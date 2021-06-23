Open-frame touch panel offers Android and Ubuntu options
Avalue’s IP65-protected “OFT-07W33” is a 7-inch, open-frame touch panel PC that runs Android, Ubuntu, or Win 10 on Intel’s Apollo Lake along with 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1, HDMI and COM, and 2x mini-PCIe for mSATA and WiFi.
Avalue has announced a 7-inch, WXGA, open-frame panel computer equipped with an Apollo Lake processor. The semi-rugged, multi-touch OFT-07W33 is designed for gaming machines, digital signage, factory automation, interactive multimedia kiosks, and HMIs for “medical analyzers.”
