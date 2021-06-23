Mozilla Firefox 91 Arrives as the New ESR Series, Brings Back Simplified Printing
It’s been a little less than a month since Firefox 90 landed with FTP support completely removed, and now Firefox 91 is already here with various improvements and bug fixes, including the simplified printing feature for a clutter-free print preview page (available under More settings > Format > Simplified in the Print Preview dialog). However, it should be noted that this feature doesn’t work on all pages.
Firefox 91 also improves the HTTPS-First policy for Private Browsing windows to allow them to make all connections to a website secure (HTTPS), as well as to fallback to insecure (HTTP) connections only when a website doesn’t support secure connections.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 33 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Desktop and All-in-One Arm Linux computers launched with Baikal-M processor
The last time we wrote news about Baikal Electronics, the Russian company was offering MIPS-based processors, but they’ve now announced that several iRU-branded desktops and one all-in-one computer had been introduced with Baikal-M octa-core Cortex-A57 processor with Mali-T628 GPU, and support for up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, up to 3TB HDD. The computers target the Russian market, especially business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) customers, with the use of Astra Linux distribution that contains Russian “data protection tools” such as ViPNet SafeBoot, PAK Sobol, and others.
Everything you need to know about open source
Most outsiders see open source as one of the things they find most hard to come to terms within the IT ecosystem: an open collaboration between individuals to create software that is made available to anyone, not necessarily at no cost. As Richard Stallman puts it: “‘Free software’ is a matter of liberty, not price. To understand the concept, you should think of ‘free’ as in ‘free speech’, not as in ‘free beer’.” There are most definitely costed open source software solutions available. But it is perhaps one of the last bastions of the ideals that animated the early days of the internet, when people thought that a new economic model based not solely on profit was emerging. However, it's an approach that predates the internet.
today's leftovers
Devices and Open Hardware
Recent comments
3 hours 14 min ago
10 hours 2 min ago
21 hours 45 min ago
22 hours 53 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago