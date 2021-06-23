Programming Leftovers How does Google Authenticator work? (Part 1) [Ed: Surveillance in the name of 'security' is a bad compromise] We have to come up with an algorithm that will prove that the user has physical access to their smartphone running the app at the time of being authenticated. How can we do that? The 1st thing that comes to mind is, let’s embed a sort of secret – e.g. a password – in the app on the phone. Then, every time the user logs it, let’s ask the user to open the app and type the password that the app is showing. [...] The idea of combining the secret with a counter to produce a unique each time – yet predictable only to server and app – hash is tricky to get correctly in a way that is resistant to various attack vectors that would somehow make it easier to predict the next hash. The standard that addresses security around that concept is called HMAC (Hash-based Message Authentication Code). This algorithm describes a process of combining a key (in our example $3cr3tP4$$) with a message (in our case the counter) and calculating HASH in a safe and hard to predict way if you don’t know the key. Another way to think of HMAC is what the name actually stands for – signing a message (the counter in our case) cryptographically using a pre-shared secret (the super-secret password we’ve been using here: $3cr3tP4$$). So your app is signing the counter with that password. And only the server is able to verify the signature, because the only other entity that knows the password is the server.

Expand your possibilities with automation The first big challenge for automation is trust. Not in the sense of "do I trust people I work with," but trusting what we're doing with automation. Until you get started with the process of automation, there will be people who have doubts about automation. How do we know what's being done, who's doing it, where it's happening? Most importantly, what happens if something goes wrong? Those are valid questions, but notice that we don't ask the same questions about processes that are being performed manually and therefore are prone to mistakes every time a task is performed. Automation allows us to refine and improve how things are done, one-off tasks are new opportunities for mistakes each time they're performed. But because we've "always" done it that way, people are more comfortable. So the biggest challenge isn't technical -- even though automation is heavily technical -- it's the people element. It's establishing trust in what you're doing and getting started so that you can meet your objectives.

JavaScript Tops List of Most Commonly Used Programming Languages The recent Stack Overflow Developer Survey finds many relative newcomers in the world of software development, with more than 50 percent of respondents “indicating they have been coding for less than a decade, and more than 35 percent reporting less than five years in the trade.”

GSOC Printers: GDB Machine Interface - Ebuka's Blog GDB MI allows applications to connect to GDB without actually running it from the terminal, this is how frontends talks to GDB. Most of the time this is how users actually use GDB for debugging.

Review of MikroTik hEX (3rd rev.) as a home router The RouterOS scripting language is … unique. It can be difficult to develop and debug your scripts, though. The script interpreter just quits when it encounters a syntax error without returning any error messages. Similarly, RouterOS doesn’t support auto-updates out of the box. You can implement an auto-update service through a script that checks for updates, downloads, and reboots to install them. However, RouterOS updates aren’t meant to be performed unattended. You must read the changelog for each update and evaluate if the changes will impact your setup. Security advisories and updates are communicated through a syndication feed (yay, RSS!)

Development environment available to Linux developers Linux Studio is a development environment created particularly for native host development, making the features of SEGGER's top-rated Embedded Studio IDE available to all Linux application developers. With its smooth Visual Studio-style user interface, powerful project management and integrated source-level debugger, it greatly simplifies development on Linux. Its project manager provides clear organisation of all project resources. Multi-project solutions can retain all parts of an application together, such as an executable file, extra libraries and resources.

Elastic amends Elasticsearch Python client so it won't work with forks then blocks comments • The Register Elastic has modified the official Python client for its Elasticsearch database not to work with forked versions, and closed the GitHub issue to comments. Elasticsearch is a database manager and analytics engine, often used for log analytics. The elasticsearch-py client has over 202,000 downloads and is described as the "official low-level client for Elasticsearch. Its goal is to provide common ground for all Elasticsearch-related code in Python; because of this it tries to be opinion-free and very extendable." It is also used as a library by Elasticsearch DSL, a high-level library for running Elasticsearch queries.

Two data formatting tweaks Nearly all the data files I audit are tab-separated plain text (TSV). Tabs are wonderful field separators but they're invisible, and sometimes it helps to see where one field ends and another begins. This post describes a couple of the methods I use to make TSVs more eye-friendly.

Dijkstra’s Algorithm We sometimes need to find out the links between two different corners, and then we need the graph. In a simple example, if we want to go from one place to another place, then the Google maps show all the different ways but highlight the shortest path to reach your destination. But, if you change your path while using Google Map, then it predicts a new path according to your current location to your destination. So, all these happens through the algorithm which we called Dijkstra’s Algorithm. Dijkstra’s Algorithm finds the shortest path among the nodes. In the graph, there are nodes and edges. The nodes are the values and the edges are the path or lines which create links between the two nodes. In Python, we can implement the nodes and edges using the nested dictionary. We can represent the nodes as a key and all the paths from that node to other nodes as a value of that particular key. Dijkstra’s Algorithm is used to find the shortest path between the source node and the target node. The approach this algorithm is used called the Greedy approach. So, in this article, we are going to understand the concepts of Dijkstra’s Algorithm and how we can implement it using Python programming. Dijkstra’s Algorithm as we said before, is using the concept of the Greedy approach. We can understand the greedy approach in a normal term which finds the optimal solution from the available options.

NumPy Polyfit Linear regression is the first step to learn data science. So even if you are new in this field, you have to understand these concepts because these algorithms are mostly used by data science researchers. These algorithms are also easy to understand to start the machine learning journey. In this tutorial, we are going to see the numpy(polyfit) regression model.

Web scraping using BautifulSoup Web scraping is a technique used to select and extract specific content from websites. For instance, when we want to monitor prices and how they change, we can use a web scraper to extract just the information we want from a website and dump them into an excel file. In this tutorial, we will be learning how to scrape the web using beautifulsoup.