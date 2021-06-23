today's leftovers
This post is to give a thumbs-up for DebDroid-ng, created by "marcusz", a method for running Debian in Android phones and tablets, without having to root the phone. I have played with various alternatives, but found DebDroid-ng to be the simplest.
As organizations think about IT modernization, they also have to consider the impact of new processes and technology on their partners, vendors, and customers. This month, we’ll highlight success stories from organizations in banking and telecommunications—dynamic industries that are facing rapidly changing customer demands. Let’s see how Banco Original and HKT built efficient, flexible IT foundations with Red Hat to better meet customer and market needs.
In 2020, another Brazilian bank, the Central Bank of Brazil, introduced Pix, an instant payment network that lets individuals or companies make and receive payments in seconds using a mobile application or with an email address, cell phone number, QR code, or tax identification number.
Support for this new payment solution is mandatory for all Brazilian banks, like Banco Original, which was launched in 2016. Successful adoption of Pix requires transfers completed in 10 seconds or less, 24x7 availability, and compliance with national and industry security protocols. To meet these performance requirements, Banco Original sought to migrate its microservices from VMware virtual machines (VMs) running on industry-standard infrastructure to a more efficient, scalable solution.
After testing several VM solutions and completing several workshops with Red Hat, Banco Original decided to use the same solution chosen by the Central Bank of Brazil and expand its Red Hat OpenShift environment to support Pix. The bank has used Red Hat OpenShift since 2018 to host and manage its microservices with supported enterprise open source technology.
As of now I'm two weeks away from GSoC final project evaluation deadline (August 23rd). So, I'm a bit late for the project update blog post. A quick reminder, my project is to integrate Trusted platform module (TPM) support into GNOME/libsecret. I'm happy to report that 95% of the work are completed and integration is the only part that remains.
Recently, I gave my very first talk regarding the very same topic; libsecret project update. You can find it from here. As well as the slides from here if you're interested.
My work is focused on libsecret's local storage (file-backend). Which is a new feature that allows a user to store secrets in a file. Current libsecret file-backend design support two options to encrypt the secrets/passwords inside the file database (a file). Option one is only for test purposes. And option two is using the user's login password to encrypt the file database. This design has a single point of failure. If the user's login password get compromised, then the contents of the file database get compromised too. This situation could be improved if the password is protected by hardware. So, that's when a TPM comes into play. A TPM is a physical hardware security module that performs everyday cryptographic needs. To simply put, my work is to add a third option to libsecret's file-backend design that adds TPM support. With this in place, if an attacker needs to get hold of your secrets, then they must have physical access to your computer system. In most cases this an impossible situation.
Since the announcement of the Steam Deck, things around Linux have started changing, including some big items this week.
Plus how PipeWire will improve day-to-day desktop life, Google's push for more kernel investments, and a lot more.
Audio/video encoders and decoders are one of the areas where usage of the Rust programming language has increasing interest for speed and safety. One of the most promising Rust-written encoders at the moment is Rav1e for AV1 video encoding and it's now working towards its v0.5 release.
Rav1e 0.4 shipped at the start of the year while Rav1e 0.5 should be out soon with the beta being issued today. Rav1e 0.5 has a variety of code improvements, performance optimizations, and other enhancements to this Rust AV1 encoder.
Love LibreOffice too? Want to help us spread the word about it, and other free and open source software (FOSS) projects? Then we appreciate your help! Everyone can raise awareness about the importance of FOSS and open standards, like the OpenDocument Format, LibreOffice’s native format.
Since this month is the 17th anniversary of OpenStreetMap (OSM), I figured I would cover one of the more entertaining open source apps used to contribute to the OSM geographic database. If you don't know what OSM is, go ahead and check out my previous article to learn more about OSM and how it is used. This article will cover a cool open street map editor used for mapping in the field while on an Android phone. The best part about this way of contributing to OSM is that it is an entertaining quest-based way to add and update the OSM database.
Security Leftovers (and Abandoning Old Hardware in Linux)
Security updates have been issued by Debian (ansible and bluez), Fedora (curl, kernel, mod_auth_openidc, rust-rav1e, and webkit2gtk3), Mageia (kernel and kernel-linus), openSUSE (php7 and python-reportlab), Oracle (ruby:2.7), Red Hat (microcode_ctl), SUSE (fastjar, kvm, mariadb, php7, php72, php74, and python-Pillow), and Ubuntu (docker.io).
In July I was assigned 16 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and carried over 2.75 hours from earlier months. I worked 12.75 hours and will carry over the remainder.
