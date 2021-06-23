4K2K PDAF camera targets i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini
THine’s $239 “THeia-Cam” runs Linux and V4L2 on its THP7312-P ISP and is designed for use with NXP’s EVKs for the i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini. With its Sony IMX258 PDAF sensor, the camera module supports up to 3849 x 2160 @30fps, with 13MP modes in the works.
Earlier this year we looked at THine Electronics’ Cable Extension Kit for Raspberry Pi Camera, which extends the range of Pi cameras to up to 20 meters. Now, the Japanese company has announced a THeia-Cam camera module, also called the THSCM101 Kit, that is designed to work with NXP evaluation kits for the i.MX8M Family, starting with the i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini EVKs (see farther below for a recap).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 412 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
News roundup: PinePhone keyboard, mainline Linux kernel, and Waydroid
Development of the PinePhone keyboard has just about wrapped up, and this accessory for the $150 Linux-friendly phone should be available soon for around $50. The hardware has been finalized and sent out to a number of folks for testing, and megi has created open source firmware for the keyboard that will be loaded at the factory before keyboards are shipped to customers. But if you want to flash your own firmware, you can do that… it just requires opening up the case and performing a little surgery. Also: 10 Best Retro Games for Android Device | Look Back to the Old Days
today's howtos
Debian and Ubuntu Miscellany
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 39 min ago
2 hours 40 min ago
4 hours 17 min ago
4 hours 21 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
4 hours 35 min ago
5 hours 38 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
11 hours 17 min ago
12 hours 50 min ago