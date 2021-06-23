Ubuntu and Linux Mint are two popular Linux distros available in the Linux community. Ubuntu is a derivative of Debian, and on the other hand, Linux Mint is developed based on Ubuntu LTS. Though both the distros are quite an excellent choice for the newbie and support a wide range of modern devices, there are still some differences for which an array of users may want to compare as Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu digging out the right reasons to choose. Further, just describing these distros, I would like to hit the bull of the deciding factor to compare Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu. It helps you as new Linux users or users who want to shift from Windows or macOS and get the best OS alternative.

Intel's Graphics Compiler "IGC" that is used by their Windows driver as well as the Intel Compute Runtime for OpenCL / Level Zero support (and potentially the Mesa drivers in the future) has now landed Alder Lake P enablement. This LLVM-based open-source graphics shader compiler for Intel hardware now has support for Alder Lake P with today's IGC 1.0.8279 release. IGC has already supported Alder Lake S and other Gen12 graphics hardware while also supporting Intel Gen graphics back to Gen8/Broadwell. The latest batch of changes bring the necessary hardware enablement where Alder Lake P is now good to go for IGC and in turn the Intel Compute Runtime on Linux once its next release pulls in the updated compiler.

It looks like X.Org Server 21.1 (long in development the past few years as X.Org Server 1.21) will see a stable release in the coming weeks. Following an early X.Org Server 21.1 development snapshot in July after independent developer Povilas Kanapickas stepped up to put out a release, he's now going ahead with plans to make a stable release. Initially there was talk of potentially just releasing the Xorg DDX by itself similar to the standalone XWayland releases that started, but now things are moving ahead for an X.Org Server release sans stripping out the XWayland DDX code to let that continue on as a standalone release by itself without being duplicated inside future X.Org Server releases.

Security and Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) Against Linux New malware plants backdoor on Microsoft web server software Security researchers have discovered malware that can install a backdoor on Microsoft’s web server software Internet Information Services (IIS).

[Repeat] BlackMatter Group Debuts Linux-Targeting Ransomware [Ed: This targets proprietary software, not "Linux"]

Synology NAS devices are being hacked to target Linux systems [Ed: This is not a "Linux" issue but a weak password issue; stop blaming Linux for things it has nothing to do with, like brute-force password guessing] Synology, the Taiwan-based maker of network-attached storage (NAS) devices, has put out a security advisory warning customers of an increase in brute-force attacks on its devices. Sharing their observations, the hardware vendor’s Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) says that it appears the attacks are orchestrated by the StealthWorker botnet. Furthermore, the PSIRT adds that the attacks don’t seem to exploit any software vulnerabilities running on the NAS, and appear to be purely brute force in nature. [...] To ward off the current attack, Synology is advising its users to ensure that the devices have strong administrative credentials. Additionally, Synology users should enable the auto block and account protection features on their NAS devices, and enable multi-step authentication to add another layer of security in addition to the passwords.

Funded open source security work at the Linux Foundation - Linux Foundation [Ed: Wheeler is one of the few in LF who are not compromised] Open source software (OSS) is vitally important to the functioning of society today; it underpins much of the global economy. However, some OSS is highly secure, while others are not as secure as they need to be.