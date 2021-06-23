Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 10th of August 2021 02:47:12 PM

Filed under

The official Shutter PPA has been revived! Since I was already maintaining a PPA for Shutter screenshot tool, and the tool's developers were looking for someone to maintain the official Shutter PPA, they thought I'd maintain it.

So from now on I will be updating the official Shutter PPA with new releases. Right now, the official Shutter PPA has the latest Shutter (which has been ported to GTK3) for Ubuntu 21.04 and 20.04 (LTS), and Linux distributions based on these Ubuntu versions, like Pop!_OS 21.04 or 20.04, or Linux Mint 20.x. You may also use the PPA to install the gnome-web-photo package (this depends on old libraries though) which allows Shutter to take website screenshots.

If you were using the Linux Uprising Shutter PPA, please remove it and add the official Shutter PPA. I will continue to update the Linux Uprising Shutter PPA for some time, though (mirrored from the official PPA), to get the updates to those who don't read this. There are instructions near the end of the article for how to remove the Linux Uprising Shutter PPA and add the official PPA.