Kernel: Arm and Intel Arm SMCCC TRNG Driver Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.15 - Phoronix The Linux kernel already supports making use of Arm's True Random Number Generator (TRNG) SMCCC interface within the random seed code while for the upcoming Linux 5.15 cycle an "arm_smccc_trng" driver is being added and will allow exposing the entropy to user-space.

Intel Has A Huge Batch Of New Graphics Driver Code For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix Intel engineers on Friday submitted a big batch of kernel graphics driver improvements to DRM-Next for queuing ahead of the Linux 5.15 merge window. This latest Intel Linux graphics pull request has DG2 graphics card enabling, initial work on XeHP, DRM scheduler preparations, getting TTM memory management now ready for discrete GPU systems, and other bleeding edge hardware work.

Security Leftovers iSpy with my little eye: Apple’s u-turn on privacy sets a precedent and threatens everyone’s security Apple has just announced significant changes to their privacy settings for messaging and cloud services: first, it will scan all images sent by child accounts; second, it will scan all photos as they are being uploaded to iCloud. With these changes, Apple is threatening everyone’s privacy, security and confidentiality. Although these changes seem to be first applied to users in the US, we concur with Edward Snowden that this change will have repercussions globally. “Apple has decided to undermine end-to-end encryption and make all its users vulnerable to censorship and surveillance. By allowing scanning of photos in private communications and iCloud, Apple products will become a threat to their users. The company should take a step back, abandon these changes and defend people from corporate and government surveillance,” says Diego Naranjo, Head of Policy at EDRi.

Apple opens the door to mass surveillance As one of the world’s biggest tech companies, the decisions Apple make matter. This is a clear signal to every government around the world that Apple - and inevitably their entire industry - have the technology and the will to carry out mass surveillance. By opening the floodgates, even for something as important as protecting children, Apple and the rest of the industry will inevitably be unable to resist doing the same for other reasons and for other governments.

Malicious Microsoft Word Remains A Key Infection Vector Despite Microsoft's attempts to make its Office suite more secure and disable many automatic features, despite the fact that users are warned that suspicious documents should not be opened, malicious Word documents remain a key infection vector today. One of our readers (thanks Joel!) shared a sample that he received and, unfortunately, opened on his computer. The document was delivered to him via a spoofed email (sent by a known contact). The document ("legal paper.08.04.2021.doc") was delivered in a protected ZIP archive and has a VT score of 11/58[1]. This remains a very low score for a simple Word document. It deserved to have a look at the content.

Black Hat 2021: Microsoft Wins Worst of Pwnie Awards The worst of the awards -- Most Epic Fail -- went to Microsoft for its handling of the PrintNightmare Print Spooler vulnerability, a bug that led to a problematic patch and more questions about potentially vulnerable code.

Israeli cyber company detects severe Amazon security breach According to the company's Israeli cyber investigators, the security breach found allowed them to [crack] the tablets, gain full control and steal the e-reader users' Amazon accounts.

Black Hat USA: HTTP/2 flaws expose organizations to fresh wave of request smuggling attacks Two years after taking to the Black Hat USA stage to document his exploits in the field of HTTP request smuggling, PortSwigger* security researcher James Kettle is back with a fresh perspective into how this attack vector can also impact HTTP/2 infrastructure. The results are enough to keep sysadmins awake at night, as the researcher demonstrated how desynchronization attacks levied against HTTP/2 systems enabled him to steal secrets from websites running Amazon’s Application Load Balancer, poison every page on Bitbucket, and forced Atlassian to sign every single one of its users out of Jira.