Sunday 8th of August 2021 01:17:38 PM
HowTos
  • How to Export a 2D illustration of a 3D model in OpenSCAD

    I've been getting into OpenSCAD lately—I'd rather wrestle with a text-based 3D modeling application for more dimensional models than fight with lockups of Fusion 360!

    One thing I wanted to do recently was model a sheet-metal object that would be cut from a flat piece of sheet metal, then folded into its final form using a brake. Before 3D printing the final design, or cutting metal, I wanted to 'dry fit' my design to make sure my measurements were correct.

  • How to Install WP-CLI on Linux Server for WordPress - LinuxCapable

    WP-CLI is the command-line interface for WordPress. The WP-CLI is a tool that enables you to interact with your WordPress site directly by using commands in a text-based interface. It’s also very comprehensive, featuring a wide variety of potential commands. Almost anything you can do on the back end of your site, you can do much faster using the WP-CLI.

  • How to check if Intel Hyper-Threading is enabled in Linux

    Hyper-Threading is an Intel's simultaneous multithreading (SMT) technology that is designed to improve execution parallelism of x86 CPU processors. With Hyper-Threading enabled, each physical core is represented as two "logical processors", each of which can execute jobs concurrently while sharing resources of the physical core. When one logical processor is halted or interrupted, the other logical processor on the same core can steal resources from the stalled processor. Thus, Hyper-Threading is expected to improve overall CPU throughput, and is particularly useful for multi-threaded applications which involve a mix of CPU- and I/O-intensive workloads, such as video encoding, 3D-rendering, gaming, etc.

    [...]

    Hyper-Threading is a CPU processor feature. Hence typically you need to use BIOS settings to check whether or not Hyper-Threading is enabled. BIOS menu varies across different systems, and Hyper-Threading setting is typically found under "Advanced", "Processors" or "Performance" related settings. For example, the Hyper-Threading control in Dell XPS 13 BIOS is shown below.

  • Self-hosting Rocket.Chat With Docker [Complete Guide]

    Rocket.Chat is an open source communication platform ideal for collaboration among organizations, teams, or forum members.

    We use it for our internal communication at Linux Handbook and It's FOSS and absolutely love it.

    Now, you may opt for a managed Rocket.Chat instance from the makers of Rocket.Chat itself. It would of course incur additional expenses, but you won't have to put in extra effort in deploying Rocket.Chat, updating it and maintaining it. In addition, it helps the development of the Rocket.Chat project as well.

    If you want to avoid spending a lot or take matters in your hands with a 'do it yourself' approach, you may self-host Rocket.Chat on your server.

    In this tutorial, I'll show the steps to deploy Rocket.Chat with Docker.

  • How To Mount Microsoft OneDrive In Linux [Ed: But why give Microsoft your files and access to your system in the first place?]

    In simple term, Microsoft OneDrive is an answer from Microsoft to Google’s Drive. In this post, we will show you the process of mounting Microsoft OneDrive in Linux based operating systems.

    One of the drawback of Microsoft OneDrive is that it doesn’t have native client for OneDrive for Linux desktop. We do have solution for this too as we will be using third party driver to mount Microsoft OneDrive in Linux based operating system.

  • Top 5 Best Free Android Emulators For Linux (2021) – Play Retro Titles
More in Tux Machines

Kernel: Arm and Intel

  • Arm SMCCC TRNG Driver Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    The Linux kernel already supports making use of Arm's True Random Number Generator (TRNG) SMCCC interface within the random seed code while for the upcoming Linux 5.15 cycle an "arm_smccc_trng" driver is being added and will allow exposing the entropy to user-space.

  • Intel Has A Huge Batch Of New Graphics Driver Code For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    Intel engineers on Friday submitted a big batch of kernel graphics driver improvements to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window. This latest Intel Linux graphics pull request has DG2 graphics card enabling, initial work on XeHP, DRM scheduler preparations, getting TTM memory management now ready for discrete GPU systems, and other bleeding edge hardware work.

