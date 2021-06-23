today's howtos
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpPgAdmin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, PhpPgAdmin is a web-based database management interface for PostgreSQL. It provides an easy way to manage PostgreSQL through the web interface.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the phpPgAdmin on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
It is an important task for Linux administrators to monitor disk space usage on any system that’s used for hosting critical applications, in order to prevents the system from becoming unresponsive or get into an unknown problem.
-
To remove a file on a computer using a graphical interface, you usually drag a file or a folder to a "trash" or "recycle" bin. Alternately, you might be able to select the file or folder you want to remove, right-click, and select Delete.
When removing a file or folder in the terminal, there is no trash bin, at least by default. On a graphical desktop, the Trash is a protected directory so that users don't accidentally trash the Trash, or move it from its default location and lose track of it. The Trash is just a highly managed folder, so you can make your own Trash folder for use in your terminal.
-
Chrome OS 92 arrived to Chromebooks on Monday this week following a week of delay, and it's packed with a ton of helpful features to supercharge your ability to communicate on Chrome OS. There are several additional features and tweaks that are not yet part of the default experience — a few we detailed earlier this week. That's because they're still in development and need polishing before being made available for millions of Chromebook users around the globe. Google has hidden these work-in-progress Chrome OS features, or "flags," behind a page in the Chrome browser, and you'd be wise not to enable them at random — the wrong one could render your device unusable.
today's leftovers
-
Google today said the latest iteration of its Android smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are coming this fall.
So far the internet advertising goliath has only offered a glimpse of the gear: no official specifications have been released.
The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro look like your standard high-end 6.ish-inch aluminium-framed smartphones. The Pixel 6 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7" 120Hz screen, 5G connectivity, and a raised bank of cameras on the back that includes a wide-angle main sensor and one with a 4X optical-zoom telephoto lens.
-
LTTng (Linux Trace Toolkit Next Generation) project repository.
For more information: http://lttng.org
Most of the LTTng utilities are now packaged in Debian/Ubuntu, but this PPA offers the latest stable versions. Ubuntu 12.04 and up are supported.
Problems, questions, comments?
Please let us know: http://lttng.org/contact
You can also report bugs at: https://bugs.lttng.org/projects
==== SETTING UP LTTng 2.x ====
LTTng 2.x features a unified trace-control client "lttng" to control both kernel tracing (through lttng-modules) and userspace tracing (through UST). The client itself is shipped in the "lttng-tools" package.
To install the toolchain:
$ sudo apt-add-repository ppa:lttng/ppa
$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get install lttng-tools lttng-modules-dkms babeltrace
You may also want to install:
liblttng-ust-dev: To compile applications instrumented with UST tracepoints
python3-babeltrace: Python bindings for babeltrace
Once the modules are installed correctly, you can start tracing right away. No need to reboot!
You can now refer to http://lttng.org/quickstart to use the kernel or userspace tracers.
==== Daily build packages ====
If you prefer living on the edge, you can use the latest development versions in the daily PPA: https://launchpad.net/~lttng/+archive/daily
-
"Linux Tracing Toolkit (LTTng) provides high-performance kernel tracing for Linux. This is the killer app for system level debugging and performance tuning. It's now easier than ever to install, with packages released for Ubuntu Maverick. The short introduction to kernel tracing shows how to interpret a simple kernel trace and relate it to strace. I would like to ask Slashdot readers what they would expect as features for a kernel tracing analysis tool, because I'm starting my PhD on this topic and looking for ideas. Also, I wonder why LTTng is not mainline yet. Will Linus Torvalds see the light in 2011?"
-
Besides the talks, something very important about Akademy is the meetings you get to have with the different people working across KDE products. Our community work can fall into small groups, it’s in this occasions when we get to share and collaborate that we have that opportunity to make a big difference, at large.
-
Recently a bunch of people from other sites went to Valve's offices for some hands-on time with the Steam Deck and it seems the overall impression was pretty positive.
Like a lot of others, we're in the waiting line for whenever our unit ships early next year so we're currently going by whatever info Valve give out and by what other lucky people think after testing. Obviously Valve are going with the top few PC gaming sites / video content creators to make as big a splash as possible, they're certainly doing massively better on pushing it this time compared with the Steam Machines. With that in mind, we do have a few videos to show from others.
