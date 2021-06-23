today's howtos
How to Export a 2D illustration of a 3D model in OpenSCAD
I've been getting into OpenSCAD lately—I'd rather wrestle with a text-based 3D modeling application for more dimensional models than fight with lockups of Fusion 360!
One thing I wanted to do recently was model a sheet-metal object that would be cut from a flat piece of sheet metal, then folded into its final form using a brake. Before 3D printing the final design, or cutting metal, I wanted to 'dry fit' my design to make sure my measurements were correct.
How to Install WP-CLI on Linux Server for WordPress - LinuxCapable
WP-CLI is the command-line interface for WordPress. The WP-CLI is a tool that enables you to interact with your WordPress site directly by using commands in a text-based interface. It’s also very comprehensive, featuring a wide variety of potential commands. Almost anything you can do on the back end of your site, you can do much faster using the WP-CLI.
How to check if Intel Hyper-Threading is enabled in Linux
Hyper-Threading is an Intel's simultaneous multithreading (SMT) technology that is designed to improve execution parallelism of x86 CPU processors. With Hyper-Threading enabled, each physical core is represented as two "logical processors", each of which can execute jobs concurrently while sharing resources of the physical core. When one logical processor is halted or interrupted, the other logical processor on the same core can steal resources from the stalled processor. Thus, Hyper-Threading is expected to improve overall CPU throughput, and is particularly useful for multi-threaded applications which involve a mix of CPU- and I/O-intensive workloads, such as video encoding, 3D-rendering, gaming, etc.
[...]
Hyper-Threading is a CPU processor feature. Hence typically you need to use BIOS settings to check whether or not Hyper-Threading is enabled. BIOS menu varies across different systems, and Hyper-Threading setting is typically found under "Advanced", "Processors" or "Performance" related settings. For example, the Hyper-Threading control in Dell XPS 13 BIOS is shown below.
Self-hosting Rocket.Chat With Docker [Complete Guide]
Rocket.Chat is an open source communication platform ideal for collaboration among organizations, teams, or forum members.
We use it for our internal communication at Linux Handbook and It's FOSS and absolutely love it.
Now, you may opt for a managed Rocket.Chat instance from the makers of Rocket.Chat itself. It would of course incur additional expenses, but you won't have to put in extra effort in deploying Rocket.Chat, updating it and maintaining it. In addition, it helps the development of the Rocket.Chat project as well.
If you want to avoid spending a lot or take matters in your hands with a 'do it yourself' approach, you may self-host Rocket.Chat on your server.
In this tutorial, I'll show the steps to deploy Rocket.Chat with Docker.
How To Mount Microsoft OneDrive In Linux [Ed: But why give Microsoft your files and access to your system in the first place?]
In simple term, Microsoft OneDrive is an answer from Microsoft to Google’s Drive. In this post, we will show you the process of mounting Microsoft OneDrive in Linux based operating systems.
One of the drawback of Microsoft OneDrive is that it doesn’t have native client for OneDrive for Linux desktop. We do have solution for this too as we will be using third party driver to mount Microsoft OneDrive in Linux based operating system.
Top 5 Best Free Android Emulators For Linux (2021) – Play Retro Titles
As the needs of users who use various programs on their devices becomes increasingly complex, the programs themselves are also needing to follow suit to keep up with the demand that users are wanting and expecting. Something that I find I need on a daily basis is an easy way to be able to stay logged in to multiple accounts inside my web browser at the same time. I could just log in and out of each of my accounts as needed, but this becomes extremely tedious when I’m moving across multiple accounts in a short period of time. Originally, I was using Google Chrome’s ability to have multiple accounts, which worked, but was a tad too tedious to manage, and it felt a bit clunky to create an entire new Google account just to do what I considered something that should be able to be done from a single account. This is the point where I moved to Firefox’s Multi-Account Containers feature. Not only is it so much more flexible than my setup on Google Chrome, but I am also using something that is created by my browser’s developers themselves, making for an overall smoother and simpler experience.
