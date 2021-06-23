Language Selection

Monday 9th of August 2021
News
How to Enable Minimize, Maximize Window Buttons in elementary OS

This is how you can enable the Minimize, Maximize window buttons in elementary OS. Read more

Emulating Nintendo Switch Games on Linux

Some people lament the fact that, even though the Steam Deck is the Switch Pro we’ve been waiting for, they can’t play the Nintendo exclusives on it, such as the Mario, Zelda, and Metroid series. Well, ever heard of emulation? It is actually possible to play your favorite Nintendo games on PC, or your Steam Deck. Switch emulation is possible thanks to Yuzu and Ryujinx. Both emulators are open-source and available for Linux and Windows. While we have yet to see whether Switch games will emulate at a full 60 FPS or not on the Steam Deck, it’s certainly reasonable to conclude they’ll at least run at 30 FPS. (Anyone else looking forward to playing Metroid Dread on the Deck?) Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Use the Gzip Command in Linux - ByteXD

    Gzip is a popular file compression and decompression utility. It is supported by almost all the Linux distributions and it is available for most of the UNIX/Linux flavors. The gzip file format is based on the Deflate algorithm, which is a variation of LZ77. The Deflate algorithm is a compression algorithm. It takes a block of data and compresses it. The compression is done by finding repeated strings of data and replacing them with a reference to the previous occurrence of the string.

  • How to install the Openshot Video Editor on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install the Openshot Video Editor on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!

  • How to install Godot 3 on Linux Lite 5.4

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Godot 3 on Linux Lite 5.4.

  • Using formulas in Google Sheets
  • Sudo vs. su: Which Command Should You Use?

    Depending on your Linux setup, you may perform administrative tasks using either the su command or sudo. It's easy to confuse these two commands since both of them have similar functions. So, which command should you use? Let's find out.

ReactOS Is Going Places, With More Stable AMD64, SMP, And Multi-Monitor Support

In the crowd of GNU/Linux and BSD users that throng our community, it’s easy to forget that those two families are not the only games in the open-source operating system town. One we’ve casually kept an eye on for years is ReactOS, the long-running open-source Windows-compatible operating system that is doing its best to reach a stable Windows XP-like experience. Their most recent update has a few significant advances mentioned in it that hold the promise of it moving from curiosity to contender, so is definitely worth a second look. ReactOS has had 64-bit builds for a long time now, but it appears they’ve made some strides in both making them a lot more stable, and moving away from the MSVC compiler to GCC. Sadly this doesn’t seem to mean that this now does the job of a 64-bit Windows API, but it should at least take advantage internally of the 64-bit processors. In addition they have updated their support for the Intel APIC that is paving the way for ongoing work on multiprocessor support where their previous APIC driver couldn’t escape the single processor constraint of an original Intel 8259. Read more

