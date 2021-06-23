today's leftovers
-
A beautiful power tool to scrape, clean, and combine data
All the ingredients are lying around in plain sight, but the effort required to combine them winds up being more trouble than it’s worth. And that’s for me, a skilled longtime scraper and transformer of web data. For you — even if you’re a scientist or a journalist! — that may not even be an option.
-
A Brief Intro to Monad Transformers
A few friends have recently asked about literature introducing Monad Transformers. The best introduction I have found was in Haskell Programming From First Principles. If you don't have, or want to purchase, this book, then here is a brief explanation with examples.
Lets start with the problem they solve.
-
TWC 124: Literalism and existence proofs in the service of stress reduction
-
The Tao of Unicode Sparklines
Unicode evolves, of course, so maybe there will someday be a sequence of characters that’s friendlier to sparklines. Maybe there already is? If so please let me know, I’d love to use it.
-
Laura Abbott: Fun with the LPC55S69
I never posted about it but at the end of April I disclosed a bug in an NXP chip as part of my work at Oxide. The short summary is there was an undisclosed hardware block in the LPC55S69 which allowed for modification of the ROM and breaking of various isolation boundries. Oops?
-
Implicit ordering in relational languages
I tried implementing a text crdt in sql and in imp.
Doing this naively isn't particularly hard. The challenge here is to implement it as if writing a batch query, but in such a way that an incremental system like materialize or dida can efficiently update the result when new edits arrive. Not because this code would be particularly useful in itself, but because it helps discover the boundaries of what kinds of problems are possible to solve in this way.
The exercise is a little like GPU programming, in that avoiding sequential algorithms and shared mutable data-structures requires very carefully separating the actual essential data dependencies of the problem from those accidentally introduced by typical programming techniques.
-
Working with Postgres types
In episode 2 of this series I noted that the languages in which I’m writing Postgres functions share a common type system. It took me a while to understand how types work in the context of Postgres functions that can return sets of records and can interact with tables and materialized views.
-
This week in Chrome OS: Chrome OS 92 hits stable
It’s been quite a busy week for Chrome OS and Google in general. Google kicked off the week by officially previewing the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. While that’s not Chrome OS news directly, the Google-made Tensor chip could have future implications for Chromebooks. In the middle of the week, Chrome OS 92 finally hit the stable channel, bringing a host of new features with it. AT&T also put up the LTE version of the Galaxy Chromebook Go for sale on their website.
In addition to all of the current news, there were also encouraging developments in upcoming Chrome OS features. Chromebooks will soon gain native Google Calendar support in the dock. Debian 11 ‘Bullseye’ is rolling out to Chromebooks soon, available on certain devices now. The guys over at Chrome Unboxed were also able to get Vulkan games working in Crostini on Chrome OS Canary 94. Let’s take a look at everything in more detail.
-
How to Install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa)
AnyDesk is remote desktop application which allows to connect to remote desktop. It is platform independent and proprietary software which allow to connect Windows Server from Linux Desktop and vice-versa. Anydesk can be used specially in troubleshooting the remote systems. Apart from desktop sharing it can also be used for file transfer and VPN.
In this article, we will demonstrate how to install anydesk tool on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 445 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How to Enable Minimize, Maximize Window Buttons in elementary OS
This is how you can enable the Minimize, Maximize window buttons in elementary OS.
Emulating Nintendo Switch Games on Linux
Some people lament the fact that, even though the Steam Deck is the Switch Pro we’ve been waiting for, they can’t play the Nintendo exclusives on it, such as the Mario, Zelda, and Metroid series. Well, ever heard of emulation? It is actually possible to play your favorite Nintendo games on PC, or your Steam Deck. Switch emulation is possible thanks to Yuzu and Ryujinx. Both emulators are open-source and available for Linux and Windows. While we have yet to see whether Switch games will emulate at a full 60 FPS or not on the Steam Deck, it’s certainly reasonable to conclude they’ll at least run at 30 FPS. (Anyone else looking forward to playing Metroid Dread on the Deck?)
today's howtos
ReactOS Is Going Places, With More Stable AMD64, SMP, And Multi-Monitor Support
In the crowd of GNU/Linux and BSD users that throng our community, it’s easy to forget that those two families are not the only games in the open-source operating system town. One we’ve casually kept an eye on for years is ReactOS, the long-running open-source Windows-compatible operating system that is doing its best to reach a stable Windows XP-like experience. Their most recent update has a few significant advances mentioned in it that hold the promise of it moving from curiosity to contender, so is definitely worth a second look. ReactOS has had 64-bit builds for a long time now, but it appears they’ve made some strides in both making them a lot more stable, and moving away from the MSVC compiler to GCC. Sadly this doesn’t seem to mean that this now does the job of a 64-bit Windows API, but it should at least take advantage internally of the 64-bit processors. In addition they have updated their support for the Intel APIC that is paving the way for ongoing work on multiprocessor support where their previous APIC driver couldn’t escape the single processor constraint of an original Intel 8259.
Recent comments
7 hours 13 min ago
9 hours 57 min ago
10 hours 24 min ago
19 hours 51 min ago
21 hours 3 min ago
21 hours 27 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago