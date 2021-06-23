HP EliteBook 840 G7 with openSUSE Continued
The HP EliteBook 840 G7 is a fantastic, 14″ chassis computer to take on the go that gives you long battery life, good performance and a fantastic keyboard for long sessions of writing or whatever tasks you might need that keyboard. As far as design goes, this really is a great machine, it looks nice, feels great, works fantastically well and has all the right features. I highly recommend this particular model for anyone that needs a capable, battery efficient, light weight computer that just looks good.
This computer can, quite easily, be upgraded and therefor extending the life of this machine for many years. The only thing of which you may need to be very aware is the life of the battery. Outside of that, the build of this computer suggests that it should continue to be useful for many years.
Great job HP! Now I’d like to see some kind of deal with the openSUSE folks about some sort of OEM offering. If HP provided some kind of openSUSE out-of-the-box experience would be absolutely fantastic. So, hopefully, some talks between the two organizations about this can happen.
German health professionals will communicate with each other through the open source Matrix protocol
Gematik, the provider of digital solutions for the German health care system has chosen the open source Matrix protocol to underpin Germany’s new instant communication platform, which will be used by over 150.000 organisations, such as general practitioner offices, hospitals, and insurance organisations. The decision follows examples such as the German armed forces and France’s government adopting Matrix as the basis for their instant communication needs.
