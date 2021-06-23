Steam Play tool Luxtorpeda gets some needed upgrades and better KDE Plasma support
Luxtorpeda is a Steam Play tool (like Proton, Boxtron) that allows you to run games from Steam with compatible game engines that have Linux native builds.
Useful for a few situations including games that have a free and open source game engine reimplentation, that would give a better experience than the current Windows/Linux build available on Steam directly. There's quite a lot of supported titles including Arx Fatalis, Caesar 3, Chris Sawyer's Locomotion, Cortex Command, Doom 3, Doki Doki Literature Club!, Freespace 2, Grand Theft Auto III & Vice City, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and plenty more.
Since it needs to do some downloading for each title, to grab the game engine required, it now supports an actual progress dialog along with error messages if there's issues. Support has been added properly for KDE Plasma now too with the KDialog and a fallback with Zenity is if it doesn't find KDialog.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 509 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware and Devices With GNU/Linux
today's howtos
WordPress 5.8 and DigitalOcean Droplets
Planner: A Beautiful Open-Source Task Management App
There are several tools and services that let us organize and manage tasks. But, if it is primarily tailored for Linux and offers a fantastic user experience? That’s a bonus! Planner is such a tool at your disposal. Unfortunately, it is not available for any other platform but Linux.
Recent comments
1 hour 39 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
13 hours 14 min ago
15 hours 58 min ago
16 hours 24 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago