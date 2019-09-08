Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: KDE Gear, "Stable" Distros, and Late Night Linux
-
KDE Gear ⚙️ 21.08: An imaginary ad for Konsole
What would advertisements for different KDE apps look like? KDE Gear ⚙️ 21.08, an update to many of KDE's applications, comes out on Thursday, and we decided to give it a go.
-
Quit Recommending "Stable" Distros To New Users (#shorts)
For decades, when a new-to-Linux user asked "what distro should I use?", the standard answer was usually Ubuntu LTS, Mint or some other "static release" distro. Rolling release distros were generally not recommended because they were considered "unstable."
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 137
Our first impressions of a relatively unusual distro. Plus your feedback about Syncthing, GitHub Copilot, and advice for a new Linux user.
-
PgBouncer 1.16.0 released
PgBouncer 1.16.0 has been released. This release contains a number of new features and important fixes. Highlights are: TLS settings can now be updated and reloaded in a running instance. The maximum length of passwords has been increased to accommodate requirements of cloud services. Cancel request handling has been improved in various ways and should be much more robust now. Also: PostgreSQL Weekly News - August 8, 2021
Which OS is best for you? Fedora vs CentOS
Till now CentOS was supposed to be a downstream and stable OS. But as Red Hat already releases CentOS Stream, you must start looking for an alternative. Fedora is always one of the best choices for testing environments. Fedora is ideal for DevOps users and newbies. For a lot of users, CentOS is the first choice, such users can go for oracle. Both of the OS have their specific segments. Fedora and CentOS both have good community support and contribution. CentOS has good compatibility for even basic configurations and consumes very lesser resources. Fedora can be is used as a generic OS for laptops.
Games: Steam Deck, Polychromatic 0.7, and Configuring Your Gaming Mouse Under Linux With Piper
