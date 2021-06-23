Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, and systemd Explained
GNU World Order 420
**help2man** , **indent** , **kernel headers** , **intltool** , **libtool** from the **d** software series in Slackware.
This Week in Linux 163: Steam Linux Marketshare, PulseAudio, CodeWeavers, Paragon NTFS, Latte Dock - TuxDigital
On this episode of This Week in Linux, Linux Marketshare Hits 1% on Steam Hardware Survey. CodeWeavers announce the latest release of CrossOver 21.0. PulseAudio 15.0 has been released. We check out a new Desktop Environment with UnityX 10. There’s some Linux Kernel this week with Paragon’s NTFS Driver might make it into the kernel. In App News, we check out Latte Dock 0.10, Gerbera Media Server, and Cozy Audiobook Player. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
systemd Dependencies & Ordering | systemd on Linux 4
Kernel: Arm and Intel
Security Leftovers
What is Firefox Multi-Account Containers? Why and How to Use It?
As the needs of users who use various programs on their devices becomes increasingly complex, the programs themselves are also needing to follow suit to keep up with the demand that users are wanting and expecting. Something that I find I need on a daily basis is an easy way to be able to stay logged in to multiple accounts inside my web browser at the same time. I could just log in and out of each of my accounts as needed, but this becomes extremely tedious when I’m moving across multiple accounts in a short period of time. Originally, I was using Google Chrome’s ability to have multiple accounts, which worked, but was a tad too tedious to manage, and it felt a bit clunky to create an entire new Google account just to do what I considered something that should be able to be done from a single account. This is the point where I moved to Firefox’s Multi-Account Containers feature. Not only is it so much more flexible than my setup on Google Chrome, but I am also using something that is created by my browser’s developers themselves, making for an overall smoother and simpler experience.
