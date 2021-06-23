Games: Jupiter Hell, Deck, and More
-
Jupiter Hell shows off how brutal and thrilling a roguelike can be and it's out now | GamingOnLinux
It's done! Jupiter Hell, the roguelike from ChaosForge is officially out now and it's easily one of the best turn-based action games I've played in some time.
-
Valve to make avail EVERY WINDOWS GAME on Deck before December
Its a very big move they have made and it will change the gaming industry for sure. what do you think?
It is a highly missed video by steamworks a youtube channle. After the 1.54 mins he says they aim at getting every Api of As many windows games as possible. In order to make almost all windows games to work on Steam deck.
-
Chinese state media describes gaming as 'spiritual opium' that stunts education and destroys families
China's government has again expressed its severe dislike of gaming, and one of the nation's major purveyors of such entertainment has reacted by limiting the time that can be spent on the pastime.
Beijing has never been entirely comfortable with gaming. In 2013, China sought to define gaming addiction so it could be treated, after previously having regulated internet detox camps to ensure that they got results – but without brutalising those felt to need an intervention to curb their online activities. In 2019, industry analysts suggested China was a key backer of World Health Organisation attempts to define gaming-related disorders as comparable to drug or gambling addictions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 426 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Tor, Programming, and Modding Leftovers
Games: Jupiter Hell, Deck, and More
German health professionals will communicate with each other through the open source Matrix protocol
Gematik, the provider of digital solutions for the German health care system has chosen the open source Matrix protocol to underpin Germany’s new instant communication platform, which will be used by over 150.000 organisations, such as general practitioner offices, hospitals, and insurance organisations. The decision follows examples such as the German armed forces and France’s government adopting Matrix as the basis for their instant communication needs.
Security Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 18 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago
20 hours 34 min ago
23 hours 22 min ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
2 days 18 min ago
2 days 31 min ago
2 days 37 min ago