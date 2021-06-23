Most outsiders see open source as one of the things they find most hard to come to terms within the IT ecosystem: an open collaboration between individuals to create software that is made available to anyone, not necessarily at no cost. As Richard Stallman puts it: “‘Free software’ is a matter of liberty, not price. To understand the concept, you should think of ‘free’ as in ‘free speech’, not as in ‘free beer’.” There are most definitely costed open source software solutions available. But it is perhaps one of the last bastions of the ideals that animated the early days of the internet, when people thought that a new economic model based not solely on profit was emerging. However, it's an approach that predates the internet.

The last time we wrote news about Baikal Electronics, the Russian company was offering MIPS-based processors, but they’ve now announced that several iRU-branded desktops and one all-in-one computer had been introduced with Baikal-M octa-core Cortex-A57 processor with Mali-T628 GPU, and support for up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, up to 3TB HDD. The computers target the Russian market, especially business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) customers, with the use of Astra Linux distribution that contains Russian “data protection tools” such as ViPNet SafeBoot, PAK Sobol, and others.

today's leftovers Destination Linux 238: Careers In Open Source This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we have an interview with Vojtech Pavlik, Vice President of the Linux Systems Group at SUSE. We’re going to discuss job opportunities and things you can do to prepare yourself for a new career with an open-source company. Then we’re going to cover AMD’s and Valve’s latest endeavor to further improve Linux. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

Top 13 BEST Free and Open source SSH Clients For Windows, macOS, and Linux in 2021 SSH Protocol, thinks about protocol as rules of transferring encoded data over the network. It is best used for accessing the remote servers when you use this SSH key and you will get the command-line interface of the server; it is just like you sitting in front of the server which is situated far apart from you.

BlackMatter Group Debuts Linux-Targeting Ransomware [Ed: No, it does not target "Linux" but some proprietary software, though media likes to associate Linux with negative things] The new BlackMatter Russian-speaking ransomware-as-a-service group, which announced its launch last month, has created a Linux version of its malware designed to target VMware's ESXi servers hosting virtual machines, according to the security research group known as MalwareHunterTeam.

Ansible Tower Install and Configure - Unixcop Automation needs a boost of work in a limited time. Obtain the most of your investment with an enterprise automation platform that delivers agility and flexibility. No matter where you are on your automation journey with ansible tower. Ansible Tower (previously ‘AWX’) is a web-based that makes Ansible easy to use. It will be the center for all of your automation tasks. The tower is free for usage for up to 10 nodes and comes bundled with fantastic support from Ansible. It can be installed in many ways. OpenShift based deployments are limited to the only Tower. Deployment from Automation Hub on OpenShift is not possible. Deployed on Automation Hub. You can check more detail, refer to OpenShift Deployment and Configuration.

Install SQLITEBROWSER on RockyLinux 8.4