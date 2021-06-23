Want to cut a clip out of a video and share with your friends? Try Video Trimmer, a stupid easy way for those working on Linux. In Linux there are quite a few ways to cut clips or trim videos either in graphical or using command line tools. While video editors are heavy to do the job, FFmpeg is the most efficient choice. And Video Trimmer offers an intuitive user interface for those hate Linux commands.

We’ve already seen Raspberry Pi RP2040 getting WiFi connectivity with boards like Pico Wireless Pack, Wio RP2040 mini, and Arduino RP2040 Connect in ways that do not always make technical and commercial sense as in many cases, the WiFi microcontroller (e.g. ESP32) is more powerful than the Raspberry Pi microcontroller. But Invector Labs’ Challenger RP2040 WiFi board does make more sense, as the company combines Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ MCU with an entry-level ESP8285 WiFi microcontroller, and also offers LiPo battery support, all that in the Adafruit Feather form factor. Also: Bring on the documentation

Mousai is an awesome music identification app for Linux Mousai App is the equivalent of Shazam on Linux. While it is possible to install Shazam on Ubuntu the user experience and performance are far from ideal. Mousai is a native Linux app which means you will not have to fiddle emulators or manoeuvre with a mouse around an interface made for touch. Shazam a god send but getting it on Linux is a pain Shazam is one of the first apps I install on my phone whenever I get a new phone. Before the app came along I often had to memorise a few lines of a given song that I wanted to identify then Google for the song using the memorised words plus the word lyrics at the end and hope for the best. With Shazam, all you need to do is launch the app and have it sample a few seconds of the song and more often than not you get a result. The more popular the song the faster the result. The song sample doesn?t even have to include lyrics.