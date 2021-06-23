Today in Techrights
- Links 9/8/2021: Linux 5.14 RC5, SME Server 10.0 Reviewed
- [Meme] Freenode Down to 4-Digit Usercount (Down 90% Since May)
- Scrollback in Techrights IRC (4 Methods)
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, August 08, 2021
- [Meme] Stop Giving Code to Microsoft's GitHub
- [Meme] Competition for the 'Doyen' (in the Boardroom or the Bedroom?)
- An EPO Administrative Council Exposé — Part III: A Longtime Associate of the Doyen
- Links 8/8/2021: GNUnet 0.15.0 and Stable Linux Releases
- [Meme] Doyen for North Macedonia
- An EPO Administrative Council Exposé — Part II: A Mysterious Fist-Bumping Masquerade in Skopje
- Links 8/8/2021: Thunderbird 91 Coming Soon, OSMC Gets Kodi 19
How to Enable Minimize, Maximize Window Buttons in elementary OS
This is how you can enable the Minimize, Maximize window buttons in elementary OS.
Emulating Nintendo Switch Games on Linux
Some people lament the fact that, even though the Steam Deck is the Switch Pro we’ve been waiting for, they can’t play the Nintendo exclusives on it, such as the Mario, Zelda, and Metroid series. Well, ever heard of emulation? It is actually possible to play your favorite Nintendo games on PC, or your Steam Deck. Switch emulation is possible thanks to Yuzu and Ryujinx. Both emulators are open-source and available for Linux and Windows. While we have yet to see whether Switch games will emulate at a full 60 FPS or not on the Steam Deck, it’s certainly reasonable to conclude they’ll at least run at 30 FPS. (Anyone else looking forward to playing Metroid Dread on the Deck?)
ReactOS Is Going Places, With More Stable AMD64, SMP, And Multi-Monitor Support
In the crowd of GNU/Linux and BSD users that throng our community, it’s easy to forget that those two families are not the only games in the open-source operating system town. One we’ve casually kept an eye on for years is ReactOS, the long-running open-source Windows-compatible operating system that is doing its best to reach a stable Windows XP-like experience. Their most recent update has a few significant advances mentioned in it that hold the promise of it moving from curiosity to contender, so is definitely worth a second look. ReactOS has had 64-bit builds for a long time now, but it appears they’ve made some strides in both making them a lot more stable, and moving away from the MSVC compiler to GCC. Sadly this doesn’t seem to mean that this now does the job of a 64-bit Windows API, but it should at least take advantage internally of the 64-bit processors. In addition they have updated their support for the Intel APIC that is paving the way for ongoing work on multiprocessor support where their previous APIC driver couldn’t escape the single processor constraint of an original Intel 8259.
