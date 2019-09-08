today's leftovers
-
Destination Linux 238: Careers In Open Source
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we have an interview with Vojtech Pavlik, Vice President of the Linux Systems Group at SUSE. We’re going to discuss job opportunities and things you can do to prepare yourself for a new career with an open-source company. Then we’re going to cover AMD’s and Valve’s latest endeavor to further improve Linux. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
-
Top 13 BEST Free and Open source SSH Clients For Windows, macOS, and Linux in 2021
SSH Protocol, thinks about protocol as rules of transferring encoded data over the network. It is best used for accessing the remote servers when you use this SSH key and you will get the command-line interface of the server; it is just like you sitting in front of the server which is situated far apart from you.
-
BlackMatter Group Debuts Linux-Targeting Ransomware [Ed: No, it does not target "Linux" but some proprietary software, though media likes to associate Linux with negative things]
The new BlackMatter Russian-speaking ransomware-as-a-service group, which announced its launch last month, has created a Linux version of its malware designed to target VMware's ESXi servers hosting virtual machines, according to the security research group known as MalwareHunterTeam.
-
Ansible Tower Install and Configure - Unixcop
Automation needs a boost of work in a limited time. Obtain the most of your investment with an enterprise automation platform that delivers agility and flexibility. No matter where you are on your automation journey with ansible tower.
Ansible Tower (previously ‘AWX’) is a web-based that makes Ansible easy to use. It will be the center for all of your automation tasks. The tower is free for usage for up to 10 nodes and comes bundled with fantastic support from Ansible.
It can be installed in many ways. OpenShift based deployments are limited to the only Tower. Deployment from Automation Hub on OpenShift is not possible. Deployed on Automation Hub. You can check more detail, refer to OpenShift Deployment and Configuration.
-
Install SQLITEBROWSER on RockyLinux 8.4
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 440 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Building the bank of the future, today
Canonical solves this problem with automation that decouples architectural choices from the operations code base that supports upgrades, scaling, integration and bare metal provisioning. From bare metal to cloud control plane, Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack uses automation and leverages model-driven operations. Canonical’s Charmed OpenStack is an enterprise grade OpenStack distribution that ensures private cloud best price-performance, providing full automation around OpenStack deployments and operations. Together with Ubuntu, it meets the highest security, stability and quality standards in the industry. Get in touch with us to learn how banks globally are using open source technologies including private cloud build using OpenStack on Ubuntu to deliver their digital strategy and stay at the forefront of innovation. Also: The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 695
Kernel: soliddriver-checks, "sev_secret", and Trenchboot
A Case for Linux in 2021
The beauty of Linux also lies in its customisability. While the GUI has improved to the extent where most modifications can be performed easily through a graphical interface, you will need to use the command line from time to time to update your existing apps or grab new apps from their respective repositories. On Linux, the command line is a powerful tool that provides an infinite amount of control over your computer if you know how to script on it. It might actually be a good time to learn these scripting languages too while we’re all working from home since Linux has seen heavy implementation outside in digital infrastructures outside of personal computing. [...] Linux is also extremely scalable, making it apt for use on smart devices and IoT devices. It is also already being implemented in single-board computers as controllers for many DIY projects. For the software side of things, developers usually choose a scaled-down version of Linux like Puppy Linux (300MB) and Porteus (300MB), or for even smaller deployment like Tiny Core Linux that comes at 11MB for the command line version and a mere 16MB for the graphical user interface. Because these distros(Linux distribution operating systems) are so small, they can also run on very low memory chips: Tiny Core Linux works flawlessly on 64MB of RAM. This scalability makes it excellent for deployment in a variety of different products.
Recent comments
3 hours 56 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
16 hours 47 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago