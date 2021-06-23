today's howtos
How To Install JFrog Artifactory on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install JFrog Artifactory on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, JFrog Artifactory is a binary storage management tool that manages the binary warehouse dependent on the build tool (such as maven, Gradle) to facilitate managing third-party libraries and publishing the target repository, thereby improving software development efficiency. With JFrog you have the flexibility of using your favorite orchestration tools to manage your application deployments using different configuration packages and application artifacts managed in Artifactory.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Postman on a CentOS 8.
How to install Flowblade Video Editor on Linux Lite 5.4 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Flowblade Video Editor on Linux Lite 5.4. Enjoy!
How to install Growtopia on a Chromebook with Crossover
Today we are looking at how to install Growtopia on a Chromebook with Crossover. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
How to Backup OpenVZ Containers with vzdump on CentOS
OpenVZ is a Linux-based Kernel virtualization technology developed by SWSoft for its commercial product Virtuozzo. The modified Linux Kernel and the system utilities are released under an OpenSource license. Vzdump is a shell-based backup program for OpenVZ virtual machines. It is made for containers that use the traditional "simfs" filesystem, it can not be used for containers with "ploop" filesystem. This guide is written on CentOS 6.
How to install Gnome Desktop on Linux Mint 20.2 - Linux Shout
Linux mint is available with the Desktop environments Cinnamon, Xfce, and Mate. However, it is not limited to them only; the users can install other popular LDE such as Gnome Desktop Linux Mint using few commands. And here we will see the steps to get it.
Gnome is a popular desktop environment that comes as default in many Linux systems such as Debian, Fedora, Rocky Linux, Ubuntu, and more. However, in a few Linux OS, you will find it without any customization whereas some developers published their OS with a high level of customization such as in Ubuntu. Well, don’t worry if you install it on Linux Mint you will get the default original version of Gnome as it has been released.
LINUX 101: How to use the kill and killall commands - TechRepublic
It's a rare occasion that a Linux application will run astray, but it does happen. This most often happens with user-facing apps, such as browsers, office suites and the like. When that happens, what do you do? You turn to kill or killall, two commands that give you absolute control over whether an application can continue running or not.