-
AMD FSR, the FidelityFX Super Resolution spatial upscaling technique, has now been integrated into RPCS3, the PlayStation 3 emulator for PC. The news came yesterday from the official Twitter account of the emulator.
[...]
For those who yearn to activate FSR in (almost) every game, the open source tool Magpie, developed by Liu Xu and Steve Donaghy, promises to do just that. There are several zoom modes to pick from, from the traditional Lanczos to FSR, recommended for 3D games.
Free Software Leftovers
-
Google has temporarily reversed Chrome's removal of browser alert windows and other prompts created via cross-origin iframes after a rocky rollout over the past two weeks broke web apps and alarmed developers.
An iframe, or Inline Frame, is a portion of a web page embedded in another web page. When it includes resources from a different origin or domain, it's a cross-origin iframe.
Since March, 2020, the team behind Chromium, the open-source engine of Chrome, has been planning to limit the capabilities of cross-origin iframes because they're a security liability. Specifically, they allow an embedded resource like an ad to present a prompt as if it were the host domain.
-
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 32 Security Parity Release 3 "32.3" is available for testing (downloads, hashes). There are, once again, no changes to the release notes and nothing notable regarding the security patches in this release. Assuming no major problems, FPR32.3 will go live Monday evening Pacific time as usual. FPR32.4 will appear on September 7 and the final official build FPR32.5 on October 5.
-
Devart rolled out dbForge Schema Compare for PostgreSQL version 1.2. The release brought a number of new features and major improvements.
Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers for the most popular database servers, introduced the update of dbForge Schema Compare for PostgreSQL - version 1.2.
-
MR12.7 has been released. See MR12.7 for information about this new release.
-
If you have ever read anything about the history of UNIX, you may remember that its early development was influenced by an older operating system. MULTICS was developed in the 1960s by MIT and General Electric as a commercial operating system, and had been the system which UNIX writers [Thompson] and [Ritchie] had used. It became a Honeywell product, and the source code for its final commercial version was eventually released to the public. Has it become a dusty relic of interest only to historians? Seemingly not, because a new version has been released. It’s intended for us on the dps8m Honeywell mainframe simulator rather than physical hardware, so perhaps while it’s not such a dusty relic it remains something only for the enthusiast.
Programming Leftovers
-
It is with great sadness that I must announce my resignation as chair of the Perl Foundation’s Community Affairs Team (CAT, the team that responds to Code of Conduct reports), effective immediately. Normally this would be a hard decision to make, but I have no choice given TPF’s recent actions. A Charter and a Code of Conduct could and should have been passed many months ago by the Board of Directors. Sadly this has not happened. The TPF Board of Directors has now unilaterally retracted all of the CAT’s transparency reports of 2021 (first, second). This includes the second transparency report that the TPF Board itself approved the contents and penalties of. Retracting the CAT’s transparency reports sends the message the Board of Directors is not willing to support the CAT, and is not prioritizing the safety of the community. I was not involved in the decision by the Board of Directors.
Remaining on the Community Affairs Team would imply I accept or support TPF’s actions. I do not.
The reason given by the Board of Directors, was that the CAT shouldn’t have acted before a Charter was passed. And since the CAT acted without such a Charter, all of its reports need to be retracted. Even the ones previously approved by the same Board of Directors!
-
An open-source Kotlin framework for cross-platform applications, based on Jetpack Compose for Android, is now in preview.
Google's Jetpack Compose is an official framework for building a user interface in an Android application, and reached version 1.0 last week, at the same time as the first stable release of Android Studio, 2020.3.1 or "Arctic Fox".
Despite only just hitting 1.0, Google said: "There are already over 2,000 apps in the Play Store using Compose – in fact, the Play Store app itself uses Compose."
-
Golang Cryptomining Worm Offers 15% Speed Boost [Ed: The typical Microsoft-leaning FUD, looking to associate Go with malice just because -- gasp! -- people can use the language to write malicious programs]
The latest variants of the Monero-mining malware exploit known web server bugs and add efficiency to the mining process.
