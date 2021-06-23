Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 9th of August 2021 04:17:03 PM Filed under
Misc
  • DebDroid-ng works great

    This post is to give a thumbs-up for DebDroid-ng, created by "marcusz", a method for running Debian in Android phones and tablets, without having to root the phone. I have played with various alternatives, but found DebDroid-ng to be the simplest.

  • Red Hat OpenShift helps customers meet demands faster

    As organizations think about IT modernization, they also have to consider the impact of new processes and technology on their partners, vendors, and customers. This month, we’ll highlight success stories from organizations in banking and telecommunications—dynamic industries that are facing rapidly changing customer demands. Let’s see how Banco Original and HKT built efficient, flexible IT foundations with Red Hat to better meet customer and market needs.

    [...]

    In 2020, another Brazilian bank, the Central Bank of Brazil, introduced Pix, an instant payment network that lets individuals or companies make and receive payments in seconds using a mobile application or with an email address, cell phone number, QR code, or tax identification number.

    Support for this new payment solution is mandatory for all Brazilian banks, like Banco Original, which was launched in 2016. Successful adoption of Pix requires transfers completed in 10 seconds or less, 24x7 availability, and compliance with national and industry security protocols. To meet these performance requirements, Banco Original sought to migrate its microservices from VMware virtual machines (VMs) running on industry-standard infrastructure to a more efficient, scalable solution.

    After testing several VM solutions and completing several workshops with Red Hat, Banco Original decided to use the same solution chosen by the Central Bank of Brazil and expand its Red Hat OpenShift environment to support Pix. The bank has used Red Hat OpenShift since 2018 to host and manage its microservices with supported enterprise open source technology.

  • Dhanuka Warusadura: GSoC 21: GNOME/libsecret project update

    As of now I'm two weeks away from GSoC final project evaluation deadline (August 23rd). So, I'm a bit late for the project update blog post. A quick reminder, my project is to integrate Trusted platform module (TPM) support into GNOME/libsecret. I'm happy to report that 95% of the work are completed and integration is the only part that remains.

    Recently, I gave my very first talk regarding the very same topic; libsecret project update. You can find it from here. As well as the slides from here if you're interested.

    My work is focused on libsecret's local storage (file-backend). Which is a new feature that allows a user to store secrets in a file. Current libsecret file-backend design support two options to encrypt the secrets/passwords inside the file database (a file). Option one is only for test purposes. And option two is using the user's login password to encrypt the file database. This design has a single point of failure. If the user's login password get compromised, then the contents of the file database get compromised too. This situation could be improved if the password is protected by hardware. So, that's when a TPM comes into play. A TPM is a physical hardware security module that performs everyday cryptographic needs. To simply put, my work is to add a third option to libsecret's file-backend design that adds TPM support. With this in place, if an attacker needs to get hold of your secrets, then they must have physical access to your computer system. In most cases this an impossible situation.

  • Download mp3 files linked in a RSS podcast feed
  • Linux Action News 201

    Since the announcement of the Steam Deck, things around Linux have started changing, including some big items this week.

    Plus how PipeWire will improve day-to-day desktop life, Google's push for more kernel investments, and a lot more.

  • Rav1e 0.5 Beta Released For This Rust-Written AV1 Encoder

    Audio/video encoders and decoders are one of the areas where usage of the Rust programming language has increasing interest for speed and safety. One of the most promising Rust-written encoders at the moment is Rav1e for AV1 video encoding and it's now working towards its v0.5 release.

    Rav1e 0.4 shipped at the start of the year while Rav1e 0.5 should be out soon with the beta being issued today. Rav1e 0.5 has a variety of code improvements, performance optimizations, and other enhancements to this Rust AV1 encoder.

  • Community Member Monday: Jessé Moreira

    Love LibreOffice too? Want to help us spread the word about it, and other free and open source software (FOSS) projects? Then we appreciate your help! Everyone can raise awareness about the importance of FOSS and open standards, like the OpenDocument Format, LibreOffice’s native format.

  • Contribute to OpenStreetMap from your phone

    Since this month is the 17th anniversary of OpenStreetMap (OSM), I figured I would cover one of the more entertaining open source apps used to contribute to the OSM geographic database. If you don't know what OSM is, go ahead and check out my previous article to learn more about OSM and how it is used. This article will cover a cool open street map editor used for mapping in the field while on an Android phone. The best part about this way of contributing to OSM is that it is an entertaining quest-based way to add and update the OSM database.

