Proxmox VE - Upgrade from 6.4 to 7.0
A while ago I decided to take the plunge by upgrading the 5-node Proxmox VE cluster at work from the 6.4 version (based on Debian 10) to the new 7.x version (based on Debian 11). Debian hasn't made a GA release of 11 yet so some thought it curious that Proxmox would release PVE 7.4 to GA.
50 Basic Ubuntu Terminal Commands and Shortcuts for Linux Beginners | Scoop Square24
Ubuntu terminal commands are the basic necessity and the first step of learning to navigate Ubuntu commands. Suppose you are a beginner in Linux or plan to use Linux terminal commands regularly. In that case, we present to you the utmost comprehensive and illustrated guide to 50 basic ubuntu terminal commands and shortcuts for anyone enthusiastic enough to prepare scripts and daily tasks through Ubuntu Linux commands.
But before we step into the vast world of Linux terminal commands, it is a severe impediment to not learn about Ubuntu as the best user-friendly Linux distros out there.
Using the Linux cut command to grab portions of lines from files
One surprisingly easy command for grabbing a portion of every line in a text file on a Linux system is cut. It works something like awk in that it allows you to select only what you want to see from files, enabling you to pull fields (regardless of the delimiter used), characters or bytes. To check on cut, you can ask about its version like this:
Deploy this web interface to your data center for user account control - TechRepublic
Sometimes you just need or want to give users a bit more control over their accounts. Or maybe you want to hand over some simple tasks, so your IT staff isn't always bombarded with requests that could otherwise be handled by end-users.
Build Fedora AWS images in GitHub Actions with Image Builder [Ed: Why outsource to Microsoft's proprietary software monopoly? It is not free, it is a trap.]
PowerCLI - Could not establish secure channel for SSL/TLS - buildVirtual
