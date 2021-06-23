today's howtos
How To Install SmartGit on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SmartGit on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, SmartGit is an efficient Git Client user interface with support for GitHub, BitBucket, and SVN as well as Mercurial. SmartGit Git Client focuses on simplicity while targeting non-experts and people who prefer a graphical application over command line usage.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the SmartGit on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Install Jellyfin Media Server on Debian 10
Jellyfin is an open-source media streaming system that allows you to manage and stream your media. It is a cross-platform and alternate to other applications such as Emby and Plex. With Jellyfin, you can organize and share your Media files, TV Shows, Music and Photos from the web-based interface. You can access those streamed media on your PC, Tablet, Phone, Roku and TV over the internet. Jellyfin automatically fetch metadata from TheMovieDB, OpenMovie, Rotten Tomatoes and TheTVDB database.
In this post, we will show you how to install Jellyfin media streaming server with Nginx as a reverse proxy on Debian 10.
How to scan a Debian server for rootkits with Rkhunter – VITUX
Rkhunter stands for “Rootkit Hunter” is a free and open-source vulnerability scanner for Linux operating systems. It scans for rootkits, and other possible vulnerabilities including, hidden files, wrong permissions set on binaries, suspicious strings in kernel etc. It compares the SHA-1 hashes of all files in your local system with the known good hashes in an online database. It also checks the local system commands, startup files, and network interfaces for listening services and applications.
In this tutorial, we will explain, how to install and use Rkhunter on Debian 10 server.
How to Install Steam on a Chromebook
Chromebooks are lightweight in hardware, allowing you to easily carry them around. However, this also means that they’re not the best gaming devices, due to the weaker graphics options on board. That being said, nothing is stopping you from installing Steam on your Chromebook.
Open Hardware and Devices With GNU/Linux
WordPress 5.8 and DigitalOcean Droplets
Planner: A Beautiful Open-Source Task Management App
There are several tools and services that let us organize and manage tasks. But, if it is primarily tailored for Linux and offers a fantastic user experience? That’s a bonus! Planner is such a tool at your disposal. Unfortunately, it is not available for any other platform but Linux.
