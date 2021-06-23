Linux 4.4.280 and Linux Graphics Linux 4.4.280 I'm announcing the release of the 4.4.280 kernel. All users of the 4.4 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.4.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.4.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-h

Stable kernel update 4.4.280 The 4.4.280 stable kernel update is available; it contains a small set of fixes, mostly focused on the futex subsystem.

X.Org Server 21.1 Will Aim To Release In The Coming Weeks It looks like X.Org Server 21.1 (long in development the past few years as X.Org Server 1.21) will see a stable release in the coming weeks. Following an early X.Org Server 21.1 development snapshot in July after independent developer Povilas Kanapickas stepped up to put out a release, he's now going ahead with plans to make a stable release. Initially there was talk of potentially just releasing the Xorg DDX by itself similar to the standalone XWayland releases that started, but now things are moving ahead for an X.Org Server release sans stripping out the XWayland DDX code to let that continue on as a standalone release by itself without being duplicated inside future X.Org Server releases.

Alder Lake P Support Added To Intel's IGC Graphics Compiler Intel's Graphics Compiler "IGC" that is used by their Windows driver as well as the Intel Compute Runtime for OpenCL / Level Zero support (and potentially the Mesa drivers in the future) has now landed Alder Lake P enablement. This LLVM-based open-source graphics shader compiler for Intel hardware now has support for Alder Lake P with today's IGC 1.0.8279 release. IGC has already supported Alder Lake S and other Gen12 graphics hardware while also supporting Intel Gen graphics back to Gen8/Broadwell. The latest batch of changes bring the necessary hardware enablement where Alder Lake P is now good to go for IGC and in turn the Intel Compute Runtime on Linux once its next release pulls in the updated compiler.

Linux Mint vs Ubuntu: 15 Facts To Know Before Choosing The Best One Ubuntu and Linux Mint are two popular Linux distros available in the Linux community. Ubuntu is a derivative of Debian, and on the other hand, Linux Mint is developed based on Ubuntu LTS. Though both the distros are quite an excellent choice for the newbie and support a wide range of modern devices, there are still some differences for which an array of users may want to compare as Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu digging out the right reasons to choose. Further, just describing these distros, I would like to hit the bull of the deciding factor to compare Linux Mint vs. Ubuntu. It helps you as new Linux users or users who want to shift from Windows or macOS and get the best OS alternative.