Devices and Open Hardware

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 10th of August 2021 05:40:35 AM
Hardware
  • Thin Mini-ITX board runs on Comet Lake

    MiTac’s “PH12CMI” thin Mini-ITX board features Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake-s along with up to 64GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x SATA, 4x USB 3.2 Gen2, triple displays, 2x M.2, and mini-PCIe and PCIe x4 slots.

    German tech distributor ICP sent us one of their periodic MiTac product announcements about an unnamed new thin Mini-ITX board featuring Intel’s Elkhart Lake. Yet the link went instead to a Comet Lake-S powered PH12CMI Mini-ITX board that was announced in June by NPE, and which we cover here.

  • MinCab is the smallest Raspberry Pi CM4 carrier board ever - CNX Software

    Carrier boards for Raspberry Pi CM4 modules are all over the place for routers, NAS, industrial gateways, and more. Here’s another one with the Minimal Carrier Board for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, or MinCab, that powers the RPi CM4 module via a USB Type-C port.

  • Reconstruct core samples virtually from sand with the Magic Sand Slicer | Arduino Blog

    FDM 3D printers work by taking a model, creating many thin slices of it, and then extruding plastic to produce the desired shape. But what happens if you want to reverse that process, e.g. take many tiny slices of something and build a model digitally? This is commonly done with medical imaging device such as MRI machines, but Danilo Roccatano wanted to design a much smaller and cheaper version that works with sand.

    His device, which he calls the Magic Sand Slicer, works just as the name implies. Core samples of wet, colored sand are taken from a larger vessel and then placed into an extruder. Next, a 5V stepper motor rotates a long screw that pushes the plunger of the syringe, thus causing sand to extrude at a constant rate. A brush then cleans the surface to make it smooth and a smartphone camera takes a picture. A single Arduino Nano manages everything from the motors to the IR limit switch.

Building the bank of the future, today

Canonical solves this problem with automation that decouples architectural choices from the operations code base that supports upgrades, scaling, integration and bare metal provisioning. From bare metal to cloud control plane, Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack uses automation and leverages model-driven operations. Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack is an enterprise grade OpenStack distribution that ensures private cloud best price-performance, providing full automation around OpenStack deployments and operations. Together with Ubuntu, it meets the highest security, stability and quality standards in the industry. Get in touch with us to learn how banks globally are using open source technologies including private cloud build using OpenStack on Ubuntu to deliver their digital strategy and stay at the forefront of innovation. Read more Also: The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 695

Kernel: soliddriver-checks, "sev_secret", and Trenchboot

  • Introduction to soliddriver-checks

    The OS kernel is central and fundamental to system functionality and integrity. A user needs to be able to trust in the security and stability of the OS kernel at the heart of their mission critical systems. This trustworthiness extends just the same to kernel modules delivered by third party vendors. Such third party modules (often device drivers) are necessary to exploit products and features that are not supported directly with the SUSE kernels.

  • Linux "sev_secret" Patches For Tapping Confidential Computing Secret Areas In AMD SEV - Phoronix [Ed: "Confidential Computing" has nothing to do with confidentiality, it's just a brand [1, 2]]

    The latest AMD SEV work happening to the Linux kernel for benefiting EPYC servers with virtualization is the new "sev_secret" module for allowing guests to access confidential computing secret areas. AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization does allow guest VM owners to inject "secrets" into the virtual machines without the host or hypervisor being able to read those secrets. At present though the Linux kernel doesn't allow accessing of these secrets from within guest virtual machines.

  • Oracle Sends Out Newest Patches For Trenchboot / Secure Launch For The Linux Kernel - Phoronix

    For more than one year now Oracle engineers have been working on Trenchboot support for securely booting the Linux kernel. Sent out today is the third revision of this work for establishing a dynamic root of trust for measurement. Trenchboot is centered around improving boot security and integrity. Oracle engineers have been involved with working on Trenchboot integration for the GRUB boot-loader and related components, including this Linux kernel support that has yet to land. Trenchboot relies on Intel's TXT/SKINIT and AMD-V support for the hardware support around the integrity measurements.

A Case for Linux in 2021

The beauty of Linux also lies in its customisability. While the GUI has improved to the extent where most modifications can be performed easily through a graphical interface, you will need to use the command line from time to time to update your existing apps or grab new apps from their respective repositories. On Linux, the command line is a powerful tool that provides an infinite amount of control over your computer if you know how to script on it. It might actually be a good time to learn these scripting languages too while we’re all working from home since Linux has seen heavy implementation outside in digital infrastructures outside of personal computing. [...] Linux is also extremely scalable, making it apt for use on smart devices and IoT devices. It is also already being implemented in single-board computers as controllers for many DIY projects. For the software side of things, developers usually choose a scaled-down version of Linux like Puppy Linux (300MB) and Porteus (300MB), or for even smaller deployment like Tiny Core Linux that comes at 11MB for the command line version and a mere 16MB for the graphical user interface. Because these distros(Linux distribution operating systems) are so small, they can also run on very low memory chips: Tiny Core Linux works flawlessly on 64MB of RAM. This scalability makes it excellent for deployment in a variety of different products. Read more

