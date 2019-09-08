Language Selection

Kernel: soliddriver-checks, "sev_secret", and Trenchboot

Linux
  • Introduction to soliddriver-checks

    The OS kernel is central and fundamental to system functionality and integrity. A user needs to be able to trust in the security and stability of the OS kernel at the heart of their mission critical systems. This trustworthiness extends just the same to kernel modules delivered by third party vendors. Such third party modules (often device drivers) are necessary to exploit products and features that are not supported directly with the SUSE kernels.

  • Linux "sev_secret" Patches For Tapping Confidential Computing Secret Areas In AMD SEV - Phoronix [Ed: "Confidential Computing" has nothing to do with confidentiality, it's just a brand [1, 2]]

    The latest AMD SEV work happening to the Linux kernel for benefiting EPYC servers with virtualization is the new "sev_secret" module for allowing guests to access confidential computing secret areas.

    AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization does allow guest VM owners to inject "secrets" into the virtual machines without the host or hypervisor being able to read those secrets. At present though the Linux kernel doesn't allow accessing of these secrets from within guest virtual machines.

  • Oracle Sends Out Newest Patches For Trenchboot / Secure Launch For The Linux Kernel - Phoronix

    For more than one year now Oracle engineers have been working on Trenchboot support for securely booting the Linux kernel. Sent out today is the third revision of this work for establishing a dynamic root of trust for measurement.

    Trenchboot is centered around improving boot security and integrity. Oracle engineers have been involved with working on Trenchboot integration for the GRUB boot-loader and related components, including this Linux kernel support that has yet to land. Trenchboot relies on Intel's TXT/SKINIT and AMD-V support for the hardware support around the integrity measurements.

PgBouncer 1.16.0 released

PgBouncer 1.16.0 has been released. This release contains a number of new features and important fixes. Highlights are: TLS settings can now be updated and reloaded in a running instance. The maximum length of passwords has been increased to accommodate requirements of cloud services. Cancel request handling has been improved in various ways and should be much more robust now. Read more Also: PostgreSQL Weekly News - August 8, 2021

Which OS is best for you? Fedora vs CentOS

Till now CentOS was supposed to be a downstream and stable OS. But as Red Hat already releases CentOS Stream, you must start looking for an alternative. Fedora is always one of the best choices for testing environments. Fedora is ideal for DevOps users and newbies. For a lot of users, CentOS is the first choice, such users can go for oracle. Both of the OS have their specific segments. Fedora and CentOS both have good community support and contribution. CentOS has good compatibility for even basic configurations and consumes very lesser resources. Fedora can be is used as a generic OS for laptops. Read more

Games: Steam Deck, Polychromatic 0.7, and Configuring Your Gaming Mouse Under Linux With Piper

  • Everything You Need to Know About Steam Deck - Make Tech Easier

    The Steam Deck is a handheld PC designed by Valve that looks like a Nintendo Switch but with high end PC components. However, given Valve’s track record concerning hardware (anyone remember the Steam Machine?), it remains to be seen whether the Steam Deck will be a new standard for the industry. Can the Steam Deck erode some of Nintendo’s dominance in the handheld market? Do they even want to? Who is the Steam Deck even for anyway? Read on to find out.

  • Polychromatic 0.7 Released, New UI / CLI to Control Razer RGB Lighting in Linux | UbuntuHandbook

    Got Razer peripherals? Polychromatic released version 0.7.0 with redesigned UI and command line interface to control the RGB lighting in Linux. For those never heard of Polychromatic, it’s a free open-source vendor agnostic front-end for managing lighting, RGB effects and some special functionality for keyboards, mouse, keypads and other gaming peripherals. It so far only supports OpenRazer as backend for Razer devices. Though it aims to add OpenRGB and phue for Philips Hue and more brands support.

  • Configure Your Gaming Mouse Under Linux With Piper

    Owning a gaming mouse for Linux can be kind of annoying because none of the official configurations are actually supported on Linux but luckily there's a solution and that solution is libratbag and piper. Piper is a gui interface for Libratbag so that's what we'll focus on today.

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: KDE Gear, "Stable" Distros, and Late Night Linux

  • KDE Gear ⚙️ 21.08: An imaginary ad for Konsole

    What would advertisements for different KDE apps look like? KDE Gear ⚙️ 21.08, an update to many of KDE's applications, comes out on Thursday, and we decided to give it a go.

  • Quit Recommending "Stable" Distros To New Users (#shorts)

    For decades, when a new-to-Linux user asked "what distro should I use?", the standard answer was usually Ubuntu LTS, Mint or some other "static release" distro. Rolling release distros were generally not recommended because they were considered "unstable."

  • Late Night Linux – Episode 137

    Our first impressions of a relatively unusual distro. Plus your feedback about Syncthing, GitHub Copilot, and advice for a new Linux user.

