News roundup: PinePhone keyboard, mainline Linux kernel, and Waydroid
Development of the PinePhone keyboard has just about wrapped up, and this accessory for the $150 Linux-friendly phone should be available soon for around $50.
The hardware has been finalized and sent out to a number of folks for testing, and megi has created open source firmware for the keyboard that will be loaded at the factory before keyboards are shipped to customers. But if you want to flash your own firmware, you can do that… it just requires opening up the case and performing a little surgery.
The legendary Shutter screenshot tool is back from the dead and once again available to install on the Ubuntu desktop.
Fresh off the back of its GTK 3 port, new builds of the go-to screen capture n’ annotation tool (it does more than just take screenshots, as we’ll get to) are being packaged for Ubuntu and related Linux distros through an official PPA.
Yes, official.
If you read this site regularly you might recall we wrote about a half-broken Shutter Snap app (totally unofficial and very unstable) a year or so back. Forget about that — sudo rm -rf forget.
Tor preserves your online anonymity through its unique onion routing, in which your encrypted data passes through several intermediary nodes. None of the nodes know anything about the origin of your data or your final destination, thus protecting your identity, but this process can reduce your browsing speed, and ISPs can throttle Tor traffic without warning. The following tips below will help speed up the Tor browser and make it faster.
The deduplication feature of the ZFS filesystem is a way of removing redundant data from ZFS pools/filesystems. Simply put, if you store a lot of files on your ZFS pool/filesystem, and some of these files are the same, only one copy of these files would be kept on the ZFS pool/filesystem. The rest of them will be a reference to that copy of the file. This will save a lot of disk space on your ZFS pool/filesystem.
Technically, when you copy/move/create new files on your ZFS pool/filesystem, ZFS will divide them into chunks and compare these chunks with existing chunks (of the files) stored on the ZFS pool/filesystem to see if it found any matches. So, even if parts of the file are matched, the deduplication feature can save up disk spaces of your ZFS pool/filesystem.
Virtual Box is free software that allows you to virtualize the x86 computer architecture. The “host” is the operating system on which Virtual Box runs. Virtual Box can run on Windows, Linux, or macOS as its host operating system. Virtual machines (VMs) can run numerous operating systems on a single physical computer, storage capacity, time, and financing costs.
Virtual machines enable legacy applications to run on new software, lowering the cost of migration. In this guide, we have installed Ubuntu 20.04 Linux system on the Oracle Virtual Box. The Virtual Box comes with a lot of features. One of them is its full-screen mode. By default, Ubuntu 20.04 Linux system on the Oracle Virtual Box opens up with the windowed mode. While the guest OS is operating, Oracle VM Virtual Box generates a separate environment for it. We can change it into full-screen mode as well. Follow this guide to switch from windowed mode to full-screen mode and full-screen mode to windowed mode, as well.
You can share your ZFS pools and filesystems using the NFS (Network File System) file-sharing protocol and access them from remote computers very easily.
In this article, I am going to show you how to share ZFS pools and filesystems using the NFS file sharing service and access them from remote computers.
Debian and Ubuntu Miscellany
This month I accepted 13 and rejected 2 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 13.
As the Release Team prefers not to have any new package upload to unstable, the numbers are this low. I am afraid there is some discussion needed after the release of Bullseye …
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Gammy
Ubuntu, the world’s most popular operating system across private and public clouds has received the FIPS 140-2, Level 1 certification for its cryptographic modules in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, including OpenSSL 1.1.1. This certification is built on Canonical’s track record in designing Ubuntu for high security and regulated workloads. The FIPS 140-2 modules on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS enable organisations to run and develop applications and solutions for the US public sector and Federal government including regulated industries such as healthcare and finance.
The FIPS-certified modules for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS are available through Ubuntu Advantage subscription and Ubuntu Pro, alongside additional open source security and support services. To get started with Ubuntu for high security and regulated workloads contact our team.
On public clouds, Ubuntu Pro for AWS and Ubuntu Pro for Azure include subscriptions to Canonical’s FIPS 140-2 repositories, alongside expanded security and hardening.
For a long time, Ubuntu has been the most accepted Linux operating system in the software business. It is available in two flavors: Ubuntu Stable and Ubuntu (LTS), which stands for Long Term Support. Ubuntu Kylin, Cloud, Core, Ubuntu Desktop, and Ubuntu Server are all variants of Ubuntu. In this post, you will look at the differences between Ubuntu Server and its Desktop Editions.
Kubernetes – aka K8s – has grown from a simple container orchestration tool originally designed for internal use at Google to a vibrant open source community and the preferred platform for deploying, monitoring, and managing apps and services across clouds. In effect, K8s has redefined how software is built and deployed.
It always takes time for relatively new technology to earn businesses’ trust, but K8s has moved beyond hype and early adoption to widespread production deployments.
Ninety-two percent of 1,324 IT pros who responded to a survey by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation last year said their organizations are using containers in production, up from 84 percent the year before and a whopping 300 percent since 2016. Eighty-three percent said they use Kubernetes to manage their container lifecycle.
Containerization and K8s have become popular as the rapid pace of digital transformation forces organizations to deliver high-quality software faster and with greater agility through modern DevOps practices. The speed, efficiency, and flexibility that containerization and Kubernetes afford have become even more important as the pandemic compels enterprises to up their digital game.
A while ago I decided to take the plunge by upgrading the 5-node Proxmox VE cluster at work from the 6.4 version (based on Debian 10) to the new 7.x version (based on Debian 11). Debian hasn't made a GA release of 11 yet so some thought it curious that Proxmox would release PVE 7.4 to GA.
Ubuntu terminal commands are the basic necessity and the first step of learning to navigate Ubuntu commands. Suppose you are a beginner in Linux or plan to use Linux terminal commands regularly. In that case, we present to you the utmost comprehensive and illustrated guide to 50 basic ubuntu terminal commands and shortcuts for anyone enthusiastic enough to prepare scripts and daily tasks through Ubuntu Linux commands.
But before we step into the vast world of Linux terminal commands, it is a severe impediment to not learn about Ubuntu as the best user-friendly Linux distros out there.
One surprisingly easy command for grabbing a portion of every line in a text file on a Linux system is cut. It works something like awk in that it allows you to select only what you want to see from files, enabling you to pull fields (regardless of the delimiter used), characters or bytes. To check on cut, you can ask about its version like this:
Sometimes you just need or want to give users a bit more control over their accounts. Or maybe you want to hand over some simple tasks, so your IT staff isn't always bombarded with requests that could otherwise be handled by end-users.
