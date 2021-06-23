Tor, Programming, and Modding Leftovers New Release: Tor Browser 11.0a3 (Android Only) Tor Browser 11.0a3 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory. Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release instead.

How to install PyCharm 2021 on a Chromebook - Professional Edition Today we are looking at how to install PyCharm 2021 on a Chromebook - Professional Edition. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

They returned an empty package I don’t like to solve maths-puzzles. I do like to read other folks solutions thought. You never know where to spot a new idiom.

Unix Shell: History and Trivia This post is part of the Summer Blog Backlog: Understanding and Using Shell. It has links and #comments about the history of shell. The most important topic is Ken Thompson's paper on the first Unix shell. I quote it below and will refer to it in future posts. It motivates the Perlis-Thompson Principle, an important idea in #software-architecture. This principle relates to both the Kubernetes-Multics analogy and the design of the Oil language.

Arduino powered 5-key keypad includes a rotary encoder - CNX Software There was a time when people were happy to interact with their computer with a standard keyboard and mouse. But in recent years, we’ve noticed more programmable, custom-designed keyboards with more ergonomy, a built-in touchscreen display, integrated into a multi-function USB dock/hub, as well as tiny keypads with a couple of mechanical keys to speed up specific functions. JC Pro Macro is another one of those compact USB keypads. Powered by an Arduino Pro Micro board, the keypad features five mechanical keyboard keys, and adds a rotary encoder, plus an optional I2C OLED display for debugging, and some I/Os to control external hardware like a fan.

Games: Jupiter Hell, Deck, and More Jupiter Hell shows off how brutal and thrilling a roguelike can be and it's out now | GamingOnLinux It's done! Jupiter Hell, the roguelike from ChaosForge is officially out now and it's easily one of the best turn-based action games I've played in some time.

Valve to make avail EVERY WINDOWS GAME on Deck before December Its a very big move they have made and it will change the gaming industry for sure. what do you think? It is a highly missed video by steamworks a youtube channle. After the 1.54 mins he says they aim at getting every Api of As many windows games as possible. In order to make almost all windows games to work on Steam deck.

Chinese state media describes gaming as 'spiritual opium' that stunts education and destroys families China's government has again expressed its severe dislike of gaming, and one of the nation's major purveyors of such entertainment has reacted by limiting the time that can be spent on the pastime. Beijing has never been entirely comfortable with gaming. In 2013, China sought to define gaming addiction so it could be treated, after previously having regulated internet detox camps to ensure that they got results – but without brutalising those felt to need an intervention to curb their online activities. In 2019, industry analysts suggested China was a key backer of World Health Organisation attempts to define gaming-related disorders as comparable to drug or gambling addictions.