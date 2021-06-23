Today in Techrights
Links 11/8/2021: elementary OS 6 and Zorin OS 16 Pro Plans
Presumption of Patent Invalidity in Europe
Freenode is Compromised
An EPO Administrative Council Exposé — Part V: Sharing Out the Spoils of Public Office
Links 10/8/2021: Mozilla Firefox 91, Tails 4.21, Russia's Big GNU/Linux Move, Makulu Shift and Septor 2021.4 Released
Alan Turing Would Turn in His Grave
An Ode to Josef
EPO as a Combat Zone, Governed by Separatists Who Take Bribes
IRC Proceedings: Monday, August 09, 2021
Links 10/8/2021: The Case for GNU/Linux in 2021 and Fedora vs CentOS
ExpressVPN Opens Up Its Lightway VPN Protocol
Last year major VPN provider ExpressVPN announced "Lightway" as their new virtual private network protocol designed for speed, stability, and reliability. ExpressVPN announced today they are now making the protocol open-source. Lightway was engineered by ExpressVPN to provide very fast connection/setup times, privacy and security at the forefront of their design decisions, and other modern amenities for their customers. The decade old VPN provider has now decided to make Lightway open-source under the GNU GPLv2 license.
4K2K PDAF camera targets i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini
THine’s $239 “THeia-Cam” runs Linux and V4L2 on its THP7312-P ISP and is designed for use with NXP’s EVKs for the i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini. With its Sony IMX258 PDAF sensor, the camera module supports up to 3849 x 2160 @30fps, with 13MP modes in the works. Earlier this year we looked at THine Electronics’ Cable Extension Kit for Raspberry Pi Camera, which extends the range of Pi cameras to up to 20 meters. Now, the Japanese company has announced a THeia-Cam camera module, also called the THSCM101 Kit, that is designed to work with NXP evaluation kits for the i.MX8M Family, starting with the i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini EVKs (see farther below for a recap).
News roundup: PinePhone keyboard, mainline Linux kernel, and Waydroid
Development of the PinePhone keyboard has just about wrapped up, and this accessory for the $150 Linux-friendly phone should be available soon for around $50. The hardware has been finalized and sent out to a number of folks for testing, and megi has created open source firmware for the keyboard that will be loaded at the factory before keyboards are shipped to customers. But if you want to flash your own firmware, you can do that… it just requires opening up the case and performing a little surgery. Also: 10 Best Retro Games for Android Device | Look Back to the Old Days
today's howtos
