Games: O3DE, Crowsworn, Valve, AMD, and More
-
Open 3D Engine should now run properly on Linux without extras | GamingOnLinux
Still moving alone quite quickly! The Open 3D Engine (O3DE) from the Open 3D Foundation (headed by The Linux Foundation) is a game engine donated by Amazon based upon Amazon Lumberyard.
While the initial release came without proper Linux support, work has progressed nicely on that front and most recently developer Fabio Anderegg of Kythera AI had their "ugly Atom renderer hack" merged into the development branch of O3DE. This means that now the O3DE Editor will run on Linux without any changes so we're another step closer. Anderegg mentioned on Twitter that the Editor should work properly on X11/XCB desktops but there's no proper Wayland support yet but it should run with XWayland.
-
Inspired by Hollow Knight, Crowsworn becomes one of the most funded Kickstarter projects | GamingOnLinux
It's not really surprising that the metroidvania action-platformer Crowsworn got funded but it is a surprise to see just how popular their Kickstarter campaign had become.
Not surprising it being a success since Hollow Knight is a very clear inspiration and Hollow Knight is a massively popular game. Crowsworn looks a fair bit like it (and that's being kind) and so more of the same is a good thing right? Playing something similar to what you love without being exactly the same. For a lot of people, that's comforting and makes it easy to get into.
[...]
You can follow Crowsworn on Steam. The full launch is aimed sometime in 2023 with Linux support.
-
Valve dumped Debian Linux for Arch Linux with SteamOS 3 because surprise - faster updates | GamingOnLinux
It was likely no secret to most Linux users who know a bit about distributions but Valve has clarified directly that the main reason for dumping Debian Linux for Arch Linux was for faster updates.
Previous versions of SteamOS were based on Debian which has a fresh release every 2 years or so, where during that time most of the software stack is frozen in place. For a Linux gaming device, that's obviously not ideal. Gaming on Linux as a whole often needs more up to date packages because everything moves so quickly. Especially for Steam Play Proton, which has at multiple times needed updates to various packages and newer GPU drivers. Arch Linux on the other hand rolls over constantly with updates and so it gives Valve the flexibility they're needing to more easily pull them in.
-
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Linux Gaming Performance Review - Phoronix
The Radeon RX 6600 XT was announced at the end of July as AMD's newest RDNA2 graphics card and is optimized for a performant 1080p gaming experience. For those wondering about its performance, this morning the embargo lifts to be able to talk about its performance. Here are the first Linux gaming benchmarks of the Radeon RX 6600 XT against a wide assortment of other AMD Radeon and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards.
-
Syndicate and Ultima Underworld return to GOG, get them free until September 3 | GamingOnLinux
Love your classics? I sure do! Ultima Underworld 1 & 2 plus Syndicate Plus and Syndicate Wars have returned to GOG and you can get a copy of each free.
It's a little odd because EA actually requested their removal back in June, when GOG announced they were being delisted at the "publisher's request". It was probable that EA wanted to pull back more of their own stuff from GOG onto Origin.
About the games comes back to GOG, EA said: "Syndicate and Ultima Underworld are back! It seems that twenty years on there’s still plenty of love for these titles so we’re pleased to confirm that effective immediately they’ll be available again on GOG, and we’ll be keeping them in the store for the foreseeable future. To celebrate this we’re offering these games as a free download for four weeks."
-
Valheim devs tease the new food system in a fresh preview video for Hearth & Home | GamingOnLinux
With the Valheim update Hearth & Home due later this year it's coming with some major changes to the food system which Iron Gate has shown off in a new video.
The food system as it stands right now in Valheim is quite good. You eat to gain stamina and health, with difference foods giving different amounts of each. On top of that, some last longer than others. It can be a bit confusing on the details though and that's what Iron Gate are making clearer with some UI changes and mixing up the food categories. In Hearth & Home will split foods into categories that give more health, more stamina and foods that give an even split between them. The food bar has been removed, instead the food icons will have timers which is much clearer.
-
Roguebook from the developer of Faeria is now released for Linux | GamingOnLinux
Abrakam Entertainment SA along with publisher Nacon have released Roguebook their deck-builder roguelike for Linux. The Linux release follows on from the original Kickstarter campaign in 2019 where they raised €66,810. It released on Steam for Windows in June, with macOS following in July and now in August we have a native Linux build too.
"The ancients speak of a Book written since time immemorial containing all the world's legends. After many fabulous adventures, recounted in Faeria – Chronicles of Gagana, this relic was lost in a well of Faeria. Through contact with this source of magic, the Book developed a wicked free will of its own and became the Roguebook!"
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 456 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Challenger RP2040 WiFi board marries ESP8285 with Raspberry Pi RP2040
We’ve already seen Raspberry Pi RP2040 getting WiFi connectivity with boards like Pico Wireless Pack, Wio RP2040 mini, and Arduino RP2040 Connect in ways that do not always make technical and commercial sense as in many cases, the WiFi microcontroller (e.g. ESP32) is more powerful than the Raspberry Pi microcontroller. But Invector Labs’ Challenger RP2040 WiFi board does make more sense, as the company combines Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ MCU with an entry-level ESP8285 WiFi microcontroller, and also offers LiPo battery support, all that in the Adafruit Feather form factor. Also: Bring on the documentation
Video Trimmer – A Stupid Simple App to Cut a Clip Out of a Video in Linux
Want to cut a clip out of a video and share with your friends? Try Video Trimmer, a stupid easy way for those working on Linux. In Linux there are quite a few ways to cut clips or trim videos either in graphical or using command line tools. While video editors are heavy to do the job, FFmpeg is the most efficient choice. And Video Trimmer offers an intuitive user interface for those hate Linux commands.
Mousai is an awesome music identification app for Linux
Mousai App is the equivalent of Shazam on Linux. While it is possible to install Shazam on Ubuntu the user experience and performance are far from ideal. Mousai is a native Linux app which means you will not have to fiddle emulators or manoeuvre with a mouse around an interface made for touch. Shazam a god send but getting it on Linux is a pain Shazam is one of the first apps I install on my phone whenever I get a new phone. Before the app came along I often had to memorise a few lines of a given song that I wanted to identify then Google for the song using the memorised words plus the word lyrics at the end and hope for the best. With Shazam, all you need to do is launch the app and have it sample a few seconds of the song and more often than not you get a result. The more popular the song the faster the result. The song sample doesn?t even have to include lyrics.
Why Steam Deck’s change of Linux distros could be a winning move
The Steam Deck will run Steam OS 3.0, and with that new version of the operating system, an important change has been made in terms of the Linux distro that it’s based on – with Valve having clarified exactly why this switch (pun not intended) is crucial in terms of giving its portable PC the best chance of success. Steam OS was based on Debian, but Valve decided to move to the Arch distro with version 3.0, with the Steam Deck’s operating system benefiting from the fact that the latter is based on a rolling release model.
Recent comments
1 min ago
51 min 13 sec ago
6 hours 28 min ago
13 hours 16 min ago
1 day 59 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago