Simply looking at a traditional analog clock sitting on a wall somewhere got pretty boring for one Instructables user who goes by saulemmetquinn, which is partially why they wanted to create a novel design instead. Their device uses almost entirely 3D-printed components that come together to form the “Holo Clock,” since it seems holographic with its floating minute and hour hands.
The Holo Clock project started with a surprisingly complex design in CAD software. There are two rings that are lined with teeth that sit stacked horizontally. The back ring is the minute hand, and because it is moved almost directly by the stepper motor, it spins more quickly. The hour hand is driven by a set of gears that reduce the output of the minute hand’s cogs by a factor of 60, thus making it turn at the correct rate.
In the last post, I talked about how I’ve started working on Implementing active resource management in GNOME, creating an extension to track windows and setting extended attributes along with tinkering with uresourced to handle these events.
A lot of time has passed and I want to highlight how the project has progressed since then.
Big things are happening in the world of WireGuard, Jim Salter joins to catch us up.
Plus we chat with Daniel Foré and Cassidy James Blaede about the just released elementary OS 6.
Special Guests: Brent Gervais, Cassidy James Blaede, Daniel Fore, and Jim Salter.
Yes, it’s a syslog-ng blog from me, and it’s not on https://syslog-ng.com/ :-) The reason is simple: this is not a technical blog. This is my story about how I found the Turris Omnia Linux router and how this lead to working together with the Turris guys.
Welcoming Betsy to OSI's Team [Ed: "Director of Sustainability." Sustainability is just a buzzword and buzzwords should never be in job titles unless it is hooey. OSI is collapsing [1, 2.]
We recently brought on Betsy Waliszewski to serve as our Director of Sustainability. She’s in charge of our fundraising efforts and sharpening up our communications with all the many stakeholders in the open source community and we couldn’t be more excited.
Betsy comes to us after many years of involvement with several different parts of the open source community. Some of you may have met her during her sixteen years with O’Reilly Media, the longtime organizational host of the recently, (sadly) discontinued OSCON. Others of you may have met Betsy during her recent six year stint at the Python Software Foundation where she served as their very successful Sponsorship Coordinator and Administrator.
Programming Leftovers
We have to come up with an algorithm that will prove that the user has physical access to their smartphone running the app at the time of being authenticated. How can we do that?
The 1st thing that comes to mind is, let’s embed a sort of secret – e.g. a password – in the app on the phone. Then, every time the user logs it, let’s ask the user to open the app and type the password that the app is showing.
[...]
The idea of combining the secret with a counter to produce a unique each time – yet predictable only to server and app – hash is tricky to get correctly in a way that is resistant to various attack vectors that would somehow make it easier to predict the next hash. The standard that addresses security around that concept is called HMAC (Hash-based Message Authentication Code). This algorithm describes a process of combining a key (in our example $3cr3tP4$$) with a message (in our case the counter) and calculating HASH in a safe and hard to predict way if you don’t know the key.
Another way to think of HMAC is what the name actually stands for – signing a message (the counter in our case) cryptographically using a pre-shared secret (the super-secret password we’ve been using here: $3cr3tP4$$). So your app is signing the counter with that password. And only the server is able to verify the signature, because the only other entity that knows the password is the server.
The first big challenge for automation is trust. Not in the sense of "do I trust people I work with," but trusting what we're doing with automation.
Until you get started with the process of automation, there will be people who have doubts about automation. How do we know what's being done, who's doing it, where it's happening?
Most importantly, what happens if something goes wrong? Those are valid questions, but notice that we don't ask the same questions about processes that are being performed manually and therefore are prone to mistakes every time a task is performed.
Automation allows us to refine and improve how things are done, one-off tasks are new opportunities for mistakes each time they're performed. But because we've "always" done it that way, people are more comfortable.
So the biggest challenge isn't technical -- even though automation is heavily technical -- it's the people element. It's establishing trust in what you're doing and getting started so that you can meet your objectives.
The recent Stack Overflow Developer Survey finds many relative newcomers in the world of software development, with more than 50 percent of respondents “indicating they have been coding for less than a decade, and more than 35 percent reporting less than five years in the trade.”
GDB MI allows applications to connect to GDB without actually running it from the terminal, this is how frontends talks to GDB. Most of the time this is how users actually use GDB for debugging.
The RouterOS scripting language is … unique. It can be difficult to develop and debug your scripts, though. The script interpreter just quits when it encounters a syntax error without returning any error messages.
Similarly, RouterOS doesn’t support auto-updates out of the box. You can implement an auto-update service through a script that checks for updates, downloads, and reboots to install them. However, RouterOS updates aren’t meant to be performed unattended. You must read the changelog for each update and evaluate if the changes will impact your setup. Security advisories and updates are communicated through a syndication feed (yay, RSS!)
Linux Studio is a development environment created particularly for native host development, making the features of SEGGER's top-rated Embedded Studio IDE available to all Linux application developers. With its smooth Visual Studio-style user interface, powerful project management and integrated source-level debugger, it greatly simplifies development on Linux.
Its project manager provides clear organisation of all project resources. Multi-project solutions can retain all parts of an application together, such as an executable file, extra libraries and resources.
Elastic has modified the official Python client for its Elasticsearch database not to work with forked versions, and closed the GitHub issue to comments.
Elasticsearch is a database manager and analytics engine, often used for log analytics. The elasticsearch-py client has over 202,000 downloads and is described as the "official low-level client for Elasticsearch. Its goal is to provide common ground for all Elasticsearch-related code in Python; because of this it tries to be opinion-free and very extendable."
It is also used as a library by Elasticsearch DSL, a high-level library for running Elasticsearch queries.
Rust Firebird Client updated to v0.17.0 with a few features and enhancements.
Nearly all the data files I audit are tab-separated plain text (TSV). Tabs are wonderful field separators but they're invisible, and sometimes it helps to see where one field ends and another begins. This post describes a couple of the methods I use to make TSVs more eye-friendly.
We sometimes need to find out the links between two different corners, and then we need the graph. In a simple example, if we want to go from one place to another place, then the Google maps show all the different ways but highlight the shortest path to reach your destination. But, if you change your path while using Google Map, then it predicts a new path according to your current location to your destination. So, all these happens through the algorithm which we called Dijkstra’s Algorithm. Dijkstra’s Algorithm finds the shortest path among the nodes.
In the graph, there are nodes and edges. The nodes are the values and the edges are the path or lines which create links between the two nodes. In Python, we can implement the nodes and edges using the nested dictionary. We can represent the nodes as a key and all the paths from that node to other nodes as a value of that particular key.
Dijkstra’s Algorithm is used to find the shortest path between the source node and the target node. The approach this algorithm is used called the Greedy approach. So, in this article, we are going to understand the concepts of Dijkstra’s Algorithm and how we can implement it using Python programming.
Dijkstra’s Algorithm as we said before, is using the concept of the Greedy approach. We can understand the greedy approach in a normal term which finds the optimal solution from the available options.
Linear regression is the first step to learn data science. So even if you are new in this field, you have to understand these concepts because these algorithms are mostly used by data science researchers. These algorithms are also easy to understand to start the machine learning journey.
In this tutorial, we are going to see the numpy(polyfit) regression model.
Web scraping is a technique used to select and extract specific content from websites. For instance, when we want to monitor prices and how they change, we can use a web scraper to extract just the information we want from a website and dump them into an excel file. In this tutorial, we will be learning how to scrape the web using beautifulsoup.
ExpressVPN Opens Up Its Lightway VPN Protocol
Last year major VPN provider ExpressVPN announced "Lightway" as their new virtual private network protocol designed for speed, stability, and reliability. ExpressVPN announced today they are now making the protocol open-source.
Lightway was engineered by ExpressVPN to provide very fast connection/setup times, privacy and security at the forefront of their design decisions, and other modern amenities for their customers. The decade old VPN provider has now decided to make Lightway open-source under the GNU GPLv2 license.
4K2K PDAF camera targets i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini
THine’s $239 “THeia-Cam” runs Linux and V4L2 on its THP7312-P ISP and is designed for use with NXP’s EVKs for the i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini. With its Sony IMX258 PDAF sensor, the camera module supports up to 3849 x 2160 @30fps, with 13MP modes in the works.
Earlier this year we looked at THine Electronics’ Cable Extension Kit for Raspberry Pi Camera, which extends the range of Pi cameras to up to 20 meters. Now, the Japanese company has announced a THeia-Cam camera module, also called the THSCM101 Kit, that is designed to work with NXP evaluation kits for the i.MX8M Family, starting with the i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini EVKs (see farther below for a recap).
