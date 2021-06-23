elementary OS 6 "Odin" Officially Released, This Is What's New One of the biggest new features of elementary OS 6 "Odin" is the highly and long-anticipated Dark Style or Dark Mode, finally allowing you to turn down the lights on your elementary OS desktop. And, the devs made it super easy to enable, right from the Welcome screen (on new installations) or from System Settings > Desktop > Appearance. If you though elementary OS was beautiful before, wait until you enable the Dark Style, which can be complemented with 10 (ten) new accent colors that are applied to the entire system. Of course, the Light Style is also there, and you can control whether Dark Style is permanent or only from sunset to sunrise.

A conversation with Petteri Kivimäki on X-Road X-Road is a decentralised data-exchange layer that provides a secure and unified way to exchange data between organisations. X-Road is published as open source under the MIT licence, so it is free for any individual or organisation. Originally, X-Road was developed in Estonia twenty years ago, in December this year it will be its 20th birthday. Since then, X-Road has spread all over the world. In Europe, Estonia, Finland and Iceland are using X-Road, whereas outside of Europe we have 20 additional countries using it. Currently, X-Road has been deployed in South America (e.g. Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) as well as in Asia (e.g. Vietnam, Japan, Cambodia). During the last 20 years X-Road has really grown from an Estonian solution to a truly international open source solution and open source community.