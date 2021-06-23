Games: UnderMine, Bittersweet Birthday, Splitgate, and More
Dungeon crawling action adventure UnderMine gets a big update for the end-game | GamingOnLinux
Have you completed UnderMine? Might be time to jump back into this dungeon crawling action adventure as the 1.2 update is out now to celebrate a year since release. See also: our original thoughts.
A big focus for this update was on the end game, with a new character named Camilla appearing who replaces Arkanos (the old mage you meet first). Camilla gives you access to a daily-run mode that pits peasants in head-to-head competition on the leaderboard. Each of these runs has a fresh set of hexes, items, and a familiar to play with. Your best score for each day is recorded and if you score 100K or more on a run you get a special alternate skin for your familiar, with alternate familiar skins also being a new feature.
Bittersweet Birthday brings a mix of a boss-rush adventure with exploration | GamingOnLinux
Now crowdfunding on IndieGoGo with a demo available, Bittersweet Birthday is a very promising atmospheric adventure that mixed in plenty of boss battles and an intriguing story about being hunted.
"You wake up, dazed… with no memories. While asking yourself where and how you got there, a strange voice breaks through the silence: “Hey there, bud”. Under the threat of unstable individuals hunting you down, the only chance of escape is to listen to the voice…
Splitgate continues expanding server capacity and smashing records | GamingOnLinux
Splitgate, the really fun FPS with portals is currently in an Open Beta on Steam (with full cross-platform play with consoles) and it continues to see high player numbers.
They've seen a lot of issues due to the demand, with the servers being repeatedly taken fully offline to upgrade their system to allow more people online at a time. Currently, it seems they're close to hitting the sweet spot with matchmaking queue times down nicely.
Even with all the issues, the game has proven to be a success with Splitgate repeatedly smashing through its own player records. Most recently they hit 67,724 players online and that's only counting Steam. This places Splitgate pretty firmly into the top games on Steam and at times even inside the top 10. Due to the popularity, the full free to play launch was delayed until later this month instead of the planned July 27.
Best Games for Linux That Work Natively - Linux Stans
Linux can be used for gaming too! In this article, you’ll find out about the best video games you can play on your Linux distro, along with all other info you need to know.
You can play these games on any distro, however, there are some specialized distros for gaming, like SteamOS, Ubuntu GamePack, Fedora Games Spin, and more. We’ll feature the best gaming Linux distros in a future article.
In this article, we’ll only feature games that can directly be played on Linux, without the need for an emulator or additional software like Wine or PlayOnLinux.
