Review: SME Server 10.0
In hindsight it's difficult for me to imagine how my trial with SME Server could have gone worse. One might point out that at least the system installer worked, but even then the installer is unusually slow and a bit awkward to navigate compared to other dedicated server and NAS solutions currently available.
Things got off to a poor start with anti-virus processes consuming all available CPU and memory resources and got worse when it became apparent that the systemctl command would timeout while trying to shutdown the runaway services while systemd would restart the processes I terminated by other means.
The user account manager rejected passwords I tried to apply to new accounts and incorrectly reported accounts were locked, even after I had unlocked them from the command line. The web interface does not show feedback or show confirmation when action buttons are clicked. Most services cannot be managed through the web portal and new software could not be added to the system without turning to the command line.
To make matters worse, updating the system and taking the Reconfigure option the system keeps insisting is necessary corrupts the system and prevents it from booting.
Looking through the web interface prior to the system becoming unusable, there do not appear to be many tools for managing services or setting up tasks. It looks like most significant options need to be managed from the command line and there are very few tasks we can perform through the web portal that are not easier and faster from the console.
One aspect of SME Server that puzzles me a bit is its short support cycle. SME Server 10.0 is new (it came out earlier this year), but it's based on CentOS 7 which is about seven years into its ten year support cycle. Which means SME Server 10.0 only receives three years of support. As a result we are stuck running seven year old software packages, but will only benefit from three years of updates. It seems we'd be better off running a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 clone with something like Webmin installed.
I encountered a lot of frustration from trying to use SME Server with virtually nothing to show from my efforts, but a lot of bugs. I think most other members of the Fedora/CentOS family would provide a smoother experience.
Linux 5.14-rc5
-
Things are looking perfectly normal. Size is nominal, diffstat looks
pretty normal, and the changes are all in the usual places, with just
under 60% being drivers, and the rest the usual mix of architecture
updates, core kernel, networking, and some selftests.
The shortlog is appended for people who want to scan the details, but
I can't think of anything in here that looks odd or noteworthy.
Which is just how it should be by rc5. Let's hope the trend continues,
Linus
-
If the Linux 5.14 cycle keeps playing out nicely, Linux 5.14 stable should be out before month's end rather than slipping into September.
See our Linux 5.14 feature overview to learn more more about all of the changes coming for this late summer 2021 kernel update.
-
The fifth 5.14 prepatch is out for testing. "Things are looking perfectly normal. Size is nominal, diffstat looks pretty normal, and the changes are all in the usual places"
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 8th, 2021
This week has been pretty awesome, and we saw the release of the Mesa 21.2 graphics stack, which is great news for gamers, we were able to test drive Ubuntu’s new Desktop Installer written in Google’s Flutter SDK, we played The Silence & The Fury DLC for Total War: WARHAMMER II, and we installed Nitrux 1.5.1, Coreboot 6, and fwupd 1.6.2.
On top of that, I take a first look at Thunderbird 91’s new account setup wizard and the upcoming UnityX 10 desktop environment. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux and Open Source weekly roundup for August 8th, 2021, below!
-
The Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) has accepted MaterialX as its seventh Foundation-hosted project. ASWF was founded to provide a selected set of open source code for content creation. Those technologies are available as open-source resources, meaning they are free to everyone, including source code and can be updated and changed. The ASWF was founded to maintain the code and handle changes through a controlled process. MaterialX is an open standard for the transfer of rich material and look-development content between applications and renderers.
-
GSoC progress for week #9.
Diagonal borders now accessible from “Table Toolbar > Borders” tab in Calc
Calc has diagonal borders feature in Format > Cells... > Borders tab and (Sidebar Tab) Properties > Cell Appearance. However, this feature wasn’t exist in “Table Toolbar > Borders” tab. With commit https://gerrit.libreoffice.org/c/core/+/119685, Calc can draw diagonal left and diagonal right borders from table toolbar. \o/
-
As promised last time I’ll now go a little into the Catalogs Repository.
Usually DSO catalogs are pretty static and rarely change due to the nature of their contents. But although galaxies do not tend to jump around in the sky, catalogs still get updates to correct typos or update coordinates with more precise measurement. Our primary catalog OpenNGC for example gets updates quite regularly.
[...]
After implementing the framework porting over all the existing catalogs to the new system, I went on to configure the KDE Invent CI to rebuild the catalogs upon changes. The CI artifacts are sync-ed to the KNewStuff data server for KStars periodically and users are able to update their catalogs to the latest version.
