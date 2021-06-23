News roundup: PinePhone keyboard, mainline Linux kernel, and Waydroid Development of the PinePhone keyboard has just about wrapped up, and this accessory for the $150 Linux-friendly phone should be available soon for around $50. The hardware has been finalized and sent out to a number of folks for testing, and megi has created open source firmware for the keyboard that will be loaded at the factory before keyboards are shipped to customers. But if you want to flash your own firmware, you can do that… it just requires opening up the case and performing a little surgery. Also: 10 Best Retro Games for Android Device | Look Back to the Old Days

today's howtos How to Install Shutter on Ubuntu from an Official PPA The legendary Shutter screenshot tool is back from the dead and once again available to install on the Ubuntu desktop. Fresh off the back of its GTK 3 port, new builds of the go-to screen capture n’ annotation tool (it does more than just take screenshots, as we’ll get to) are being packaged for Ubuntu and related Linux distros through an official PPA. Yes, official. If you read this site regularly you might recall we wrote about a half-broken Shutter Snap app (totally unofficial and very unstable) a year or so back. Forget about that — sudo rm -rf forget.

7 Tips to Speed Up Tor Browser - Make Tech Easier Tor preserves your online anonymity through its unique onion routing, in which your encrypted data passes through several intermediary nodes. None of the nodes know anything about the origin of your data or your final destination, thus protecting your identity, but this process can reduce your browsing speed, and ISPs can throttle Tor traffic without warning. The following tips below will help speed up the Tor browser and make it faster.

How to Enable ZFS Deduplication The deduplication feature of the ZFS filesystem is a way of removing redundant data from ZFS pools/filesystems. Simply put, if you store a lot of files on your ZFS pool/filesystem, and some of these files are the same, only one copy of these files would be kept on the ZFS pool/filesystem. The rest of them will be a reference to that copy of the file. This will save a lot of disk space on your ZFS pool/filesystem. Technically, when you copy/move/create new files on your ZFS pool/filesystem, ZFS will divide them into chunks and compare these chunks with existing chunks (of the files) stored on the ZFS pool/filesystem to see if it found any matches. So, even if parts of the file are matched, the deduplication feature can save up disk spaces of your ZFS pool/filesystem.

How to Get Full Screen in Ubuntu Virtual Box Virtual Box is free software that allows you to virtualize the x86 computer architecture. The “host” is the operating system on which Virtual Box runs. Virtual Box can run on Windows, Linux, or macOS as its host operating system. Virtual machines (VMs) can run numerous operating systems on a single physical computer, storage capacity, time, and financing costs. Virtual machines enable legacy applications to run on new software, lowering the cost of migration. In this guide, we have installed Ubuntu 20.04 Linux system on the Oracle Virtual Box. The Virtual Box comes with a lot of features. One of them is its full-screen mode. By default, Ubuntu 20.04 Linux system on the Oracle Virtual Box opens up with the windowed mode. While the guest OS is operating, Oracle VM Virtual Box generates a separate environment for it. We can change it into full-screen mode as well. Follow this guide to switch from windowed mode to full-screen mode and full-screen mode to windowed mode, as well.

How to Share ZFS Filesystems with NFS You can share your ZFS pools and filesystems using the NFS (Network File System) file-sharing protocol and access them from remote computers very easily. In this article, I am going to show you how to share ZFS pools and filesystems using the NFS file sharing service and access them from remote computers.