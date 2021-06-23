Debian and Ubuntu Miscellany
Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in July 2021
This month I accepted 13 and rejected 2 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 13.
As the Release Team prefers not to have any new package upload to unstable, the numbers are this low. I am afraid there is some discussion needed after the release of Bullseye …
Gammy
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Gammy
FIPS 140-2 certification for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS!
Ubuntu, the world’s most popular operating system across private and public clouds has received the FIPS 140-2, Level 1 certification for its cryptographic modules in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, including OpenSSL 1.1.1. This certification is built on Canonical’s track record in designing Ubuntu for high security and regulated workloads. The FIPS 140-2 modules on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS enable organisations to run and develop applications and solutions for the US public sector and Federal government including regulated industries such as healthcare and finance.
The FIPS-certified modules for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS are available through Ubuntu Advantage subscription and Ubuntu Pro, alongside additional open source security and support services. To get started with Ubuntu for high security and regulated workloads contact our team.
On public clouds, Ubuntu Pro for AWS and Ubuntu Pro for Azure include subscriptions to Canonical’s FIPS 140-2 repositories, alongside expanded security and hardening.
Difference between Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Server
For a long time, Ubuntu has been the most accepted Linux operating system in the software business. It is available in two flavors: Ubuntu Stable and Ubuntu (LTS), which stands for Long Term Support. Ubuntu Kylin, Cloud, Core, Ubuntu Desktop, and Ubuntu Server are all variants of Ubuntu. In this post, you will look at the differences between Ubuntu Server and its Desktop Editions.
Kubernetes for the enterprise as Canonical sees it
Kubernetes – aka K8s – has grown from a simple container orchestration tool originally designed for internal use at Google to a vibrant open source community and the preferred platform for deploying, monitoring, and managing apps and services across clouds. In effect, K8s has redefined how software is built and deployed.
It always takes time for relatively new technology to earn businesses’ trust, but K8s has moved beyond hype and early adoption to widespread production deployments.
Ninety-two percent of 1,324 IT pros who responded to a survey by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation last year said their organizations are using containers in production, up from 84 percent the year before and a whopping 300 percent since 2016. Eighty-three percent said they use Kubernetes to manage their container lifecycle.
Containerization and K8s have become popular as the rapid pace of digital transformation forces organizations to deliver high-quality software faster and with greater agility through modern DevOps practices. The speed, efficiency, and flexibility that containerization and Kubernetes afford have become even more important as the pandemic compels enterprises to up their digital game.
News roundup: PinePhone keyboard, mainline Linux kernel, and Waydroid
Development of the PinePhone keyboard has just about wrapped up, and this accessory for the $150 Linux-friendly phone should be available soon for around $50. The hardware has been finalized and sent out to a number of folks for testing, and megi has created open source firmware for the keyboard that will be loaded at the factory before keyboards are shipped to customers. But if you want to flash your own firmware, you can do that… it just requires opening up the case and performing a little surgery. Also: 10 Best Retro Games for Android Device | Look Back to the Old Days
Debian and Ubuntu Miscellany
