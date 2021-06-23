New Videos: KDE Gear, Stable Vs Rolling, and pearOS
KDE Gear 21.08: An ad for Dolphin, KDE's file explorer and manager - Kockatoo Tube
KDE Gear 21.08, an update for many of KDE's applications, comes out on Thursday, and we decided to try and make advertisements in different styles for some of the apps., Today: Dolphin Tomorrow: Elisa Yesterday: Konsole Want more apps? Attributions Music is Ant Party by Podington Bear, distributed under a CC By-NC 3.0 license. Arrow icons by Chameleon Design, distributed under a CC By license.
Stable Vs Rolling: Which Linux Release Is Better? - Invidious
While distros don't really matter there is something about them that does and that's whether it's a stable or a rolling release distro, while rolling releases do provide a lot of really amazing benefits they're not inherently better unlike someone recently said.
Linux overview | pearOS monterey - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show an overview of pearOS monterey and some of the applications pre-installed.
