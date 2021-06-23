Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

NVIDIA and AMD Drivers and Linux Graphics

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of August 2021 12:30:10 AM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux
  • NVIDIA 470.63.01 Linux Driver Brings RTX A2000, Vulkan Wayland Surface Support - Phoronix

    NVIDIA today released their latest stable driver update in the 470 series for Linux users.

    NVIDIA 470.63.01 isn't a big update but comes with two prominent changes: the RTX A2000 is now officially supported and there is VK_KHR_wayland_surface support.

  • NVIDIA 470.63.01 is out for Linux adding VK_KHR_wayland_surface support | GamingOnLinux

    NVIDIA has released a fresh update to their stable Production Branch for Linux with the 470.63.01 driver.

    Compared with the recent NVIDIA 470.57.02 driver and the Beta before it that added in the likes of DLSS for Proton, hardware accelerated OpenGL and Vulkan rendering on Xwayland, and asynchronous reprojection this is a smaller one. Nice to see NVIDIA keep on quickly updating their Linux drivers though even when smaller.

  • RADV Lands Fast Clear Improvements, Helping RDNA With VKD3D-Proton - Phoronix

    Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics driver team has been working on a number of improvements in recent days to the RADV Vulkan driver's handling around delta color compression (DCC) fast clears.

    As noted yesterday there is now DCC MSAA fast clears for Navi 1 and Navi 2 RDNA GPUs among other fast clear improvements for benefiting these latest-generation Radeon GPUs.

  • Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 Brings Support For Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, RX 6600 XT - Phoronix

    With the Radeon RX 6600 XT review embargo lifted and the cards set to hit retail channels this week, the Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 driver has been released in now officially supporting the RX 6600 series.

    Today's packaged driver release succeeds Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 from back in June. The Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 driver supports the current RX 6600/6700/6800/6900 series line-up while continuing to go back to supporting prior generations through the Radeon Rx 289/290/290X Hawaii GPUs (GCN 1.2). While AMD dropped pre-Polaris support from their mainline Windows driver, that isn't the case here with the upstream AMDGPU Linux driver continuing to support GCN 1.2 GPUs -- and even GCN 1.0/1.1 too unofficially when switching over from the Radeon DRM driver via module options.

»

AMD Preparing 5-Level Paging Linux Support For Future CPUs

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 11th of August 2021 12:34:23 AM.
  • AMD Preparing 5-Level Paging Linux Support For Future CPUs

    Future AMD CPUs -- potentially AMD EPYC 7004 "Genoa" -- will be supporting 5-level paging.

    5-level paging is for increasing the virtual and physical address space on x86_64 systems. With 5-level paging the virtual address space goes from a 256 TiB maximum to 128 PiB while the physical address space threshold goes from 64 TiB to 4 PiB. This 5-level paging support is important for today's increasing powerful and memory intensive servers. The downside to 5-level paging is page table walks taking longer due to that extra level, but in practice that cost should be small especially with software optimizations made since Intel originally began working on 5LP support years ago.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Linux 4.4.280 and Linux Graphics

  • Linux 4.4.280
    I'm announcing the release of the 4.4.280 kernel.

All users of the 4.4 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 4.4.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.4.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
  • Stable kernel update 4.4.280

    The 4.4.280 stable kernel update is available; it contains a small set of fixes, mostly focused on the futex subsystem.

  • X.Org Server 21.1 Will Aim To Release In The Coming Weeks

    It looks like X.Org Server 21.1 (long in development the past few years as X.Org Server 1.21) will see a stable release in the coming weeks. Following an early X.Org Server 21.1 development snapshot in July after independent developer Povilas Kanapickas stepped up to put out a release, he's now going ahead with plans to make a stable release. Initially there was talk of potentially just releasing the Xorg DDX by itself similar to the standalone XWayland releases that started, but now things are moving ahead for an X.Org Server release sans stripping out the XWayland DDX code to let that continue on as a standalone release by itself without being duplicated inside future X.Org Server releases.

