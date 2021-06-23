today's leftovers
Some Issues and Challenges [OpenMandriva, PCLinuxOS, and Mageia experiences]
The excessive amount of work has kept me away from my blog, that's true. However, the fact that my Linux distros have been performing beyond my expectations has also, in a way, stopped me from writing here.
I mean... There's very little to write about when nothing breaks.
Register multiples wifi networks on OpenBSD
This is a short text to introduce you about an OpenBSD feature arrived in 2018 and that may not be known by everyone. Wifi interfaces can have a list of network and their associated passphrase to automatically connect when network is known.
IBM to set up software lab in Kerala; CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails decision
Fedora Community Blog: Friday’s Fedora Facts: 2021-31
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
UserLand is a way to add Puppy or EasyOS to Android
Now this is interesting. As I am now getting into Android tablets, have been looking around at ways of running Linux on Android. Many choices, one of them is UserLand that has favourable reports.
Vintage Test Equipment Addiction Justified | Hackaday
But in the case of Recore, the processor is a four-core ARM A53 SoC running Debian Linux — an arrangement that itself could well serve as an automated test computer in other projects.
Want A List Of Your Keybindings? Write A Shell Script!
I love showing real-world problems being solved through the use of shell scripting. One question I often get is "How can I get complete list of my keybindings for my window manager?"
Geeks at Home: The Gear That Makes Us Happy
Katherine Druckman and Doc Searls talk to Shawn Powers and Petros Koutoupis about how we make our personal spaces better for work and play.
German health professionals will communicate with each other through the open source Matrix protocol
Gematik, the provider of digital solutions for the German health care system has chosen the open source Matrix protocol to underpin Germany’s new instant communication platform, which will be used by over 150.000 organisations, such as general practitioner offices, hospitals, and insurance organisations. The decision follows examples such as the German armed forces and France’s government adopting Matrix as the basis for their instant communication needs.
