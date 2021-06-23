Games: GNU/Linux Gaming Predictions, Valve Steam Deck,and 0 A.D.
-
Linux Gaming Predictions for 2021: What Did You Think Back in April? - Boiling Steam
Here’s another look at the survey results as collected back in April 2021. After looking at cloud gaming trends, hardware choice between AMD and Nvidia, and the usage of different game stores, we will use this time to focus on how respondents assessed different Linux Gaming predictions we published back in February 2021, about what would happen by the end of the year.
[...]
Most respondents did not believe this was going to happen. Only one out of four thought this was somewhat likely or very likely for SteamOS, and only about 18% for the hardware part. Turns out that this small minority guessed right, as it’s now very clear that Valve will achieve both by the end of the year following the introduction of the Steam Deck and its companion SteamOS 3.0.
-
Imagine if you could customize the Steam Deck colours - try it out with this tool | GamingOnLinux
With the upcoming Steam Deck from Valve only (currently) coming in one colour, it's fun to imagine what it would look like if you could customize the casing colours - so let's try it out.
One of our readers Grady Vuckovic mentioned in our Discord Channel a little tool they made, which allows you to customize a few parts of a Steam Deck image and it actually works quite well. It's been fun to play around with possible colouring and I can't help but now actually want some official variants. Hopefully once the Steam Deck is out, perhaps we might see some fun skins to stick over it. It's a portable after-all, we want to show it off right?
-
Valve Steam Deck hands-on: the Nintendo Switch of PC gaming
As one example, Valve says it’s planning to produce its own video to explain exactly what it means to open up the Steam Deck and access the internals, because that’s definitely a thing the company’s planning to let you do. (It has Philips-head screws.) We’d already heard you can swap the SSD, but reparability is very much on the company’s mind as well. Valve’s Greg Coomer says the company has a complete set of nuanced answers to your burning questions there.
-
Impressive free and open source RTS 0 A.D. Alpha 25 is out now | GamingOnLinux
The twenty-fifth Alpha version of 0 A.D., a very impressive free and open source RTS is out now. Much earlier than usual since they managed to get over some development hurdles in the previous release. It remains is one of the most technically and visually impressive open source games around, and definitely one to take a look at if you love historical themed strategy games.
With this release the code-name is Yaunã, an old Persian word for Ionians (Greeks).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 730 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Arm and Intel
Security Leftovers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, and systemd Explained
What is Firefox Multi-Account Containers? Why and How to Use It?
As the needs of users who use various programs on their devices becomes increasingly complex, the programs themselves are also needing to follow suit to keep up with the demand that users are wanting and expecting. Something that I find I need on a daily basis is an easy way to be able to stay logged in to multiple accounts inside my web browser at the same time. I could just log in and out of each of my accounts as needed, but this becomes extremely tedious when I’m moving across multiple accounts in a short period of time. Originally, I was using Google Chrome’s ability to have multiple accounts, which worked, but was a tad too tedious to manage, and it felt a bit clunky to create an entire new Google account just to do what I considered something that should be able to be done from a single account. This is the point where I moved to Firefox’s Multi-Account Containers feature. Not only is it so much more flexible than my setup on Google Chrome, but I am also using something that is created by my browser’s developers themselves, making for an overall smoother and simpler experience.
0 A.D. Alpha 25 Released For This Open-Source RTS Game
0 A.D. Alpha 25 Released For This Open-Source RTS Game