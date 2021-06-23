NVIDIA and AMD Drivers and Linux Graphics
-
NVIDIA 470.63.01 Linux Driver Brings RTX A2000, Vulkan Wayland Surface Support - Phoronix
NVIDIA today released their latest stable driver update in the 470 series for Linux users.
NVIDIA 470.63.01 isn't a big update but comes with two prominent changes: the RTX A2000 is now officially supported and there is VK_KHR_wayland_surface support.
-
NVIDIA 470.63.01 is out for Linux adding VK_KHR_wayland_surface support | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA has released a fresh update to their stable Production Branch for Linux with the 470.63.01 driver.
Compared with the recent NVIDIA 470.57.02 driver and the Beta before it that added in the likes of DLSS for Proton, hardware accelerated OpenGL and Vulkan rendering on Xwayland, and asynchronous reprojection this is a smaller one. Nice to see NVIDIA keep on quickly updating their Linux drivers though even when smaller.
-
RADV Lands Fast Clear Improvements, Helping RDNA With VKD3D-Proton - Phoronix
Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics driver team has been working on a number of improvements in recent days to the RADV Vulkan driver's handling around delta color compression (DCC) fast clears.
As noted yesterday there is now DCC MSAA fast clears for Navi 1 and Navi 2 RDNA GPUs among other fast clear improvements for benefiting these latest-generation Radeon GPUs.
-
Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 Brings Support For Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, RX 6600 XT - Phoronix
With the Radeon RX 6600 XT review embargo lifted and the cards set to hit retail channels this week, the Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 driver has been released in now officially supporting the RX 6600 series.
Today's packaged driver release succeeds Radeon Software for Linux 21.20 from back in June. The Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 driver supports the current RX 6600/6700/6800/6900 series line-up while continuing to go back to supporting prior generations through the Radeon Rx 289/290/290X Hawaii GPUs (GCN 1.2). While AMD dropped pre-Polaris support from their mainline Windows driver, that isn't the case here with the upstream AMDGPU Linux driver continuing to support GCN 1.2 GPUs -- and even GCN 1.0/1.1 too unofficially when switching over from the Radeon DRM driver via module options.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 501 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 4.4.280 and Linux Graphics
Linux Mint vs Ubuntu: 15 Facts To Know Before Choosing The Best One
Ubuntu and Linux Mint are two popular Linux distros available in the Linux community. Ubuntu is a derivative of Debian, and on the other hand, Linux Mint is developed based on Ubuntu LTS. Though both the distros are quite an excellent choice for the newbie and support a wide range of modern devices, there are still some differences for which an array of users may want to compare as Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu digging out the right reasons to choose. Further, just describing these distros, I would like to hit the bull of the deciding factor to compare Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu. It helps you as new Linux users or users who want to shift from Windows or macOS and get the best OS alternative.
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) Against Linux
GameMaker Studio 2
AMD Preparing 5-Level Paging Linux Support For Future CPUs
AMD Preparing 5-Level Paging Linux Support For Future CPUs