Today in Techrights
- [Meme] Inventors as 'Robots' in the Western World and Global South
- The European Patent Organisation Discredits the European Patent System
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, August 07, 2021
- An EPO Administrative Council Exposé -- Part I: A New EPO Balkan Affair?
- Links 8/8/2021: dbForge Schema Compare for PostgreSQL 1.2 and New Release of MULTICS
- Links 7/8/2021: Latte Dock 0.10, Godot 3.4 beta 3, Krita 4.4.7
- Microsoft Uses the Media to Attack GNU/Linux and It Also Utilises Windows 'Defender' to Discourage Adoption of Free Software
- When Tech Rights Go 'Mainstream'
- Forking is Easy, But the Hard Part is Finding a Strong Rationale for It (Essential for Momentum)
Kernel: Arm and Intel
Security Leftovers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, and systemd Explained
What is Firefox Multi-Account Containers? Why and How to Use It?
As the needs of users who use various programs on their devices becomes increasingly complex, the programs themselves are also needing to follow suit to keep up with the demand that users are wanting and expecting. Something that I find I need on a daily basis is an easy way to be able to stay logged in to multiple accounts inside my web browser at the same time. I could just log in and out of each of my accounts as needed, but this becomes extremely tedious when I’m moving across multiple accounts in a short period of time. Originally, I was using Google Chrome’s ability to have multiple accounts, which worked, but was a tad too tedious to manage, and it felt a bit clunky to create an entire new Google account just to do what I considered something that should be able to be done from a single account. This is the point where I moved to Firefox’s Multi-Account Containers feature. Not only is it so much more flexible than my setup on Google Chrome, but I am also using something that is created by my browser’s developers themselves, making for an overall smoother and simpler experience.
