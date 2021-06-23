today's howtos
Fix “Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage” Error
Today, I started RHEL 8 vagrant machine and got this error - Vagrant failed to initialize at a very early stage. This was the first time I get such error.
Install the Raspberry PI Imager on Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora and openSUSE - PragmaticLinux
The relatively new Raspberry PI Imager application is great for downloading, configuring and writing the Raspberry PI operating system to your micro SD card. No more fiddling around with dd command-line parameters in the terminal. There is just one snag if you run Linux: the Raspberry PI Imager application is currently only packaged for Ubuntu. This article explains how you can install the Raspberry PI Imager on other Linux distributions as well, such as Debian, Fedora and openSUSE.
What is Localhost
Like humans, computer machines also have unique names and addresses. Technically, we identify the computers with hostname [name of the host machine] and IP address.
How to get the most out of GitOps right now
GitOps is a great starting point to understand what is running in production, but it may need a little more augmentation to get it working just right for your engineering team.
How I use Terraform and Helm to deploy the Kubernetes Dashboard | Opensource.com
When I'm working on projects that require provisioning cloud infrastructure, my workflow has two disparate components: one is infrastructure orchestration, which includes Terraform to bring up the infrastructure (for instance, new EKS clusters), and the second is the provisioning component, which includes Ansible or Bash scripts to instantiate and initialize that infrastructure to accept new deployments (for instance, installing Cluster Autoscaler, kube-state-metrics, and so on.)
The reason for this is simple: very few tools can cross over and handle both the orchestration and the provisioning side. When I stumbled on the Helm provider for Terraform, I wanted to explore the possibility of using one tool to handle both sides: using Terraform to bring up a new EKS cluster and provision it with Prometheus, Loki, Grafana, Cluster Autoscaler, and others, all in one neat and clean deployment. But that's not happening until I figure out how to use this thing, so below is my experience using Terraform and Helm for something simple: deploying the Kubernetes Dashboard.
18 Useful Tar Command Examples for Every Linux Sysadmin
The Linux “tar” stands for tape archive, which is used by a large number of Linux/Unix system administrators to deal with tape drives backup.
The tar command is used to rip a collection of files and directories into a highly compressed archive file commonly called tarball or tar, gzip and bzip in Linux.
The tar is the most widely used command to create compressed archive files and that can be moved easily from one disk to another disk or machine to machine.
Best way to install Docker on Ubuntu 20.04 Linux - Linux Shout
Docker doesn’t need any introduction now, it is a popular and free-to-use container solution that has established itself very well in the field of container-based applications. Here we will learn the best way to install Docker on Ubuntu Hirsute 21.04, Ubuntu Groovy 20.10, Ubuntu Focal 20.04 (LTS), and Ubuntu Bionic 18.04 (LTS).
Being a containerized software solution, Docker offers all functions needed to virtualize applications and operate the containers in an isolated environment from one another, on a host system. A container contains all the resources required to run an application, including the application code, the runtime environment, the system libraries, and the system tools. The system which manages the computer’s resources to the individual containers and ensures their isolation on the host system is called Docker Engine.
Challenger RP2040 WiFi board marries ESP8285 with Raspberry Pi RP2040
We’ve already seen Raspberry Pi RP2040 getting WiFi connectivity with boards like Pico Wireless Pack, Wio RP2040 mini, and Arduino RP2040 Connect in ways that do not always make technical and commercial sense as in many cases, the WiFi microcontroller (e.g. ESP32) is more powerful than the Raspberry Pi microcontroller. But Invector Labs’ Challenger RP2040 WiFi board does make more sense, as the company combines Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ MCU with an entry-level ESP8285 WiFi microcontroller, and also offers LiPo battery support, all that in the Adafruit Feather form factor. Also: Bring on the documentation
Video Trimmer – A Stupid Simple App to Cut a Clip Out of a Video in Linux
Want to cut a clip out of a video and share with your friends? Try Video Trimmer, a stupid easy way for those working on Linux. In Linux there are quite a few ways to cut clips or trim videos either in graphical or using command line tools. While video editors are heavy to do the job, FFmpeg is the most efficient choice. And Video Trimmer offers an intuitive user interface for those hate Linux commands.
Mousai is an awesome music identification app for Linux
Mousai App is the equivalent of Shazam on Linux. While it is possible to install Shazam on Ubuntu the user experience and performance are far from ideal. Mousai is a native Linux app which means you will not have to fiddle emulators or manoeuvre with a mouse around an interface made for touch. Shazam a god send but getting it on Linux is a pain Shazam is one of the first apps I install on my phone whenever I get a new phone. Before the app came along I often had to memorise a few lines of a given song that I wanted to identify then Google for the song using the memorised words plus the word lyrics at the end and hope for the best. With Shazam, all you need to do is launch the app and have it sample a few seconds of the song and more often than not you get a result. The more popular the song the faster the result. The song sample doesn?t even have to include lyrics.
Why Steam Deck’s change of Linux distros could be a winning move
The Steam Deck will run Steam OS 3.0, and with that new version of the operating system, an important change has been made in terms of the Linux distro that it’s based on – with Valve having clarified exactly why this switch (pun not intended) is crucial in terms of giving its portable PC the best chance of success. Steam OS was based on Debian, but Valve decided to move to the Arch distro with version 3.0, with the Steam Deck’s operating system benefiting from the fact that the latter is based on a rolling release model.
