Thanks to the power of open source, AMD's answer to NVIDIA's DLSS is spreading with FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) now available in the PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3. Not only is it open source but it works across both NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, so the majority of people running RPCS3 will benefit from this addition. Don't expect DLSS to come to RPCS3 either, as the team noted on Twitter how "We won't be adding DLSS. DLSS is a temporal solution that requires per-object motion vectors, which we do not have. FSR is a spatial solution, which is ideal for us.".

Another tick in the box for Wayland to eventually properly replace X11 for all workloads, as the work on DRM lease protocol support aimed at VR has been merged in.

Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS is expected later this month as the next point release to the "Focal Fossa" long-term support cycle. With this update comes the hardware enablement stack from Ubuntu 21.04 which in turn means Linux 5.11 and Mesa 21.0 graphics support is available as package updates now. Working their way out as Ubuntu 20.04 LTS updates are many Focal package changes in preparing for this month's Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS point release. Most notable is the Linux 5.11 kernel and Mesa 21.0 for the open-source GPU drivers support.

As a part of my work at Red Hat, I verify the accuracy of the debugging information that maps between the executable binary generated by compilers and the original source written by the developer. Additionally, I look for complications in the debugging information that stem from compiler optimizations. It is possible to manually inspect the binary and review the debugging information for discrepancies. However, for significant applications, it would take too much time to manually review the megabytes of data. It's also too easy to overlook one drop of erroneous information hidden in the vast sea of correctly generated debugging information. To automate this type of analysis, you need a tool that analyzes both the debugging information and the binary executable. Dyninst, available in Fedora and Red Hat Enterprise Linux, provides a suite of dynamic and static analysis and instrumentation tools that you can use for this purpose. A previous Red Hat Developer article, Using the SystemTap Dyninst runtime environment, discussed Dyninst's dynamic instrumentation. This article demonstrates how to write a simplified static analyzer in Dyninst.

This article describes and demonstrates NMState, a network manager that uses a declarative approach to configure hosts. This means you define the desired configuration state through an API and the tool applies the configuration through a provider.

Some of you may work in highly regulated industries, such as medical, government, government contracting, and food and beverage. You probably have strict guidelines for password aging, regular password changes, minimum length, complexity, and minimum time limits between password changes. Others of you might use equally strict guidelines simply because it's a good practice to do so. This article describes how to audit user accounts and set some guidelines around password expiration and change frequency. For the examples, I use the chage command.

Building security into DevOps is more important than ever. The 2021 Upskilling Enterprise DevOps Skills Report reported that 56 percent of survey respondents said DevSecOps is a must-have in the automation tool category. However, a DevSecOps approach is not about simply adding security tools and practices. Like any DevOps approach, it needs to be built into the culture, processes, and technology. When DevSecOps isn’t strategically implemented across the organization, it’s easy to hit security roadblocks or issues. The best bet for success is to avoid these potential issues from the get-go. We asked experts including SKILup Day: DevSecOps participants and DevOps Institute Ambassadors to share common DevSecOps pitfalls. Here's what they say you should avoid:

When you enter a command into your terminal, there are usually options, also called switches or flags, that you can use to modify how the command runs. This is a useful convention defined by the POSIX specification, so as a programmer, it's helpful to know how to detect and parse options. As with most languages, there are several ways to solve the problem of parsing options in Lua. My favorite is alt-getopt.

Games: Polychromatic, Nebuchadnezzar, and Steam Deck Razer Peripherals Config App For Linux Polychromatic Sees First Major Stable Release In Three Years - Linux Uprising Blog Polychromatic, an open source GUI tool to configure RGB (Razer only for now) peripherals on Linux, has seen its first new stable release in 3 years. The latest 0.7.0 version comes with an overhauled user interface which includes an effects editor, and improved support for newer OpenRazer hardware. Polychromatic can be used to tweak Razer (*) peripherals on Linux, from setting the DPI and poll rate, to controlling lighting effects, and more. This is done using OpenRazer as its backend, which supports peripherals like the Razer BlackWidow (Chroma, Elite, Chroma v2, Essential, Lite, Stealth, etc.) keyboards, Razer DeathAdder (3500, Chroma, Elite, Essential), Mamba or Naga mice, headphones, laptop keyboards, and more. See here a list of compatible devices.

Isometric city-builder Nebuchadnezzar gets Fire, Crime & Diseases on September 15 | GamingOnLinux Nepos Games have announced that their city-builder Nebuchadnezzar, which was inspired by the likes of Pharaoh, will be getting another big free update on September 15. They've already expanded the game quite a bit since the initial release with the likes of a freeplay mode, new difficulty modes, UI scaling, a whole new Taxes and Wages mechanic and more. With the upcoming 1.2 free update they're also going to be adding in fire, crime and diseases. That's not all though, they're also promising many other smaller improvements and quality of life updates to the whole game.

Steam Next Fest appears to be a success with a 421% wishlist jump for half the titles | GamingOnLinux It appears that Valve's regular event with Steam Next Fest has done a whole lot of good for developers, with plenty more wishlists and sales happening. What is Steam Next Fest? Originally starting in the summer of 2020, it's pretty much free marketing for developers. Teams can put up a limited time demo and run livestreams and talks about their games. Nowadays we see Valve talk a lot more about behind the scenes info, and recently they published an update going over some details of the 2020 Steam Next Fest event.

The Steam Deck is already having a BIG impact. ...and I have no reason to doubt it will be even bigger once it's officially available.