Tor, Programming, and Modding Leftovers
New Release: Tor Browser 11.0a3 (Android Only)
Tor Browser 11.0a3 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release instead.
How to install PyCharm 2021 on a Chromebook - Professional Edition
Today we are looking at how to install PyCharm 2021 on a Chromebook - Professional Edition. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
They returned an empty package
I don’t like to solve maths-puzzles. I do like to read other folks solutions thought. You never know where to spot a new idiom.
Unix Shell: History and Trivia
This post is part of the Summer Blog Backlog: Understanding and Using Shell. It has links and #comments about the history of shell.
The most important topic is Ken Thompson's paper on the first Unix shell. I quote it below and will refer to it in future posts.
It motivates the Perlis-Thompson Principle, an important idea in #software-architecture. This principle relates to both the Kubernetes-Multics analogy and the design of the Oil language.
Code your own pinball game | Wireframe #53
Arduino powered 5-key keypad includes a rotary encoder - CNX Software
There was a time when people were happy to interact with their computer with a standard keyboard and mouse. But in recent years, we’ve noticed more programmable, custom-designed keyboards with more ergonomy, a built-in touchscreen display, integrated into a multi-function USB dock/hub, as well as tiny keypads with a couple of mechanical keys to speed up specific functions.
JC Pro Macro is another one of those compact USB keypads. Powered by an Arduino Pro Micro board, the keypad features five mechanical keyboard keys, and adds a rotary encoder, plus an optional I2C OLED display for debugging, and some I/Os to control external hardware like a fan.
Games: Jupiter Hell, Deck, and More
German health professionals will communicate with each other through the open source Matrix protocol
Gematik, the provider of digital solutions for the German health care system has chosen the open source Matrix protocol to underpin Germany’s new instant communication platform, which will be used by over 150.000 organisations, such as general practitioner offices, hospitals, and insurance organisations. The decision follows examples such as the German armed forces and France’s government adopting Matrix as the basis for their instant communication needs.
Security Leftovers