  • Alder Lake P Support Added To Intel's IGC Graphics Compiler

    Intel's Graphics Compiler "IGC" that is used by their Windows driver as well as the Intel Compute Runtime for OpenCL / Level Zero support (and potentially the Mesa drivers in the future) has now landed Alder Lake P enablement. This LLVM-based open-source graphics shader compiler for Intel hardware now has support for Alder Lake P with today's IGC 1.0.8279 release. IGC has already supported Alder Lake S and other Gen12 graphics hardware while also supporting Intel Gen graphics back to Gen8/Broadwell. The latest batch of changes bring the necessary hardware enablement where Alder Lake P is now good to go for IGC and in turn the Intel Compute Runtime on Linux once its next release pulls in the updated compiler.

Linux Mint vs Ubuntu: 15 Facts To Know Before Choosing The Best One

Ubuntu and Linux Mint are two popular Linux distros available in the Linux community. Ubuntu is a derivative of Debian, and on the other hand, Linux Mint is developed based on Ubuntu LTS. Though both the distros are quite an excellent choice for the newbie and support a wide range of modern devices, there are still some differences for which an array of users may want to compare as Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu digging out the right reasons to choose. Further, just describing these distros, I would like to hit the bull of the deciding factor to compare Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu. It helps you as new Linux users or users who want to shift from Windows or macOS and get the best OS alternative. Read more

Security and Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) Against Linux

  • New malware plants backdoor on Microsoft web server software

    Security researchers have discovered malware that can install a backdoor on Microsoft’s web server software Internet Information Services (IIS).

  • [Repeat] BlackMatter Group Debuts Linux-Targeting Ransomware [Ed: This targets proprietary software, not "Linux"]
  • Synology NAS devices are being hacked to target Linux systems [Ed: This is not a "Linux" issue but a weak password issue; stop blaming Linux for things it has nothing to do with, like brute-force password guessing]

    Synology, the Taiwan-based maker of network-attached storage (NAS) devices, has put out a security advisory warning customers of an increase in brute-force attacks on its devices. Sharing their observations, the hardware vendor’s Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) says that it appears the attacks are orchestrated by the StealthWorker botnet. Furthermore, the PSIRT adds that the attacks don’t seem to exploit any software vulnerabilities running on the NAS, and appear to be purely brute force in nature. [...] To ward off the current attack, Synology is advising its users to ensure that the devices have strong administrative credentials. Additionally, Synology users should enable the auto block and account protection features on their NAS devices, and enable multi-step authentication to add another layer of security in addition to the passwords.

  • Funded open source security work at the Linux Foundation - Linux Foundation [Ed: Wheeler is one of the few in LF who are not compromised]

    Open source software (OSS) is vitally important to the functioning of society today; it underpins much of the global economy. However, some OSS is highly secure, while others are not as secure as they need to be.

GameMaker Studio 2

  • GameMaker Studio 2 gets much simplified licensing following their Ubuntu Linux editor Beta | GamingOnLinux

    YoYo Games continue improving not just their software, like recently releasing a big new Beta with an official editor for Ubuntu Linux but now they've also vastly simplified their licensing. Previously you could either get a 30 day Trial, a Creator license that was locked to either macOS or Windows, a Developer license which gave exports to Windows, Mac and Ubuntu (with higher prices for other export options) or an even higher Console license. A bit messy.

  • GameMaker Studio 2 will now let you publish on desktop, mobile, and the web for $9.99 per month

    GameMaker Studio 2, the game development software used to create indie darlings like Hyper Light Drifter and Undertale, is introducing new pricing options today that should make it even more affordable to develop independent games. GameMaker Studio’s developer YoYo Games is now offering an updated “unlimited” free version of the software for hobbyists, a new “Indie” price tier that bundles all non-console platform licenses together for $9.99 per month, and cheaper licenses for studios publishing games on consoles. Prior to today, GameMaker Studio 2 had a free price tier mostly intended for learning how to use the software. It had a monthlong time limit and required you to pony up for a subscription (starting at $39 per year to develop for Mac or Windows) to keep experimenting, among other restrictions. The new unlimited version ditches the time limit but will still require amateur developers to pay to export and publish their game.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6