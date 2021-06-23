GameMaker Studio 2
YoYo Games continue improving not just their software, like recently releasing a big new Beta with an official editor for Ubuntu Linux but now they've also vastly simplified their licensing.
Previously you could either get a 30 day Trial, a Creator license that was locked to either macOS or Windows, a Developer license which gave exports to Windows, Mac and Ubuntu (with higher prices for other export options) or an even higher Console license. A bit messy.
GameMaker Studio 2 will now let you publish on desktop, mobile, and the web for $9.99 per month
GameMaker Studio 2, the game development software used to create indie darlings like Hyper Light Drifter and Undertale, is introducing new pricing options today that should make it even more affordable to develop independent games. GameMaker Studio’s developer YoYo Games is now offering an updated “unlimited” free version of the software for hobbyists, a new “Indie” price tier that bundles all non-console platform licenses together for $9.99 per month, and cheaper licenses for studios publishing games on consoles.
Prior to today, GameMaker Studio 2 had a free price tier mostly intended for learning how to use the software. It had a monthlong time limit and required you to pony up for a subscription (starting at $39 per year to develop for Mac or Windows) to keep experimenting, among other restrictions. The new unlimited version ditches the time limit but will still require amateur developers to pay to export and publish their game.