I applied some urgent (and some not-so-urgent) security fixes to the linux (Linux 4.9), uploaded it, and issued DLA-2713-2.
Synopsys is looking to phase out support for the oldest ARC processors found within the mainline Linux kernel.
Synopsys engineers feel it is time to retire support for the ARC750 as the oldest "Argonaut RISC Core" support found within the mainline Linux kernel. The Linux kernel has supported original ARCv1 CPUs of the ARC750 and ARC770 but is now looking to remove the former in order to clean-up some of the ARC architecture's MMU code.
Games: UnderMine, Bittersweet Birthday, Splitgate, and More
Have you completed UnderMine? Might be time to jump back into this dungeon crawling action adventure as the 1.2 update is out now to celebrate a year since release. See also: our original thoughts.
A big focus for this update was on the end game, with a new character named Camilla appearing who replaces Arkanos (the old mage you meet first). Camilla gives you access to a daily-run mode that pits peasants in head-to-head competition on the leaderboard. Each of these runs has a fresh set of hexes, items, and a familiar to play with. Your best score for each day is recorded and if you score 100K or more on a run you get a special alternate skin for your familiar, with alternate familiar skins also being a new feature.
Now crowdfunding on IndieGoGo with a demo available, Bittersweet Birthday is a very promising atmospheric adventure that mixed in plenty of boss battles and an intriguing story about being hunted.
"You wake up, dazed… with no memories. While asking yourself where and how you got there, a strange voice breaks through the silence: “Hey there, bud”. Under the threat of unstable individuals hunting you down, the only chance of escape is to listen to the voice…
Splitgate, the really fun FPS with portals is currently in an Open Beta on Steam (with full cross-platform play with consoles) and it continues to see high player numbers.
They've seen a lot of issues due to the demand, with the servers being repeatedly taken fully offline to upgrade their system to allow more people online at a time. Currently, it seems they're close to hitting the sweet spot with matchmaking queue times down nicely.
Even with all the issues, the game has proven to be a success with Splitgate repeatedly smashing through its own player records. Most recently they hit 67,724 players online and that's only counting Steam. This places Splitgate pretty firmly into the top games on Steam and at times even inside the top 10. Due to the popularity, the full free to play launch was delayed until later this month instead of the planned July 27.
Linux can be used for gaming too! In this article, you’ll find out about the best video games you can play on your Linux distro, along with all other info you need to know.
You can play these games on any distro, however, there are some specialized distros for gaming, like SteamOS, Ubuntu GamePack, Fedora Games Spin, and more. We’ll feature the best gaming Linux distros in a future article.
In this article, we’ll only feature games that can directly be played on Linux, without the need for an emulator or additional software like Wine or PlayOnLinux.
Open Hardware and Devices With GNU/Linux
Listening to those classic 16-bit sounds from the ’90s video game era brings back a wave of nostalgia for those who grew up with a console. On the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, outputting sound was accomplished by an integrated circuit called the SNES Audio Processing Unit (APU for short), which was responsible for taking SNES SPC files and transforming them into waveforms. Mauri Mustonen — who goes by Kazooie on YouTube — wanted to isolate this chip to play authentic music from his favorite tracks on his browser without needing to boot up the entire SNES console.
The system he came up with has an Arduino Micro at its heart that is connected to the SNES APU via series of wires. Some of these links are for putting the APU into read or write mode, while others set the desired port and address for where the song data should be written. Data is sent or received over a set of eight parallel data lines.
ESP32 audio development boards have been around ever since ESP32 boards were introduced starting with Espressif Systems’ own “ESP32-LyraTD-MSC Audio Mic HDK“, and now ESP32 hardware and software have been certified for Amazon Alexa Voice Services.
PICO DSP is another ESP32 development board for audio and digital signage processing (DSP) applications. Equipped with a Wolfson WM9878 stereo audio codec, the breadboard-friendly, Arduino compatible board includes two MEMS microphones, audio in and out jacks, a speaker header, plus other audio signals routed to a GPIO header.
US-based Z3 Technology has announced the Z3-Q603-RPS, a compact H.265 video encoder system capable of supporting 4K and HD resolutions for embedded, medical, and even military camera applications through NDAA (National Defense Authorisation Act) compliance.
The board runs Linux on Qualcomm QCS603 IoT processor for AI and computer vision applications, which we previously found in Microsoft’s Vision AI Developer Kit, supports Ethernet and WiFI 5 connectivity, as well as features such as PTZ (Pan Tilt Zoom).
