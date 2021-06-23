today's leftovers
Holo Clock is a novel 3D-printed clock that tells time using a pair of rings | Arduino Blog
Simply looking at a traditional analog clock sitting on a wall somewhere got pretty boring for one Instructables user who goes by saulemmetquinn, which is partially why they wanted to create a novel design instead. Their device uses almost entirely 3D-printed components that come together to form the “Holo Clock,” since it seems holographic with its floating minute and hour hands.
The Holo Clock project started with a surprisingly complex design in CAD software. There are two rings that are lined with teeth that sit stacked horizontally. The back ring is the minute hand, and because it is moved almost directly by the stepper motor, it spins more quickly. The hour hand is driven by a set of gears that reduce the output of the minute hand’s cogs by a factor of 60, thus making it turn at the correct rate.
GSoC 2021 · Part III - Merge Requests and GUADEC
In the last post, I talked about how I’ve started working on Implementing active resource management in GNOME, creating an extension to track windows and setting extended attributes along with tinkering with uresourced to handle these events.
A lot of time has passed and I want to highlight how the project has progressed since then.
What’s up with WireGuard | LINUX Unplugged 418
Big things are happening in the world of WireGuard, Jim Salter joins to catch us up.
Plus we chat with Daniel Foré and Cassidy James Blaede about the just released elementary OS 6.
Special Guests: Brent Gervais, Cassidy James Blaede, Daniel Fore, and Jim Salter.
More Than $600 Million Stolen In Ethereum And Other Cryptocurrencies—Marking One Of Crypto’s Biggest Hacks Ever
Turris, syslog-ng and me | Random thoughts of Peter 'CzP' Czanik
Yes, it’s a syslog-ng blog from me, and it’s not on https://syslog-ng.com/ The reason is simple: this is not a technical blog. This is my story about how I found the Turris Omnia Linux router and how this lead to working together with the Turris guys.
Welcoming Betsy to OSI's Team [Ed: "Director of Sustainability." Sustainability is just a buzzword and buzzwords should never be in job titles unless it is hooey. OSI is collapsing [1, 2.]
We recently brought on Betsy Waliszewski to serve as our Director of Sustainability. She’s in charge of our fundraising efforts and sharpening up our communications with all the many stakeholders in the open source community and we couldn’t be more excited.
Betsy comes to us after many years of involvement with several different parts of the open source community. Some of you may have met her during her sixteen years with O’Reilly Media, the longtime organizational host of the recently, (sadly) discontinued OSCON. Others of you may have met Betsy during her recent six year stint at the Python Software Foundation where she served as their very successful Sponsorship Coordinator and Administrator.
ExpressVPN Opens Up Its Lightway VPN Protocol
Last year major VPN provider ExpressVPN announced "Lightway" as their new virtual private network protocol designed for speed, stability, and reliability. ExpressVPN announced today they are now making the protocol open-source. Lightway was engineered by ExpressVPN to provide very fast connection/setup times, privacy and security at the forefront of their design decisions, and other modern amenities for their customers. The decade old VPN provider has now decided to make Lightway open-source under the GNU GPLv2 license.
4K2K PDAF camera targets i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini
THine’s $239 “THeia-Cam” runs Linux and V4L2 on its THP7312-P ISP and is designed for use with NXP’s EVKs for the i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini. With its Sony IMX258 PDAF sensor, the camera module supports up to 3849 x 2160 @30fps, with 13MP modes in the works. Earlier this year we looked at THine Electronics’ Cable Extension Kit for Raspberry Pi Camera, which extends the range of Pi cameras to up to 20 meters. Now, the Japanese company has announced a THeia-Cam camera module, also called the THSCM101 Kit, that is designed to work with NXP evaluation kits for the i.MX8M Family, starting with the i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini EVKs (see farther below for a recap).
News roundup: PinePhone keyboard, mainline Linux kernel, and Waydroid
Development of the PinePhone keyboard has just about wrapped up, and this accessory for the $150 Linux-friendly phone should be available soon for around $50. The hardware has been finalized and sent out to a number of folks for testing, and megi has created open source firmware for the keyboard that will be loaded at the factory before keyboards are shipped to customers. But if you want to flash your own firmware, you can do that… it just requires opening up the case and performing a little surgery. Also: 10 Best Retro Games for Android Device | Look Back to the Old Days
today's howtos
