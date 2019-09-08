Till now CentOS was supposed to be a downstream and stable OS. But as Red Hat already releases CentOS Stream, you must start looking for an alternative. Fedora is always one of the best choices for testing environments. Fedora is ideal for DevOps users and newbies. For a lot of users, CentOS is the first choice, such users can go for oracle. Both of the OS have their specific segments. Fedora and CentOS both have good community support and contribution. CentOS has good compatibility for even basic configurations and consumes very lesser resources. Fedora can be is used as a generic OS for laptops.

PgBouncer 1.16.0 has been released. This release contains a number of new features and important fixes. Highlights are: TLS settings can now be updated and reloaded in a running instance. The maximum length of passwords has been increased to accommodate requirements of cloud services. Cancel request handling has been improved in various ways and should be much more robust now. Also: PostgreSQL Weekly News - August 8, 2021

Games: Steam Deck, Polychromatic 0.7, and Configuring Your Gaming Mouse Under Linux With Piper Everything You Need to Know About Steam Deck - Make Tech Easier The Steam Deck is a handheld PC designed by Valve that looks like a Nintendo Switch but with high end PC components. However, given Valve’s track record concerning hardware (anyone remember the Steam Machine?), it remains to be seen whether the Steam Deck will be a new standard for the industry. Can the Steam Deck erode some of Nintendo’s dominance in the handheld market? Do they even want to? Who is the Steam Deck even for anyway? Read on to find out.

Polychromatic 0.7 Released, New UI / CLI to Control Razer RGB Lighting in Linux | UbuntuHandbook Got Razer peripherals? Polychromatic released version 0.7.0 with redesigned UI and command line interface to control the RGB lighting in Linux. For those never heard of Polychromatic, it’s a free open-source vendor agnostic front-end for managing lighting, RGB effects and some special functionality for keyboards, mouse, keypads and other gaming peripherals. It so far only supports OpenRazer as backend for Razer devices. Though it aims to add OpenRGB and phue for Philips Hue and more brands support.

Configure Your Gaming Mouse Under Linux With Piper Owning a gaming mouse for Linux can be kind of annoying because none of the official configurations are actually supported on Linux but luckily there's a solution and that solution is libratbag and piper. Piper is a gui interface for Libratbag so that's what we'll focus on today.