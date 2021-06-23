It’s Time for Ubuntu to Opt for a Hybrid Rolling Release Model
Even if you are not an Ubuntu user, you probably are aware of its release model.
There is a long term support (LTS) release that comes every two year and gets supported for five years. In between the two LTS releases, we see three non-LTS releases that are released at an interval of six months.
The LTS version retains the same kernel (unless you opt for HWE kernel) and it also holds on to various software components to provide a stable production environment.
The non-LTS Ubuntu releases that come in between feature new features from Ubuntu, newer kernel, new desktop environment and newer version of various software available from Ubuntu repositories.
