Games: GNU/Linux Gaming Predictions, Valve Steam Deck,and 0 A.D.

  • Linux Gaming Predictions for 2021: What Did You Think Back in April? - Boiling Steam

    Here’s another look at the survey results as collected back in April 2021. After looking at cloud gaming trends, hardware choice between AMD and Nvidia, and the usage of different game stores, we will use this time to focus on how respondents assessed different Linux Gaming predictions we published back in February 2021, about what would happen by the end of the year.

    Most respondents did not believe this was going to happen. Only one out of four thought this was somewhat likely or very likely for SteamOS, and only about 18% for the hardware part. Turns out that this small minority guessed right, as it’s now very clear that Valve will achieve both by the end of the year following the introduction of the Steam Deck and its companion SteamOS 3.0.

  • Imagine if you could customize the Steam Deck colours - try it out with this tool | GamingOnLinux

    With the upcoming Steam Deck from Valve only (currently) coming in one colour, it's fun to imagine what it would look like if you could customize the casing colours - so let's try it out.

    One of our readers Grady Vuckovic mentioned in our Discord Channel a little tool they made, which allows you to customize a few parts of a Steam Deck image and it actually works quite well. It's been fun to play around with possible colouring and I can't help but now actually want some official variants. Hopefully once the Steam Deck is out, perhaps we might see some fun skins to stick over it. It's a portable after-all, we want to show it off right?

  • Valve Steam Deck hands-on: the Nintendo Switch of PC gaming

    As one example, Valve says it’s planning to produce its own video to explain exactly what it means to open up the Steam Deck and access the internals, because that’s definitely a thing the company’s planning to let you do. (It has Philips-head screws.) We’d already heard you can swap the SSD, but reparability is very much on the company’s mind as well. Valve’s Greg Coomer says the company has a complete set of nuanced answers to your burning questions there.

  • Impressive free and open source RTS 0 A.D. Alpha 25 is out now | GamingOnLinux

    The twenty-fifth Alpha version of 0 A.D., a very impressive free and open source RTS is out now. Much earlier than usual since they managed to get over some development hurdles in the previous release. It remains is one of the most technically and visually impressive open source games around, and definitely one to take a look at if you love historical themed strategy games.

    With this release the code-name is Yaunã, an old Persian word for Ionians (Greeks).

0 A.D. Alpha 25 Released For This Open-Source RTS Game

  • 0 A.D. Alpha 25 Released For This Open-Source RTS Game

    0 A.D. as the long in development real-time strategy game developed by Wildfire Games is out with its twenty-fifth alpha release.

    0 A.D. has been in development as open-source for more than one decade now (and original development being two decades old) while now out is Alpha 25 as their first alpha update in a half-year.

Kernel: Arm and Intel

  • Arm SMCCC TRNG Driver Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    The Linux kernel already supports making use of Arm's True Random Number Generator (TRNG) SMCCC interface within the random seed code while for the upcoming Linux 5.15 cycle an "arm_smccc_trng" driver is being added and will allow exposing the entropy to user-space.

  • Intel Has A Huge Batch Of New Graphics Driver Code For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix

    Intel engineers on Friday submitted a big batch of kernel graphics driver improvements to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window. This latest Intel Linux graphics pull request has DG2 graphics card enabling, initial work on XeHP, DRM scheduler preparations, getting TTM memory management now ready for discrete GPU systems, and other bleeding edge hardware work.

Security Leftovers

  • iSpy with my little eye: Apple’s u-turn on privacy sets a precedent and threatens everyone’s security

    Apple has just announced significant changes to their privacy settings for messaging and cloud services: first, it will scan all images sent by child accounts; second, it will scan all photos as they are being uploaded to iCloud. With these changes, Apple is threatening everyone’s privacy, security and confidentiality. Although these changes seem to be first applied to users in the US, we concur with Edward Snowden that this change will have repercussions globally.

    “Apple has decided to undermine end-to-end encryption and make all its users vulnerable to censorship and surveillance. By allowing scanning of photos in private communications and iCloud, Apple products will become a threat to their users. The company should take a step back, abandon these changes and defend people from corporate and government surveillance,” says Diego Naranjo, Head of Policy at EDRi.

  • Apple opens the door to mass surveillance

    As one of the world’s biggest tech companies, the decisions Apple make matter. This is a clear signal to every government around the world that Apple - and inevitably their entire industry - have the technology and the will to carry out mass surveillance. By opening the floodgates, even for something as important as protecting children, Apple and the rest of the industry will inevitably be unable to resist doing the same for other reasons and for other governments.

  • Malicious Microsoft Word Remains A Key Infection Vector

    Despite Microsoft's attempts to make its Office suite more secure and disable many automatic features, despite the fact that users are warned that suspicious documents should not be opened, malicious Word documents remain a key infection vector today. One of our readers (thanks Joel!) shared a sample that he received and, unfortunately, opened on his computer. The document was delivered to him via a spoofed email (sent by a known contact). The document ("legal paper.08.04.2021.doc") was delivered in a protected ZIP archive and has a VT score of 11/58[1]. This remains a very low score for a simple Word document. It deserved to have a look at the content.

  • Black Hat 2021: Microsoft Wins Worst of Pwnie Awards

    The worst of the awards -- Most Epic Fail -- went to Microsoft for its handling of the PrintNightmare Print Spooler vulnerability, a bug that led to a problematic patch and more questions about potentially vulnerable code.

  • Israeli cyber company detects severe Amazon security breach

    According to the company's Israeli cyber investigators, the security breach found allowed them to [crack] the tablets, gain full control and steal the e-reader users' Amazon accounts.

  • Black Hat USA: HTTP/2 flaws expose organizations to fresh wave of request smuggling attacks

    Two years after taking to the Black Hat USA stage to document his exploits in the field of HTTP request smuggling, PortSwigger* security researcher James Kettle is back with a fresh perspective into how this attack vector can also impact HTTP/2 infrastructure.

    The results are enough to keep sysadmins awake at night, as the researcher demonstrated how desynchronization attacks levied against HTTP/2 systems enabled him to steal secrets from websites running Amazon’s Application Load Balancer, poison every page on Bitbucket, and forced Atlassian to sign every single one of its users out of Jira.

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, and systemd Explained

What is Firefox Multi-Account Containers? Why and How to Use It?

As the needs of users who use various programs on their devices becomes increasingly complex, the programs themselves are also needing to follow suit to keep up with the demand that users are wanting and expecting. Something that I find I need on a daily basis is an easy way to be able to stay logged in to multiple accounts inside my web browser at the same time. I could just log in and out of each of my accounts as needed, but this becomes extremely tedious when I’m moving across multiple accounts in a short period of time. Originally, I was using Google Chrome’s ability to have multiple accounts, which worked, but was a tad too tedious to manage, and it felt a bit clunky to create an entire new Google account just to do what I considered something that should be able to be done from a single account. This is the point where I moved to Firefox’s Multi-Account Containers feature. Not only is it so much more flexible than my setup on Google Chrome, but I am also using something that is created by my browser’s developers themselves, making for an overall smoother and simpler experience. Read more

