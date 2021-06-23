today's howtos How To Install phpPgAdmin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpPgAdmin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, PhpPgAdmin is a web-based database management interface for PostgreSQL. It provides an easy way to manage PostgreSQL through the web interface. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the phpPgAdmin on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

How to monitor disk space usage with shell script It is an important task for Linux administrators to monitor disk space usage on any system that’s used for hosting critical applications, in order to prevents the system from becoming unresponsive or get into an unknown problem.

Remove files and folders in the Linux terminal | Opensource.com To remove a file on a computer using a graphical interface, you usually drag a file or a folder to a "trash" or "recycle" bin. Alternately, you might be able to select the file or folder you want to remove, right-click, and select Delete. When removing a file or folder in the terminal, there is no trash bin, at least by default. On a graphical desktop, the Trash is a protected directory so that users don't accidentally trash the Trash, or move it from its default location and lose track of it. The Trash is just a highly managed folder, so you can make your own Trash folder for use in your terminal.

Our favorite Chrome flags you should try on your Chromebook Chrome OS 92 arrived to Chromebooks on Monday this week following a week of delay, and it's packed with a ton of helpful features to supercharge your ability to communicate on Chrome OS. There are several additional features and tweaks that are not yet part of the default experience — a few we detailed earlier this week. That's because they're still in development and need polishing before being made available for millions of Chromebook users around the globe. Google has hidden these work-in-progress Chrome OS features, or "flags," behind a page in the Chrome browser, and you'd be wise not to enable them at random — the wrong one could render your device unusable.

today's leftovers Google says Pixel 6, 6 Pro coming this year with custom AI acceleration Google today said the latest iteration of its Android smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are coming this fall. So far the internet advertising goliath has only offered a glimpse of the gear: no official specifications have been released. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro look like your standard high-end 6.ish-inch aluminium-framed smartphones. The Pixel 6 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7" 120Hz screen, 5G connectivity, and a raised bank of cameras on the back that includes a wide-angle main sensor and one with a 4X optical-zoom telephoto lens.

LTTng Latest Stable LTTng (Linux Trace Toolkit Next Generation) project repository. For more information: http://lttng.org Most of the LTTng utilities are now packaged in Debian/Ubuntu, but this PPA offers the latest stable versions. Ubuntu 12.04 and up are supported. Problems, questions, comments? Please let us know: http://lttng.org/contact You can also report bugs at: https://bugs.lttng.org/projects ==== SETTING UP LTTng 2.x ==== LTTng 2.x features a unified trace-control client "lttng" to control both kernel tracing (through lttng-modules) and userspace tracing (through UST). The client itself is shipped in the "lttng-tools" package. To install the toolchain: $ sudo apt-add-repository ppa:lttng/ppa $ sudo apt-get update $ sudo apt-get install lttng-tools lttng-modules-dkms babeltrace You may also want to install: liblttng-ust-dev: To compile applications instrumented with UST tracepoints python3-babeltrace: Python bindings for babeltrace Once the modules are installed correctly, you can start tracing right away. No need to reboot! You can now refer to http://lttng.org/quickstart to use the kernel or userspace tracers. ==== Daily build packages ==== If you prefer living on the edge, you can use the latest development versions in the daily PPA: https://launchpad.net/~lttng/+archive/daily

ernel Tracing With LTTng On Ubuntu Maverick "Linux Tracing Toolkit (LTTng) provides high-performance kernel tracing for Linux. This is the killer app for system level debugging and performance tuning. It's now easier than ever to install, with packages released for Ubuntu Maverick. The short introduction to kernel tracing shows how to interpret a simple kernel trace and relate it to strace. I would like to ask Slashdot readers what they would expect as features for a kernel tracing analysis tool, because I'm starting my PhD on this topic and looking for ideas. Also, I wonder why LTTng is not mainline yet. Will Linus Torvalds see the light in 2011?"

KDE is All About the Apps, an Akademy 2021 recap – TheBlindCow Besides the talks, something very important about Akademy is the meetings you get to have with the different people working across KDE products. Our community work can fall into small groups, it’s in this occasions when we get to share and collaborate that we have that opportunity to make a big difference, at large.

Seems the Valve Steam Deck has been impressing people with some hands-on time | GamingOnLinux Recently a bunch of people from other sites went to Valve's offices for some hands-on time with the Steam Deck and it seems the overall impression was pretty positive. Like a lot of others, we're in the waiting line for whenever our unit ships early next year so we're currently going by whatever info Valve give out and by what other lucky people think after testing. Obviously Valve are going with the top few PC gaming sites / video content creators to make as big a splash as possible, they're certainly doing massively better on pushing it this time compared with the Steam Machines. With that in mind, we do have a few videos to show from others.

FSR Integrated in RPCS3 Emulator; Magpie Tool Lets You Add It in Virtually Every Game AMD FSR, the FidelityFX Super Resolution spatial upscaling technique, has now been integrated into RPCS3, the PlayStation 3 emulator for PC. The news came yesterday from the official Twitter account of the emulator. [...] For those who yearn to activate FSR in (almost) every game, the open source tool Magpie, developed by Liu Xu and Steve Donaghy, promises to do just that. There are several zoom modes to pick from, from the traditional Lanczos to FSR, recommended for 3D games.