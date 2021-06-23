Security Leftovers
Got a cheap Cisco router in your home office? If it's one of these, there's an exposed RCE hole you need to plug
Cisco has published patches for critical vulns affecting the web management interface for some of its Small Business Dual WAN Gigabit routers – including a 9.8-rated nasty.
The two vulnerabilities affect the RV340, RV345, RV340W, and RV345P products, which are aimed at SMEs and home office setups. Attackers abusing them on unpatched devices are able to execute arbitrary code and also force reboots of affected routers, causing a denial-of-service condition.
CVE-2021-1609, rated 9.8 on the CVSS v3.1 scale, allows attackers to "remotely execute arbitrary code" thanks to improper validation of HTTP requests, according to Cisco's advisory.
Similarly, CVE-2021-1610 (advisory also available at the link above) is a command injection vuln allowing attackers to run arbitrary commands as root – again, because "HTTP requests are not properly validated." This one's rated at 7.2 on the CVSS v3.1 scale.
Google Play puts Android apps on notice: No naughty JavaScript, Python, Lua
Google's pending Play Store policy changes are bringing various privacy improvements – but also include a security enhancement and disclosure requirement that deserve mention.
First, there's a specific ban on the deceptive use of interpreted languages like JavaScript, Python, and Lua. This is more of a refinement and tightening of prior policy than a new rule.
Starting October 15, 2021, Google said, "We're clarifying the Device and Network Abuse policy to prohibit apps or SDKs with interpreted languages (e.g., JavaScript) loaded at run time from violating any Google Play policies."
Das tut mir leid! Germany's ruling party sorry for calling cops on researcher after she outed canvassing app flaws
A "left-wing" German infosec researcher was this week threatened with criminal prosecution after revealing that an app used by Angela Merkel's political party to canvass voters was secretly collecting personal data.
Germany's respected Chaos Computer Club (CCC) announced it would stop reporting any weaknesses in the centre-right wing Christian Democratic Union's (CDU) web-facing infrastructure to the party after it procured a criminal prosecution against Lilith Wittmann.
"I got an email from the Cyber Security Police of Berlin," she told The Register. "Could you please provide us your address, so we can send you... legal documents? And then I was like, that's weird. I didn't do anything wrong. Let's tweet about that. Let's find a lawyer who can look into that."
Although the prosecution is due to be withdrawn after an apology from the CDU, the episode shines a light on some German politicians' attitudes to vulnerability disclosures.
Credit-card-stealing, backdoored packages found in Python's PyPI library hub
Malicious libraries capable of lifting credit card numbers and opening backdoors on infected machines have been found in PyPI, the official third-party software repository for Python.
That's according to the JFrog security research team, which documented its findings here at the end of last month.
We can't believe people use browsers to manage their passwords, says maker of password management tools
It seems some of us are, in the year of our lord 2021, still reusing the same password for multiple sites, plugging personal gear into work networks, and perhaps overly relying on browser-managed passwords, judging from this poll.
ThycoticCentrify, formed from a merger between two computer access management firms, said it surveyed about 8,000 people, and reports just under a quarter admitted they reuse passwords across multiple websites – a cybersecurity no-no because it opens you up to credential stuffing.
Make-me-admin holes found in Windows, Linux kernel [Ed: Spin attempting to create an illusion of parity on security]
Josh Bressers: Episode 283 – When vulnerability disclosure becomes dangerous
Josh and Kurt talk about a very difficult disclosure problem. What happens when you have to report a vulnerability to an ethically questionable company? It’s less simple than it sounds, many of the choices could end up harming victims.
Ordinary salaried Brits: Sweet! Payday! Banking giant HSBC: Oh no it isn't • The Register
According to Downdetector, users started reported problems between 8 and 9am BST this morning just as many were starting their day's work.
It's not clear at this stage what's behind the outage, prompting some to criticise the lack of information from HSBC.
HSBC's status page suggests that the bank's systems are all functioning well. But that doesn't chime with what some customers are experiencing.
GNUnet 0.15.0 and GNU Taler Latest (Code Blau On Board)
Stable Kernels: 5.13.9, 5.10.57, 5.4.139, 4.19.202, 4.14.243, 4.9.279, and 4.4.279
I'm announcing the release of the 5.13.9 kernel. All users of the 5.13 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.13.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.13.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.57 Linux 5.4.139 Linux 4.19.202 Linux 4.14.243 Linux 4.9.279 Linux 4.4.279
Measuring The Fediverse
Fediverse is what Diaspora, Mastodon, PeerTube and other federated social media altogether being called. These relatively new style of social networking is growing rapidly, as people demand more independence to their own hands, and now everyone of us can overview how large its growth or simply how big one part of it grows with nice statistics and charts. I hope this helps you to find a fediverse you want with either crowded or less crowded population. Let's see!
How to use PinePhone as a mobile hotspot
I’ve recently started using my Android phone as a mobile hotspot with mixed results so instead, I’ve switched to using PinePhone as a hotspot with Manjaro Arm Linux with Plasma Mobile instead, and performance seems much more stable now. Early this year, I received Pinephone with PostMarketOS beta, and after playing with it a bit I did not do much with it so far. But in recent times, I’ve been staying in various places without WiFi, so I purchased a lost cost SIM card with a one-year cellular data plan to be able to work from any location using my Android 10 smartphone (Huawei Y9 Prime 2019) as a mobile hotspot. It works most of the time, but sometimes I have massive packet loss, and the only way to recover is to turn off and on the hotspot, and in some cases even reboot the phone. Playing with settings on the phone or my laptop did not help, so instead, I decided to make use of my PinePhone and use it as a mobile hotspot to see if things improved.
