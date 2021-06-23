Grsync – A Simple Graphical Frontend For Rsync
Undoubtedly, Rsync is a powerful backup application to synchronize and backup files and directories in Linux and Unix-like operating systems. Since Rsync is a command line utility, many newbies may find it difficult to use. Fortunately, there are a few graphical frontend tools for Rsync available. In this guide, we will discuss one such tool named Grsync.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 498 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 4.4.280 and Linux Graphics
Linux Mint vs Ubuntu: 15 Facts To Know Before Choosing The Best One
Ubuntu and Linux Mint are two popular Linux distros available in the Linux community. Ubuntu is a derivative of Debian, and on the other hand, Linux Mint is developed based on Ubuntu LTS. Though both the distros are quite an excellent choice for the newbie and support a wide range of modern devices, there are still some differences for which an array of users may want to compare as Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu digging out the right reasons to choose. Further, just describing these distros, I would like to hit the bull of the deciding factor to compare Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu. It helps you as new Linux users or users who want to shift from Windows or macOS and get the best OS alternative.
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) Against Linux
GameMaker Studio 2
Recent comments
45 min 17 sec ago
49 min 39 sec ago
53 min 12 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
7 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
15 hours 45 min ago