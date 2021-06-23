today's leftovers DebDroid-ng works great This post is to give a thumbs-up for DebDroid-ng, created by "marcusz", a method for running Debian in Android phones and tablets, without having to root the phone. I have played with various alternatives, but found DebDroid-ng to be the simplest.

Red Hat OpenShift helps customers meet demands faster As organizations think about IT modernization, they also have to consider the impact of new processes and technology on their partners, vendors, and customers. This month, we’ll highlight success stories from organizations in banking and telecommunications—dynamic industries that are facing rapidly changing customer demands. Let’s see how Banco Original and HKT built efficient, flexible IT foundations with Red Hat to better meet customer and market needs. [...] In 2020, another Brazilian bank, the Central Bank of Brazil, introduced Pix, an instant payment network that lets individuals or companies make and receive payments in seconds using a mobile application or with an email address, cell phone number, QR code, or tax identification number. Support for this new payment solution is mandatory for all Brazilian banks, like Banco Original, which was launched in 2016. Successful adoption of Pix requires transfers completed in 10 seconds or less, 24x7 availability, and compliance with national and industry security protocols. To meet these performance requirements, Banco Original sought to migrate its microservices from VMware virtual machines (VMs) running on industry-standard infrastructure to a more efficient, scalable solution. After testing several VM solutions and completing several workshops with Red Hat, Banco Original decided to use the same solution chosen by the Central Bank of Brazil and expand its Red Hat OpenShift environment to support Pix. The bank has used Red Hat OpenShift since 2018 to host and manage its microservices with supported enterprise open source technology.

Dhanuka Warusadura: GSoC 21: GNOME/libsecret project update As of now I'm two weeks away from GSoC final project evaluation deadline (August 23rd). So, I'm a bit late for the project update blog post. A quick reminder, my project is to integrate Trusted platform module (TPM) support into GNOME/libsecret. I'm happy to report that 95% of the work are completed and integration is the only part that remains. Recently, I gave my very first talk regarding the very same topic; libsecret project update. You can find it from here. As well as the slides from here if you're interested. My work is focused on libsecret's local storage (file-backend). Which is a new feature that allows a user to store secrets in a file. Current libsecret file-backend design support two options to encrypt the secrets/passwords inside the file database (a file). Option one is only for test purposes. And option two is using the user's login password to encrypt the file database. This design has a single point of failure. If the user's login password get compromised, then the contents of the file database get compromised too. This situation could be improved if the password is protected by hardware. So, that's when a TPM comes into play. A TPM is a physical hardware security module that performs everyday cryptographic needs. To simply put, my work is to add a third option to libsecret's file-backend design that adds TPM support. With this in place, if an attacker needs to get hold of your secrets, then they must have physical access to your computer system. In most cases this an impossible situation.

Linux Action News 201 Since the announcement of the Steam Deck, things around Linux have started changing, including some big items this week. Plus how PipeWire will improve day-to-day desktop life, Google's push for more kernel investments, and a lot more.

Rav1e 0.5 Beta Released For This Rust-Written AV1 Encoder Audio/video encoders and decoders are one of the areas where usage of the Rust programming language has increasing interest for speed and safety. One of the most promising Rust-written encoders at the moment is Rav1e for AV1 video encoding and it's now working towards its v0.5 release. Rav1e 0.4 shipped at the start of the year while Rav1e 0.5 should be out soon with the beta being issued today. Rav1e 0.5 has a variety of code improvements, performance optimizations, and other enhancements to this Rust AV1 encoder.

Community Member Monday: Jessé Moreira Love LibreOffice too? Want to help us spread the word about it, and other free and open source software (FOSS) projects? Then we appreciate your help! Everyone can raise awareness about the importance of FOSS and open standards, like the OpenDocument Format, LibreOffice’s native format.

Contribute to OpenStreetMap from your phone Since this month is the 17th anniversary of OpenStreetMap (OSM), I figured I would cover one of the more entertaining open source apps used to contribute to the OSM geographic database. If you don't know what OSM is, go ahead and check out my previous article to learn more about OSM and how it is used. This article will cover a cool open street map editor used for mapping in the field while on an Android phone. The best part about this way of contributing to OSM is that it is an entertaining quest-based way to add and update the OSM database.

Security Leftovers (and Abandoning Old Hardware in Linux) Security updates for Monday Security updates have been issued by Debian (ansible and bluez), Fedora (curl, kernel, mod_auth_openidc, rust-rav1e, and webkit2gtk3), Mageia (kernel and kernel-linus), openSUSE (php7 and python-reportlab), Oracle (ruby:2.7), Red Hat (microcode_ctl), SUSE (fastjar, kvm, mariadb, php7, php72, php74, and python-Pillow), and Ubuntu (docker.io).

Ben Hutchings: Debian LTS work, July 2021 In July I was assigned 16 hours of work by Freexian's Debian LTS initiative and carried over 2.75 hours from earlier months. I worked 12.75 hours and will carry over the remainder. I applied some urgent (and some not-so-urgent) security fixes to the linux (Linux 4.9), uploaded it, and issued DLA-2713-2.

Synopsys Looks To Remove Oldest ARC CPU Support From The Linux Kernel - Phoronix Synopsys is looking to phase out support for the oldest ARC processors found within the mainline Linux kernel. Synopsys engineers feel it is time to retire support for the ARC750 as the oldest "Argonaut RISC Core" support found within the mainline Linux kernel. The Linux kernel has supported original ARCv1 CPUs of the ARC750 and ARC770 but is now looking to remove the former in order to clean-up some of the ARC architecture's MMU code.