»

More in Tux Machines

Open Hardware and Devices With GNU/Linux

  • Play SNES SPC audio files from your browser using original hardware and Arduino | Arduino Blog

    Listening to those classic 16-bit sounds from the ’90s video game era brings back a wave of nostalgia for those who grew up with a console. On the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, outputting sound was accomplished by an integrated circuit called the SNES Audio Processing Unit (APU for short), which was responsible for taking SNES SPC files and transforming them into waveforms. Mauri Mustonen — who goes by Kazooie on YouTube — wanted to isolate this chip to play authentic music from his favorite tracks on his browser without needing to boot up the entire SNES console. The system he came up with has an Arduino Micro at its heart that is connected to the SNES APU via series of wires. Some of these links are for putting the APU into read or write mode, while others set the desired port and address for where the song data should be written. Data is sent or received over a set of eight parallel data lines.

  • PICO DSP is an Arduino compatible ESP32 development board for audio and DSP applications (Crowdfunding)

    ESP32 audio development boards have been around ever since ESP32 boards were introduced starting with Espressif Systems’ own “ESP32-LyraTD-MSC Audio Mic HDK“, and now ESP32 hardware and software have been certified for Amazon Alexa Voice Services. PICO DSP is another ESP32 development board for audio and digital signage processing (DSP) applications. Equipped with a Wolfson WM9878 stereo audio codec, the breadboard-friendly, Arduino compatible board includes two MEMS microphones, audio in and out jacks, a speaker header, plus other audio signals routed to a GPIO header.

  • Compact H.265 4K video encoder is made for embedded, medical, and military applications - CNX Software

    US-based Z3 Technology has announced the Z3-Q603-RPS, a compact H.265 video encoder system capable of supporting 4K and HD resolutions for embedded, medical, and even military camera applications through NDAA (National Defense Authorisation Act) compliance. The board runs Linux on Qualcomm QCS603 IoT processor for AI and computer vision applications, which we previously found in Microsoft’s Vision AI Developer Kit, supports Ethernet and WiFI 5 connectivity, as well as features such as PTZ (Pan Tilt Zoom).

today's howtos

  • How To Install SmartGit on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SmartGit on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, SmartGit is an efficient Git Client user interface with support for GitHub, BitBucket, and SVN as well as Mercurial. SmartGit Git Client focuses on simplicity while targeting non-experts and people who prefer a graphical application over command line usage. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the SmartGit on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Install Jellyfin Media Server on Debian 10

    Jellyfin is an open-source media streaming system that allows you to manage and stream your media. It is a cross-platform and alternate to other applications such as Emby and Plex. With Jellyfin, you can organize and share your Media files, TV Shows, Music and Photos from the web-based interface. You can access those streamed media on your PC, Tablet, Phone, Roku and TV over the internet. Jellyfin automatically fetch metadata from TheMovieDB, OpenMovie, Rotten Tomatoes and TheTVDB database. In this post, we will show you how to install Jellyfin media streaming server with Nginx as a reverse proxy on Debian 10.

  • How to scan a Debian server for rootkits with Rkhunter – VITUX

    Rkhunter stands for “Rootkit Hunter” is a free and open-source vulnerability scanner for Linux operating systems. It scans for rootkits, and other possible vulnerabilities including, hidden files, wrong permissions set on binaries, suspicious strings in kernel etc. It compares the SHA-1 hashes of all files in your local system with the known good hashes in an online database. It also checks the local system commands, startup files, and network interfaces for listening services and applications. In this tutorial, we will explain, how to install and use Rkhunter on Debian 10 server.

  • How to Install Steam on a Chromebook

    Chromebooks are lightweight in hardware, allowing you to easily carry them around. However, this also means that they’re not the best gaming devices, due to the weaker graphics options on board. That being said, nothing is stopping you from installing Steam on your Chromebook.

WordPress 5.8 and DigitalOcean Droplets

  • Widgets in WordPress 5.8 and Beyond

    WordPress 5.8 brings the power of Gutenberg blocks to widget areas — which means the highly customizable layout and styling options bring you closer to a WYSIWYG editing experience. I made a test site based on the oldie-but-goodie Twenty Sixteen theme, with three separate widget areas. In this post, I’ll highlight a few cool things that are now possible to do with your widgets and where things may be heading next.

  • Name.com strengthens hosting options with DigitalOcean Droplets
  • Name.com strengthens hosting options with DigitalOcean Droplets | Markets Insider

    Name.com's DigitalOcean product includes one-click installs for WordPress, Ubuntu, and other popular frameworks, as well as pre-configured DNS templates for fast, easy setup. By adding DigitalOcean, Name.com provides additional flexibility for building, testing, and growing web applications from startup to scale.

Planner: A Beautiful Open-Source Task Management App

There are several tools and services that let us organize and manage tasks. But, if it is primarily tailored for Linux and offers a fantastic user experience? That’s a bonus! Planner is such a tool at your disposal. Unfortunately, it is not available for any other platform but Linux. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6