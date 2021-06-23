GNUnet 0.15.0 and GNU Taler Latest (Code Blau On Board)
GNUnet 0.15.0 released
We are pleased to announce the release of GNUnet 0.15.0.
This is a new major release. It breaks protocol compatibility with the 0.14.x versions. Please be aware that Git master is thus henceforth INCOMPATIBLE with the 0.14.x GNUnet network, and interactions between old and new peers will result in issues. 0.14.x peers will be able to communicate with Git master or 0.14.x peers, but some services - in particular GNS - will not be compatible.
The MESSENGER service goes out of experimental to be used by libraries and applications as dependency. It handles decentralized messaging in flexible groups by using the CADET service and messages can be signed with your ego from the IDENTITY service. The service is still in an early stage, so its protocol (currently version 0.1) will likely adapt or change in future releases to some degree.
In terms of usability, users should be aware that there are still a number of known open issues in particular with respect to ease of use, but also some critical privacy issues especially for mobile users. Also, the nascent network is tiny and thus unlikely to provide good anonymity or extensive amounts of interesting information. As a result, the 0.15.0 release is still only suitable for early adopters with some reasonable pain tolerance .
2021-8: Code Blau GmbH deploys first external Taler auditor
We received a grant from NLnet foundation with the goal to qualify Code Blau GmbH to act as an external auditor for GNU Taler. To do this, we created a guide that describes how to deploy a Taler auditor and then practiced the steps using the existing Taler exchange deployment at BFH. Code Blau wrote a report detailing all the steps taken. Finally, we have created a draft of the kind of business agreement that Code Blau would enter with banks operating the Taler payment system. We thank CodeBlau for their work, and NLnet and the European Commission's Horizion 2020 NGI initiative for funding this work.
