If the Linux 5.14 cycle keeps playing out nicely, Linux 5.14 stable should be out before month's end rather than slipping into September. See our Linux 5.14 feature overview to learn more more about all of the changes coming for this late summer 2021 kernel update.

In hindsight it's difficult for me to imagine how my trial with SME Server could have gone worse. One might point out that at least the system installer worked, but even then the installer is unusually slow and a bit awkward to navigate compared to other dedicated server and NAS solutions currently available. Things got off to a poor start with anti-virus processes consuming all available CPU and memory resources and got worse when it became apparent that the systemctl command would timeout while trying to shutdown the runaway services while systemd would restart the processes I terminated by other means. The user account manager rejected passwords I tried to apply to new accounts and incorrectly reported accounts were locked, even after I had unlocked them from the command line. The web interface does not show feedback or show confirmation when action buttons are clicked. Most services cannot be managed through the web portal and new software could not be added to the system without turning to the command line. To make matters worse, updating the system and taking the Reconfigure option the system keeps insisting is necessary corrupts the system and prevents it from booting. Looking through the web interface prior to the system becoming unusable, there do not appear to be many tools for managing services or setting up tasks. It looks like most significant options need to be managed from the command line and there are very few tasks we can perform through the web portal that are not easier and faster from the console. One aspect of SME Server that puzzles me a bit is its short support cycle. SME Server 10.0 is new (it came out earlier this year), but it's based on CentOS 7 which is about seven years into its ten year support cycle. Which means SME Server 10.0 only receives three years of support. As a result we are stuck running seven year old software packages, but will only benefit from three years of updates. It seems we'd be better off running a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 clone with something like Webmin installed. I encountered a lot of frustration from trying to use SME Server with virtually nothing to show from my efforts, but a lot of bugs. I think most other members of the Fedora/CentOS family would provide a smoother experience.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 8th, 2021 This week has been pretty awesome, and we saw the release of the Mesa 21.2 graphics stack, which is great news for gamers, we were able to test drive Ubuntu’s new Desktop Installer written in Google’s Flutter SDK, we played The Silence & The Fury DLC for Total War: WARHAMMER II, and we installed Nitrux 1.5.1, Coreboot 6, and fwupd 1.6.2. On top of that, I take a first look at Thunderbird 91’s new account setup wizard and the upcoming UnityX 10 desktop environment. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux and Open Source weekly roundup for August 8th, 2021, below!