Prepares More Graphics Driver Code For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix
Last week's AMDGPU pull request to DRM-Next for Linux 5.15 added support for the "Cyan Skillfish" APU and other early work while an additional pull request was submitted on Friday.
Another week's worth of code is now heading into DRM-Next for staging until the Linux 5.15 merge window opens in a few weeks time. Among the changes to the open-source AMD Radeon Linux kernel graphics driver this week includes...
DRM Lease Protocol Support Merged For Wayland For VR Headsets - Phoronix
The months-long effort for adding DRM lease support to Wayland via a new protocol has now been merged into Wayland Protocols as a new staging addition. The "drm_lease_v1" is principally motivated for improving the virtual reality head-mounted dispkay support under Wayland.
Going back to 2017 was the work around DRM leases that was spearheaded by Keith Packard working under contract for Valve. That DRM leasing is about allowing the DRM (GPU) resources to be leased/sub-allocated to a client for its exclusive control. The primary use-case and why Valve funded the work is about allowing DRM leases for the VR head-mounted displays so they can have direct control over the respective output in a performant manner.
Gallium Nine Lands Threaded Context Support, Other Improvements - Phoronix
Several improvements were merged on Friday to Mesa's Gallium3D Nine state tracker that allows for an alternative means of Direct3D 9 support within Wine.
Mike Blumenkrantz who is known for his work on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation within Mesa was responsible for Friday's Gallium Nine improvements that are now part of the Mesa 21.3 code-base.
Tor, Programming, and Modding Leftovers
Games: Jupiter Hell, Deck, and More
German health professionals will communicate with each other through the open source Matrix protocol
Gematik, the provider of digital solutions for the German health care system has chosen the open source Matrix protocol to underpin Germany’s new instant communication platform, which will be used by over 150.000 organisations, such as general practitioner offices, hospitals, and insurance organisations. The decision follows examples such as the German armed forces and France’s government adopting Matrix as the basis for their instant communication needs.
Security Leftovers