Security Leftovers

  • iSpy with my little eye: Apple’s u-turn on privacy sets a precedent and threatens everyone’s security

    Apple has just announced significant changes to their privacy settings for messaging and cloud services: first, it will scan all images sent by child accounts; second, it will scan all photos as they are being uploaded to iCloud. With these changes, Apple is threatening everyone’s privacy, security and confidentiality. Although these changes seem to be first applied to users in the US, we concur with Edward Snowden that this change will have repercussions globally.

    “Apple has decided to undermine end-to-end encryption and make all its users vulnerable to censorship and surveillance. By allowing scanning of photos in private communications and iCloud, Apple products will become a threat to their users. The company should take a step back, abandon these changes and defend people from corporate and government surveillance,” says Diego Naranjo, Head of Policy at EDRi.

  • Apple opens the door to mass surveillance

    As one of the world’s biggest tech companies, the decisions Apple make matter. This is a clear signal to every government around the world that Apple - and inevitably their entire industry - have the technology and the will to carry out mass surveillance. By opening the floodgates, even for something as important as protecting children, Apple and the rest of the industry will inevitably be unable to resist doing the same for other reasons and for other governments.

  • Malicious Microsoft Word Remains A Key Infection Vector

    Despite Microsoft's attempts to make its Office suite more secure and disable many automatic features, despite the fact that users are warned that suspicious documents should not be opened, malicious Word documents remain a key infection vector today. One of our readers (thanks Joel!) shared a sample that he received and, unfortunately, opened on his computer. The document was delivered to him via a spoofed email (sent by a known contact). The document ("legal paper.08.04.2021.doc") was delivered in a protected ZIP archive and has a VT score of 11/58[1]. This remains a very low score for a simple Word document. It deserved to have a look at the content.

  • Black Hat 2021: Microsoft Wins Worst of Pwnie Awards

    The worst of the awards -- Most Epic Fail -- went to Microsoft for its handling of the PrintNightmare Print Spooler vulnerability, a bug that led to a problematic patch and more questions about potentially vulnerable code.

  • Israeli cyber company detects severe Amazon security breach

    According to the company's Israeli cyber investigators, the security breach found allowed them to [crack] the tablets, gain full control and steal the e-reader users' Amazon accounts.

  • Black Hat USA: HTTP/2 flaws expose organizations to fresh wave of request smuggling attacks

    Two years after taking to the Black Hat USA stage to document his exploits in the field of HTTP request smuggling, PortSwigger* security researcher James Kettle is back with a fresh perspective into how this attack vector can also impact HTTP/2 infrastructure.

    The results are enough to keep sysadmins awake at night, as the researcher demonstrated how desynchronization attacks levied against HTTP/2 systems enabled him to steal secrets from websites running Amazon’s Application Load Balancer, poison every page on Bitbucket, and forced Atlassian to sign every single one of its users out of Jira.

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, and systemd Explained

What is Firefox Multi-Account Containers? Why and How to Use It?

As the needs of users who use various programs on their devices becomes increasingly complex, the programs themselves are also needing to follow suit to keep up with the demand that users are wanting and expecting. Something that I find I need on a daily basis is an easy way to be able to stay logged in to multiple accounts inside my web browser at the same time. I could just log in and out of each of my accounts as needed, but this becomes extremely tedious when I’m moving across multiple accounts in a short period of time. Originally, I was using Google Chrome’s ability to have multiple accounts, which worked, but was a tad too tedious to manage, and it felt a bit clunky to create an entire new Google account just to do what I considered something that should be able to be done from a single account. This is the point where I moved to Firefox’s Multi-Account Containers feature. Not only is it so much more flexible than my setup on Google Chrome, but I am also using something that is created by my browser’s developers themselves, making for an overall smoother and simpler experience. Read more