To get the CI working I had to create a Docker image that encapsulates the more or less complicated build process for the KStars python bindings. This container is updated weekly by CI and is also suitable as a quick-and-easy development environment for new catalogs.
That’s it for today but do not fret. This is not all that I’ve done. There’s still more to come including something that has to do with the following picture.
-
On the topic of community management, CoCs, etc. [Ed: CoCs are selectively and disproportionately enforced (to suit the enforcers, who make themselves immune), so IME common sense and discussion can achieve a lot more]
Many people may remember that at one point, Alpine had a rather troubled community, which to put it diplomatically, resulted in a developer leaving the project. This was the result of not properly managing the Alpine community as it grew — had we taken early actions to ensure appropriate moderation and community management, that particular incident would never have happened.
[...]
It is not necessarily a requirement to write a Code of Conduct. However, if you are retrofitting one into a pre-existing community, it needs to be done from the bottom up, allowing everyone to say their thoughts. Yes, you will get people who present bad faith arguments, because they are resistant to change, or perhaps they see no problem with the status quo. In most cases, however, it is likely because people are resistant to change. By including the community in the discussion about its community management goals, you ensure they will generally believe in the governance decisions made.
Alpine did ultimately adopt a Code of Conduct. Most people have never read it, and it doesn’t matter. When we wrote it, we were writing it to address specific patterns of behavior we wanted to remove from the community space. The real purpose of a Code of Conduct is simply to set expectations, both from participants and the moderation team.
However, if you do adopt a Code of Conduct, you must actually enforce it as needed, which brings us back to moderation. I have unfortunately seen many projects in the past few years, which have simply clicked the “Add CoC” button on GitHub and attached a copy of the Contributor Covenant, and then went on to do exactly nothing to actually align their community with the Code of Conduct they published. Simply publishing a Code of Conduct is an optional first step to improving community relations, but it is never the last step.
-
Almost done with his degree in mechanical engineering, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology student Josh Eckels had the inspiration to put what he learned to the test by creating an AI-powered robot that plays chess against a human opponent. The system is essentially a giant cube fashioned from a series of aluminum extrusions placed at right angles with a large chess board at its base. At the top is a gantry made with a few metal rods and timing belts that slide the X axis and grabbing mechanism to the correct positions.
Four total stepper motors were used to move the grabber, including one for the X axis, another for the Y axis, a motor that spins a threaded rod to lift the gripper, and a final motor that rotates to open or close it. All of these motors connect to a central Arduino that has a CNC shield on top. This is connected via a USB cable to a Raspberry Pi running the Stockfish chess engine.
-
It's 30 years since Tim Berners Lee, a young English software engineer, launched the world's first website, while working at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research.
Most people who search on Google, share on Facebook and shop on Amazon have never heard of Sir Tim Berners-Lee. But they might not be doing any of those things had he not invented the World Wide Web.
In1989, Berners-Lee began working on ways to identify digital objects and retrieve them through browser software capable of rendering graphics and other images.
He published a proposal on March 12, 1989, opening the way to a technological revolution that has transformed the way people buy goods, share ideas, get information and much more.
-
Most people who search on Google, share on Facebook and shop on Amazon have never heard of Sir Tim Berners-Lee. But they might not be doing any of those things had he not invented the World Wide Web.
It's 30 years since the young English software engineer launched the world's first website while working at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research.
Starting in 1989, Berners-Lee began working on ways digital objects could be identified and retrieved through browser software capable of rendering graphics and other images.
He published a proposal on March 12, 1989, opening the way to a technological revolution that has transformed the way people buy goods, share ideas, get information and much more.
-
Tangent Animation, a studio in Toronto and Winnipeg, announced yesterday that they were shutting down production on all projects. The unexpected news came as a likely shock to staffers, who were working on multiple feature film projects for Netflix at the time.
-
The former global security manager for eBay was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $15,000 fine for his role in the cyber-stalking and harassment of a Massachusetts couple who published a newsletter critical of the internet yard sale.
Philip Cooke, a police captain in Santa Clara, California, prior to his employment at eBay, was the last of seven former employees of the company charged by the US Department of Justice in 2020 for alleged involvement in a scheme to threaten and silence Ina and David Steiner, who publish the web newsletter and website EcommerceBytes.
